A Christmas surprise
I was checking my groceries out in the Baker’s in north Omaha the evening of Dec. 15, in a rush, when some children and, I assume, their mother walked up, gave me a small red Christmas bag and wished me a Merry Christmas.
I thanked them and turned back to finish checking out. I assumed it was cookies or candy and thought, “how sweet of them.”
I opened the bag later to find a homemade card and a $100 bill.
I pray they, or someone they know, sees this and tells them. I need to apologize for not opening the gift then, which denied them the delight of knowing how much it was appreciated and needed.
The gift allows me to send my granddaughter in Seattle a Christmas gift when I wasn’t sure that I could. Also, when I picked up a friend at a nearby store, I found a pair of snow boots I had badly needed. So their blessing was doubled.
I promise to pay their gift forward, even if it’s only $10 at a time, and to never forget them. We adults get so lost in the doing, we forget to stop for the moments that matter.
So Annie, Harry (not sure of the signature) and Will, I wish you the best Christmas and a wonderful life as the caring people you are. (And don’t be discouraged when some of us seem a little dense about the important things.)
Linda C. Wyatt, Omaha
Angels on the Interstate
I want to thank the four strangers who stopped to help my daughter-in-law and two young granddaughters on Dec. 14 on southbound Interstate 680 between Fort Street and West Maple Road.
My daughter-in-law had a medical emergency and passed out while driving on the Interstate. The oldest granddaughter, age 14, was able to take the wheel of the car and guide the car to the side of the road, passing through three lanes of traffic and coming to a rolling stop. Then the younger granddaughter, age 11, got out of the car called 911 and flagged drivers.
A woman and three men stopped. They helped keep the girls safe until the police arrived. They are angels. We had angels in the car and outside helping the girls.
We are so blessed to be living in such a wonderful and giving community. Thank you from the Menard and Osborn families.
Gloria Menard Osborn, Omaha
Lighting up the winter
I propose that we call holiday decorations “winter lights” instead of Christmas lights and keep them on throughout the winter.
I polled friends on Facebook, and many agreed. Some people even mentioned that it might help decrease the effect of depressive disorders that happen due to dark days and lack of sunlight.
Susan Bristol, Omaha
Thanks to OPPD
I recently called the Omaha Public Power District because the street light on my street was not working.
I explained that we have quite a few seniors in this area who walk their pets, and with all the street work being done, this was a potential safety hazard.
Less than 24 hours later, the service truck was out front, the light was changed and tested and now our street is a safer place to walk.
That’s what I call customer service and support.
I want to thank OPPD for the very quick turnaround.
Robert Moore, Omaha
Be informed about climate change
I thank the Omaha World-Herald for its publication of articles related to climate change. We do not want to take the seriousness of climate change lightly.
I encourage readers to inform themselves concerning this problem. I suggest they take the following easy steps.
Type into Google the following: climate change pdf; land and climate change pdf; ocean and climate change pdf; counter arguments to climate change pdf; Democrat Republican climate change pdf.
Other key words with climate change could be: extreme weather, drought, wild fires, flooding, agriculture, rising sea levels, melting ice, permafrost, kelp forests, coral reefs, health, human trafficking, modern slavery, social impact, economic impact, political impact, sustainable development goals, etc.
John Mordeson, Omaha
Alzheimer’s developments
Below are some things we learned about Alzheimer’s disease in 2019.
» Lifestyle may play a major role in reducing risk. At this year’s Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, research suggested that making multiple healthy lifestyle choices — including eating a low-fat, high-vegetable diet, not smoking, treating high blood pressure intensively and exercising regularly — may decrease dementia risk.
» An Alzheimer’s blood test may be on the horizon. Researchers are working at full speed to develop a simple blood test that can detect signs of Alzheimer’s early and accurately. This advancement would play a role in early detection of dementia.
» Vision and hearing loss might increase dementia risk — especially when combined. Sensory impairment screening may help identify older adults at higher risk of developing dementia, thereby encouraging early detection. Preventing or correcting sensory impairments may reduce dementia risk.
» New treatments and drug targets for Alzheimer’s disease are actively being pursued. More than 500 new candidate drug targets have been identified that address everything from reducing inflammation in the brain to protecting nerve cell health.
The Alzheimer’s Association provides free support for families affected by Alzheimer’s disease 24/7 at 800-272-3900 and alz.org. Learn more about Alzheimer’s research at alz.org/research.
Sharon Stephens, Omaha
