Sink the ‘sunken gardens’ idea
I don’t see the new modifications proposed for the sunken gardens in Dundee as an improvement to the design of the original plan by the original landscape architect, H.W.S. Cleveland.
He designed a green buffer, visually separating one street side from another. He never would have thought of cramming a football field into such a narrow space, with a “formal garden” and a sled run.
He wanted it to be a naturalized strip of nature in the city.
Not every little greenspace can become a walk-through park, and in Cleveland’s landscape plan, no doubt he thought of this area as a “look-into” park. The many mature trees provide a changing view to people as they drive along by both sides.
Making this area a center of attraction would be a disappointment to the adjoining residents as they deal with parking problems caused by the football field users.
This is not the same situation as the Sunken Gardens of Lincoln, where the land had become a wasteland eyesore and a dump. There was a net improvement in that project, and its size permitted more visitors to be comfortable and to park their cars.
Nicholas Bonham-Carter, Omaha
Dust Bowl proves climate point
Oscar Blomstedt’s climate change denial using the dust bowl example actually proves James Hansen’s point (“Temperatures hotter during Dust Bowl,” June 20 Public Pulse).
The dust storms in the 1930s were caused by man’s activities — farmers using inappropriate techniques, ripping up the prairie sod during a drought.
The government helped them use better, scientifically proven methods and saved the soil until the drought was over.
Why do we now use terracing, no till, hybrids, etc.? No denying they all came from science.
Jeff Johnston, Elmwood, Neb.
‘Neighbor’ film is one to watch
I just saw the opening (at the Dundee Theater) of ”Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” That is the phenomenal documentary of Mr. Rogers, who most of our children grew up loving and being loved by.
The entire country needs to see this film; actually, the entire world needs to see this film. Quite possibly it could have an effect on our out-of-control societal behaviors.
We and our children become what we watch; scary, isn’t it?
Lou Ann Patterson, Omaha
Change care mindset
When I first heard that CHI Health was buying the naming rights to the CenturyLink Center (I still refer to it as the Qwest Center,) I thought it was a ridiculous waste of money. I have been reading other articles and opinions on the subject, and none has swayed my opinion.
While CHI representatives defend their decision, saying it’s a business that needs to recruit customers and the naming rights cost only a small percentage of CHI’s overall budget, it is not an inconsequential amount of money. Those funds could be better used to improve the quality of care, expand access to care or reduce overall cost of care. There are 5,534 hospitals in the United States. Imagine if they all didn’t spend $1 million a year for marketing.
The mindset needs to change in order to truly change the cost of health care in the United States.
Ruth Sylvester, Bellevue
Let’s make our country better
After this upcoming Fourth of July, we have eight more years until this country’s 250th birthday. And one wonders what kind of country we will be.
Will we see authentic, moral and courageous role models in our public servants? Here in Nebraska, in both houses of Congress, we currently have elected officials who support President Donald Trump’s lies or remain in love with Dante’s inferno by their silence to preserve their neutrality, in service mostly to their party and not their country.
But one must not lose faith in Nebraskans’ ability to renew one’s own faith in the existence of our better angels by breaking away from the narrow typecasting in voting to be willing to change the direction our country is heading at this critical juncture in our history.
I pray that faith in that change will bring us together, regardless of points of view, in a common effort to make this state better and send ripples of hope to make our country better.
Philip O’Brien, Omaha
Keep Iowa rest stops open
By all means, let’s take out the rest stops along our Interstates. The Iowa Department of Transportation is considering the removal of some of these rest stops, stating it costs too much to keep them open and cleaned.
What is wrong with these people? Have they never had to make an emergency stop to facilitate physical needs?
I am amazed by these money slashers who sit behind a desk all day, trying to come up with ridiculous ideas like this just to save a few dollars.
Jim Stalker, Creston, Iowa
Pros came to the rescue
I want to thank the professionals of the Omaha Fire Department and the Metropolitan Utilities District.
Contractors working recently at my house punctured my gas line, which filled my home with natural gas. The contractor called 911 and got us out of the house. Firefighters came in very short order.
They successfully managed the risks and saved my home by having the Omaha Public Power District turn off the circuit feeding my home and turning off the main to stop the gas flow. They ventilated my home and evacuated everyone on the block and across our street and had hoses and pumper trucks ready to fight fires should they develop.
MUD workers fixed my gas service, purged and refilled the mains and lit my pilot lights. I expect they had to do the same for the others affected by the interruption as I write and will be late into the evening, as many, many services were interrupted.
I also thank my neighbors for their patience regarding their gas and electrical interruptions and OPPD for its part in the process by turning off the power, even though there may have been complaints by other customers.
Loren M. Steenson, Omaha
