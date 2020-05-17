A lack of justice
I am an associate conference minister for the Iowa Conference United Church of Christ, Nebraska Conference UCC and South Dakota Conference UCC. I am bishop-elect of Midwest Region of the Fellowship of Affirming Ministries.
I serve on the Board of Directors for the Council for Health and Human Service Ministries of the UCC, Nebraska AIDS Project and the United Church of Christ.
I am a graduate of Boston College, University of Vermont and Seattle University and am finishing my doctoral degree at San Francisco Theological Seminary at the University of Redlands.
I am a son, grandson, brother, friend, cousin, nephew, loved one and colleague.
BUT
I AM
A BLACK MAN
in AMERICA.
My job won’t matter, my service won’t matter, my education won’t matter, how much I love or am loved won’t matter.
Everyday, I am aware that I as walk the streets of Omaha, I can be murdered in broad daylight and it will take protests, mass media exposure, petitions and force to “potentially” have mediocre justice.
I have done everything this society has told me to do, and my Black Life still doesn’t Matter.
As your fellow human, I value your prayers, but my life and the lives of black and brown folks depend on your actions.
Darrell Goodwin, Omaha
Children make it special
If you haven’t read the May 10 article in The World-Herald titled “Retiring driver will miss kids,” please check it out. Linda Barrett is retiring after 43 years of driving a school bus for the Banner Country Public Schools. In addition to her bus duties, she has served the school in a variety of ways during her tenure.
In response to a question regarding what she will miss, she summed up her response in four letters — “Kids! That is really what I’m going to miss.”
In reading this article I thought about the many teachers, now engaged in portal learning or whatever it is called. If you ask them what they miss, their response is just like Linda’s: “I miss the classroom contact with my students.”
This continues to be the reason why people choose this profession — children.
Bob and Mary Lykke, Omaha
Concern for employees
I am in complete agreement with recent letters regarding Gov. Ricketts’ refusal to release the number of packing house workers who have gotten sick from coronavirus at specific packing plants. I work for an Omaha-area business where some of the employees have tested positive for coronavirus. Management at our facility refuses to reveal important information such as what department and which shift the infected employees work.
This irresponsible and outrageous behavior puts the health of all other employees, their families and the general public at risk.
Michael Wright, Blair
Our Autobahn Expressway
Unfortunately, speeding vehicles are not just on the interstate but also are on all the main thoroughfares in Omaha and the surrounding area. Drivers are driving as though it is the German autobahn without a care in the world, driving 15, 20, 30 miles over the speed limit on Dodge Street, Maple Street and don’t get me started on the Dodge “Autobahn Expressway.”
I drive the speed limit, which is obviously frowned upon currently as every vehicle that approaches my car passes me as if they switched to ludicrous speed. I am frightened when I have to drive my 93-year-old mother to the doctor for fear someone is going to slam into us.
As if getting COVID-19 isn’t enough to make us feel we are in another world, driving in Omaha makes you feel you are in a Mad Max movie. I guess I need to add flame throwers and spikes to my car and spike my purple hair.
Colleen Cipolla, Omaha
Get over the fear
I never thought I would see the day when the people of this great country would give up living for fear of dying.
Ron Westergard, Bennington
We’ve gotten soft
It is ridiculous that we haven’t fired our country back to full speed. I understand why we closed things down at the beginning of this issue. But the fact is, the Chinese Communist Party has intentionally dropped a biological bomb on our country. If you believe their actions were an accident, you are weak-minded or on their side.
We should not be hiding in our homes and taking this like scared rabbits. Did Patrick Henry say “Give me liberty or give me death — unless, of course, the Chinese drop a coronavirus bomb on you. In that case, grab your children, surrender your freedom and hide in house until our economy is ruined.”
We are letting the Chinese Communist Party, with the cooperation of our elected officials, ruin our economy and tear up the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. I don’t want to live in a country that is this soft and weak-minded. People that want to climb in a bubble and not come out until there is a vaccine, and the politicians they support, are weakening us as a nation.
Some of our elected officials in this country our treating their citizens like the Chinese Communist Party treated theirs during this pandemic. That kind of treatment is not unconstitutional in China. It is in the USA. Or so I thought.
I’m 67 years old. I have survived a fractured skull, a tour in Vietnam, dysentery, pleurisy, measles, chicken pox, shingles, West Nile virus, tularemia, quadruple bypass heart surgery. I am not backing down from the Chinese Communist Party or the coronavirus. Get off your back side and start fighting back.
Thomas M. Rawley, Omaha
A very low presidential bar
Trump has lowered the bar so low that whatever any future candidate seeking the office of the president, can say, do or has done in the past will have no effect on running for or becoming president of the United States, an office I used to respect and honor!
Peter I. Giglia, Omaha
A message we should follow
When I leave the Scottish Rite Center, I am greeted by a message on the wall that I hope I am living up to. It reads: “It is the mission of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonary to improve its members and enhance the communities in which they live by teaching and emulating the principle of Brotherly Love, Tolerance, Charity and Truth while actively embracing high social, moral, and spiritual values including fellowship, compassion, and dedication to God, family and country.”
It has been said many times that America is at its best when times are at their worst. Well, we certainly are facing a challenging time now with coronavirus, but we are obviously not acting our best. Despite the fact that the handwriting is on the wall, America is not heeding its message. There is little evidence that hatred is mitigating or that unity is strengthening. Hopefully it will start somewhere and prove once again that we are at our best when things aren’t going so good for us. Maybe it can begin with us.
Lee Terry Sr., Omaha
Thanks to all in a desperate time
This past Monday night our family experienced our worst nightmare: a loved one (my sister, who has Alzheimer’s) got separated from her husband while they were downtown on 19th and Dodge. His immediate effort to try and find her turned up empty. The word spread fast over social media. Numerous family members and friends descended on downtown Omaha and surrounding areas in search of her. It was heartwarming to see the effort by everyone to bring this situation to a happy ending.
It was going on three hours and there had been no sign of her. A public safety alert was broadcast over TV and most cellphones. This ended up being a tremendous help. Iowa police, after seeing the public safety alert, realized that a woman that they stopped earlier along Abbott Drive for a well-being check was her. They let her go after she said she was fine. This helped narrow the search to a specific area.
Shortly after, my sister wandered into the Sleep Inn on Abbott Drive. As she sat in the lobby, the hotel clerk realized that something wasn’t right and called police. This brought an end to a very scary experience that our family won’t soon forget.
There were so many things that could have happened to an 82-year-old woman in that two-and-a-half-mile walk from downtown to the Sleep Inn. Luckily someone was watching over her.
A special thank you to the Sleep Inn clerk, Harry Chaudhary, who made the call to the police. He is our hero. He may not realize how much that call to police meant to us.
In addition, our other heros are the Omaha police and Omaha firemen who came out to search. We can’t thank them enough for their help. Our family is grateful and appreciative of these first responders.
Carlos Barrientos, Omaha
This will get governor’s attention
Somebody should tell Gov. Ricketts that protecting meat packing workers instead of focusing on protecting meat packers at the expense of workers offers the best chance of hot dogs at Wrigley Field in 2021.
Michael Driscoll, Omaha
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.