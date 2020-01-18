With less than a month until the Iowa caucuses, we suddenly learn about a meeting a year ago in which Sen. Bernie Sanders allegedly told Sen. Elizabeth Warren that a woman couldn’t win the presidency. That is a weird thing to say to a woman who has told you that she is running. Even so, it’s a fair question I’ve been trying to answer for a few decades.
Americans tell pollsters in overwhelming numbers that, of course, they don’t discriminate. But that’s not the question you need to look at. The killer is that in a recent poll, only 33% believed their neighbors would vote to elect a female president, and those numbers have been holding for at least two decades.
Which, if you ask me, is why Hillary Clinton lost in 2016. Former Presidents Bill Clinton or Barack Obama would have cleaned Donald Trump’s clock. In fairness, so would former Vice President Al Gore, former Secretary of State John Kerry and maybe even former Vice President Joe Biden. So why not Hillary Clinton, one of the most qualified candidates ever to run?
I know. It’s not a lesson about women but about this particular woman. I don’t buy that. I’ve never heard of a male candidate being attacked because he was ambitious. I’ve never seen a man pilloried the way Sen. Amy Klobuchar was when she first announced her candidacy. Story after story quoted former staff members complaining that she was difficult to work for. Klobuchar has gotten more done in the Senate, with colleagues from both sides of the aisle, than almost anyone in the Senate. So maybe she is difficult to work for. But really, why should voters care? She obviously plays well with others. Why hasn’t Klobuchar taken off? Could it have something to do with her not being the right woman either? Exactly what would the right woman look like?
Warren is a very good politician. Instead of getting into an on-screen debate about what Sanders said, she took on the idea that women can’t win by pointing to the success of the two women on the stage with unbroken win records.
Fair enough — if it had anything to do with beating President Donald Trump. Warren has won — in Massachusetts. And Amy Klobuchar has won — in Minnesota. We’re talking about states that go blue when the rest of the country is turning red. And, sadly, there is still a big difference between being elected to a legislative position (which women have been doing very well) and being elected to govern.
After the debate, when Sanders stuck out his hand to shake Warren’s and she refused to shake back, I felt bad for Sanders. He was trying to rise above it, and she very visibly would not, and the post-debate brush-off was much discussed by all the pundits and noticed by everyone.
Whatever he said, or didn’t, a year ago, it’s no reason not to shake hands. Everyone else on the stage was shaking hands.
In the vise in which a woman must operate, neither wimpy nor nasty, tough but not too tough, strong but not mean, Warren’s decision not to shake Sanders’ hand says more about her electability than anything that was said onstage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.