A teacher’s kindness
I went to St. Pius X grade school along with many other Omaha children in 1964. Father Kemper, who had served as a Marine chaplain in World War II, at Sunday Mass announced we were getting a great teacher! Miss Tessa Edwards was a real opportunity for us, as she was highly qualified and he decided it was for our best interest. She was a black woman. She was my homeroom teacher.
When many of my classmates in 1966 jeered at me for wearing new but badly wrinkled cloths that I had recently, finally bought with my money from work, Tessa Edwards quietly walked to my desk and said, “Phil, I think your new clothes look very nice.”
That kindness I forgot until I saw in the paper that Mr. Harry Burke felt that Omaha children would not benefit from our black teachers that graduated with degrees from Omaha University.
Philip McKeone, Omaha
A tragedy, but no to lawsuit
I had to read the article twice. Four Gretna teens were drinking alcohol and driving 90 mph in Sarpy County and perished in an accident. Now the parents want to sue the county for negligent design of the road. I sympathize with the family, but it’s time for these parents to face reality. Teens drinking and driving never turns out well, and these girls are totally responsible for the accident.
Michael Costello, Gibbon, Neb.
Who provided the alcohol?
On June 17, 2019, five young women, ages 15 and 16, from Gretna were involved in a horrific car accident on Platteview Road. Four of the five died in the fiery crash, while the sole survivor suffered multiple injuries.
The accident was clearly a terrible thing, but it is just as clear that it was also 100% preventable.
Someone provided the alcohol that appears to be the leading cause of this accident, and although there are people who may feel that charging the person who provided it won’t bring the dead girls back or heal the survivor’s injuries, charges leading to a conviction might serve as a reminder of the penalties associated with doing so to anyone who might think about procuring alcohol for minors in the present and future.
If the memorial to the girls serves as a positive reminder of anything, maybe it will remind parents to talk to their kids about how dangerous it can be to get into a car with an impaired driver or, worse yet, getting behind the steering wheel if they find themselves impaired by drugs or alcohol.
Jeffrey S. Bird, Omaha
West Bank annexation
Israel’s co-prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, is still thinking about how to annex up to 30% of the West Bank and legitimize Israel’s control over Palestinians.
Confiscation of Palestinian land started In 1948, when the United Nations created a homeland for Jews living around the world. Seizure of the land was based on the idea that no one lived there. The clever motto was, “A land with no people for a people with no land.” How would you feel if your home and property were suddenly seized? What would you do if your relatives were banished and never allowed to return? Palestinian refugees now number 7.2 million worldwide. They are now the people with no land.
The Palestinians who remain in “the occupied territories” comprise almost 21% of Israel’s population, but they are discriminated against by 65 Israeli laws, so the State of Israel is not a democracy for them.
Yet our Congress sends $3.8 billion per year to Israel, three-fourths of which is used to buy American military equipment. We give away more than $10 million per day that could provide for basic human needs in the USA.
This year, without including any Palestinian leaders in planning, Trump proposed annexation of Palestinian land in the West Bank, including Jewish settlements, which most of the world views as illegal. Karen Pierce, the United Kingdom ambassador to Washington, reiterated the U.K.’s long-standing position that annexation is contrary to international law.
In the U.S. House, 170 Democrats (including several considered to be close to AIPAC) signed a letter opposing this annexation plan. Sens. Schumer, Menendez and Cardin also stated: “As strong and dedicated supporters of the U.S.-Israel relationship, we are compelled to express opposition to the proposed unilateral annexation of territory in the West Bank.” Eighty Republican congressmen did not sign a letter endorsing annexation. Let’s support these representatives.
Elaine Wells, Omaha
No to gay marriage
In the June 28 World-Herald article, “Same-Sex marriage, 5 years after court ruling,” I still find the decision handed down by the U.S. Supreme Court more appalling today than in time past. As a practicing Catholic and a person with many faults and imperfections, I ask, how can five jurists with similar characteristics find Almighty God wrong? How can they call him a liar? How can they in essence state he didn’t know what he was doing in the institution of the sacrament of matrimony between a man and a woman for the purpose of procreation? Their ruling then, and as it stands today, continues as an insult to his very majesty.
Since the Catholic Church does not recognize such unions, how is it that said couples receive Holy Communion? Are not priests who have knowledge of such individuals guilty of aiding and abetting in possible sin by distributing the Holy Eucharist to them? What do the laws and statutes of a Supreme Being specify?
Am I the only person with a “standing” invitation in the confession line at St. Mary Magdalene’s?
Charlie Aliano, Omaha
