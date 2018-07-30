Which date is important?
Doug Schrawger (“Trump won’t accept the facts,” July 21 Public Pulse) states that Jan. 6, 2017, will go down as the most important date in U.S. history since Dec. 7, 1941. He talks about evidence presented by top security advisers that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the hacking of the 2016 election. The advisers were John Brennan, CIA, who has accused President Donald Trump of treason, and James Clapper, national intelligence, who lied before Congress.
Dec. 7, 1941, was the day Japan attacked the United States. This was the start of World War II. Over 60 million people were killed during the war. To say Jan. 6, 2016, was the most important date since Dec. 7, 1941, is ignorant. Remember Sept. 11, 2001? Almost 3,000 people were killed when the twin towers were destroyed by terrorists in airplanes.
Craig Jorgensen, Niobrara, Neb.
Do-nothingness of Congress
Jack Anderson (July 20 Public Pulse) has “never seen such obstruction” as he is seeing now from the Democrats vs. President Donald Trump. The circumstances were a bit reversed, but perhaps he has forgotten that during President Barack Obama’s second term, the publicly stated position of the Republican Congress was to block anything and everything that Obama proposed. Essentially, we have two political parties that would rather fight than legislate.
Immigration, deficit, health care, shrinking middle class, farm bill, damaged trade due to tariffs — that’s a short list of things members of Congress might be addressing. Apparently taking any kind of action is dangerous to their re-election. And the do-nothingness of our elected representatives goes on as problems pile up.
Patricia Ohlmann, Seward, Neb.
Scribner’s immigration ordinance
In reference to the gentleman quoted in the July 24 World-Herald as saying he was “offended” by the suggestion that Scribner would look “ignorant and narrow-minded” if they pass the ordinance banning those who are in this country illegally from working and renting homes there: It is the people who do not seem to know what illegal means or choose to ignore the meaning of illegal that are “ignorant and narrow-minded.” They should keep in mind that when pointing their finger at someone, three of their fingers are pointing right back at them.
The American Civil Liberties Union comes from far and wide to threaten and fight American citizens who want to enforce the laws of our country. Doesn’t sound very pro-American to me.
Brenda Ray, Fremont, Neb.
River management is problem
Regarding Missouri River flooding: Rain is not the problem. The problem is that the U.S. Corps of Engineers is managing the river for fish instead of flood control.
During the fall and winter, the corps decreases the amount of water released in order to store water so it can increase discharge amounts to provide high water for the fish, resulting in regular flooding and property damage costing taxpayers millions. Taxpayers are paying for mitigation projects that are causing billions of dollars in damages and in return are paying for those damages.
Solution? Congress needs to demand that the corps change the manual back to the original manual, which was written when we paid for the series of six dams and federal levees whose purpose was, No. 1, flood control, No. 2, hydroelectric power and, No. 3 navigation. The records show that prior to changing the manual we did not experience regular flooding.
There is a class-action lawsuit against the corps for intentionally putting floodwater on property causing billions of dollars in damage that, if successful, we taxpayers will pay for.
We can stop this now. Everyone needs to contact their congressional representatives and senators and demand they change the manual back.
E.J. Foral, Springfield
Immigration solution
To those of you who believe we should let in all the illegal immigrants at our southern border, I have a simple solution: Each of you can volunteer to sponsor a family. You will be responsible for housing, clothing, feeding and helping them for the next seven years as they work to obtain their citizenship.
Let’s get the rich involved in this effort, as well. Celebrities like George Clooney, Johnny Depp and Oprah Winfrey own multiple homes all over the country and the world. Politicians like Nancy Pelosi, Bernie Sanders, Bill Clinton and, yes, even Barack Obama also own multiple homes.
They could easily afford to house, clothe and feed multiple families using their wealth and extra domiciles.
What a great way to show complete commitment to these illegal immigrants living the dream and working to become legal American citizens.
Problem solved. Open your doors and your wallets.
Chris Darrell, Plattsmouth, Neb.
Bacon should confront hate
I saw Rep. Don Bacon’s tweet about the swastika that was burned into the grass at a park in his congressional district. In his tweet, he stated it was “uncivil” and called it a “Nazi sign.” A “Nazi sign” is actually called a swastika, and it’s not “uncivil,” it incites violence and hate.
We must not sweep white supremacy under the rug. We need leaders with the courage to confront it. I am disgusted. Bacon must do more and work for change. That is what we elected him to do. He should stop passively standing by while President Donald Trump continues to divide us with his hateful rhetoric and, instead, do his job.
And in the future (because these kinds of vile things will continue to happen) Bacon must not diminish hate. Rather, he should confront it head-on and do something.
Dara Rosenberg, Omaha
Great time at Railroad Days
We went to Railroad Days this month with our five grandkids. I was very happy with everything about it.
The concessions were priced very well ($1 for water, for example). The transportation among the five spots was free and frequent. The volunteer helpers were great.
This was a very good experience for us. I wanted to say thank you.
Dennis Craig, Bellevue
