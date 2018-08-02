Details on Smith debate to come
In response to Julie Thomsen (“3rd District debate request,” July 24 Public Pulse), here are the facts about debates between Republican Rep. Adrian Smith and his Democratic opponent.
Smith debates his opponents every election cycle. In March he debated his Republican primary opponents at Hastings College. The debate was broadcast on TV, radio and the Internet.
The Smith and Democratic campaigns have discussed debates for the general election, and the two campaigns agreed to work together to agree on one or more debates dependent on sponsors, venues and both candidates’ calendars.
When debate specifics have been confirmed, we’ll share the details.
Chris Peterson, Scottsbluff
campaign manager, Smith for Congress
No recorded messages please
I agree with Mel B. Shelnutt (“Persuade through civility,” July 28 Public Pulse). I am not influenced to vote for someone by demonstrations, either.
However, recorded messages sent to my telephone do have an effect. It’s negative. Rep. Don Bacon, take note.
Loy Schneider, Omaha
Blomstedt right to reject racism
What a wonderful article in the Omaha World-Herald about State Board of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt speaking about racist comments in Nebraska schools (“Education chief is ‘sick of’ racist comments,” July 26).
I wish more of my white friends would take public positions on race issues. I am on the board of ACLU and Nebraskans for Peace and had a chance to meet more folks in Lincoln and small-town Nebraska.
We have got to get more educators to bring in people of color into their circles.
If our organizations do not look like our demographic population, what is that saying to our respective communities?
Segregation and apartheid are not good.
A’Jamal-Rashad Byndon, Omaha
The reality about fake news
Ever since Donald Trump began his presidential campaign in 2015, he has complained about something he calls “fake news.” Initially, the idea of “fake news” made no rational sense. In the last few months the practical meaning of “fake news” has become clear.
Every time Trump uses the term “fake news,” he applies it to one or both of two situations. Either “fake news” refers to the result of very accurate investigative journalism about one of Trump’s treasonous conspiracies, or “fake news” refers to the truth about one or more of Trump’s endless, shameless lies.
No wonder Trump is so upset all the time. For such a fundamentally dishonest person, the truth must be very, very painful.
Rob Bligh, San Antonio, Texas
Another nuclear plant shutdown
Iowa’s only nuclear power plant will quit producing electric power and start a shutdown process sometime in late 2020.
Although the Duane Arnold Energy Center has a license from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to produce power until 2034, another perfectly sound nuclear plant will be shut down early, primarily due to the availability of cheap natural gas obtained by fracking.
In 2016, a nuclear plant in Fort Calhoun, Nebraska, was shut down years prematurely for the same reason.
I am originally from Iowa — always thought Iowans were smarter than this. I was wrong. They have turned Iowa into a windmill landfill, dependent on others for solid backbone 24/7 power.
Iowa is no longer where the tall corn grows but where the tall infernals blow. It is the Judas-like Iowa farmers who have sold the state out for a few pieces of silver.
Rich Andrews, Sun City, Ariz.
What Schuyler really needs
Along with two outstanding trainers from Syracuse, New York, I have been personally involved in helping to train the faculty and administration for the Schuyler, Nebraska, Community Schools.
We are very familiar with what Schuyler is doing, as well as their response to what kids need — a quality educational experience. These great educators are deeply devoted to substantially improving the opportunities for their kids and the community they serve.
What really bothers me is the state’s response to their work. Schuyler doesn’t need a committee of bureaucrats to do an “educational drive-by” and leave a list of do’s and don’ts for the school district.
What Schuyler schools really need is a tremendous infusion of people, time and dollars to assist them in their valiant efforts. It takes dollars — a lot of them — to hire faculty and staff, purchase the needed materials, supplies and other items required to truly assist the varied needs of their students.
The good people of Schuyler have identified what is needed for their students, they have been faithfully working quite hard to achieve their goals, and they have an exceptional vision ahead for the students whom they serve.
Interference by bureaucrats and promises from politicians will not get the job done. If we are, as an editorial said, “in this together” (July 15 World-Herald), only quality actions, not meaningless words, will do the trick. Schuyler is doing its best already.
Richard D. Zarkowski, Omaha
This team really travels
I recently attended my grandson’s select league baseball games. These games were scrimmages, just for practice and fun. A traveling team with members from Australia, Dubai and Guam were the opponents. What a wonderful experience.
The travelers were polite and friendly and said many nice things about Omaha in general and our sports program. They were impressed with the care we put into keeping our fields and facilities in top-notch shape. The games were played at the Millard North baseball fields.
We had beautiful weather, and after finishing five exhibition games, both teams engaged in a wonderful barbecue dinner. We all got to know each other, and the parents, coaches and players engaged in pleasantries and all had a great time. There were even some pen-pal future exchanges made. Kudos to all who organized this.
The travelers started in California and will continue on their summer journey with stops in Iowa, Milwaukee, Detroit and New York before flying home. We hope they will visit us again soon.
Mike Villone, Omaha
True that, Rob.
Last night Colbert showed a clip from Trump's latest pep rally where Trump repeated his bit about "acting Presidential," walking back and forth with a serious face and then asking the mob if he should act so "boring." Colbert's joke was "where can I vote for the boring Trump?"
I thought about that this morning. It's actually more terrifying than funny. Trump pretended to be an adult for a minute, and rejected the idea. (And his mob howled with glee.) His dangerous narcissism was showing. Reckless willfulness in a 12-year old boy we call "immature," but in a President it's a threat to us all.
Agreed - it seems there are few examples of him actually being presidential, but my opinion is that his "acting Presidential" routine, which he did at least once during the 2016 campaign, shows that he never should have been put in office.
For Mr. Bligh: I have always maintained that Trump's claims of "fake news" says that he is afraid of the truth. Suffice it to say, as Trump is a very well known pathological liar, the truth is not part of his vocabulary anyway.
Agreed with all - Trump’s truth/reality is only how he decides to script it. Evidence - his attempt to govern US domestic and global policy by Twitter, as if the “kid” is controlling it all in an alternate universe video game. Everyone but him are his created pawns. Trouble is, a majority of the Cabinet, Congress & Senate legitimate, facilitate, or condone Trump’s alternate reality video game out of their own motives or fears.
I see the public mouth pieces for the Dems in this area are sticking with their previous election strategy that has lost them over 1000 elected positions, the House, Senate and Presidency since 2010. Say nothing about your own candidates, especially something positive, but continually present yourself as whiners and complainers. Wouldn't it be nice if the Dems could actually present a candidate that could win, that wasn't previously a Republican? It's impossible to grasp the concept that you hate someone so much they control your life, everyday.
The hope was that, by listing DB's 45 insults in 30 days in June (at https://www.omaha.com/opinion/public-pulse-protect-borders-rethink-arena-name-go-driverless-ne/article_08e138f0-50c7-5af0-a059-e2ac39ede3fc.html -listing and relating them to Gerasimov & Hayden), he might be shamed into trying harder to make productive contributions to discussions here, and it seemed to work at first. By July 12 he had posted only 9 insults which, at that rate, would be 23 for the whole month of July, half the previous rate. However (and these were not all directed at me -although the majority were- but at anybody who disagreed):
July 3rd self-aggrandizing drivel, childish
the 9th boorish, monotonous, lies, falsehoods, divisive
11th irrational, hateful
13 worthless, an attempt to deceive
16 hypocrite, cheap opinions, jimmy boy
16/17 [Helsinki discussion really upset him; eight in one day:] hypocrisy, self-serving, narrow-minded partisan hack, knuckle-dragging troglodytes, raw partisanship, snowflakes, uber-partisan narrow mind, whine
17 snowflake, liars on here, pathetic
18 parody, outlandish, ignorant, snowflakes, a mind that can handle only one train of thought
20 [24 comments on GOP obstructionism provoked these] uninformed, monolith stereotyping bigot, a mind that can handle only on [sic] thing at a time, juvenile, hypocrisy
21 shiny objects to distract, dumber than a moron, half stories
22 reprehensible, bogus, weak and not so bright, [Democrats] deserve to become extinct
23 you seem to be in a fog, sow discord
25 [passing previous record] self-righteous, myopic partisans, faux progressive "intellectuals," a weasel like you, no intellectual honesty, baffle with your BS
26 perpetual loser, jimmy boy, perverse, rambling, falsehood
28 boorish, partisan political rant [and then a mysterious non-sequitur comment out of the blue. George B posted an examination of the state budget, UNL, tariffs and taxes, and DB replied:] "After reading all that, all one can come away with is George denigrating the millions of Jews that Hitler killed. What some people will stoop to to push their political agenda." (Count all that as one insult.)
29 snowflake, false, fear-monger
30 hatred
31 hysterical
So, 62 insults in 31 days, a rate much higher than in June. What will August bring? We'll just have to learn to live with it (and resist sinking to the level of his bait). On the larger scale we've had to learn to live with hundreds of Trump's twitter insults. The complete Trump list up through mid-July, including the actual quotes verbatim and who he said them about (individuals by name, or institutions like the press), plus a graph, is here: https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2016/01/28/upshot/donald-trump-twitter-insults.html
A well-traveled and well-read friend asked me if we'll survive. I told her "The country will survive. How badly damaged, and how long to recover; that's a different question. European countries have learned to co-exist with small fascist* parties more or less permanently, but having to always deal with them is uncomfortable, to say the least."
*Europeans aren't reluctant to use the term, having a century of experience since Benito Mussolini founded the first fascist party in Milan in March of 1919. The recent swastika at Memorial Park is only the tip of the iceberg. If unclear about this ideology, an Italian intellectual who lived under fascism can help you spot the warning signs: http://www.interglacial.com/pub/text/Umberto_Eco_-_Eternal_Fascism (Don't blame me if you happen to think of Trump and his followers while reading Eco's 1995 essay.)
JIM BECHTEL,
There are many variations of the definition, such as the National Crime Prevention Council's more specific definition: "the process of using the Internet, cell phones or other devices to send or post text or images intended to hurt or embarrass another person."
28-311.02.
Stalking and harassment; legislative intent; terms, defined.
(1) It is the intent of the Legislature to enact laws dealing with stalking offenses which will protect victims from being willfully harassed, intentionally terrified, threatened, or intimidated by individuals who intentionally follow, detain, stalk, or harass them or impose any restraint on their personal liberty and which will not prohibit constitutionally protected activities.
(2) For purposes of sections 28-311.02 to 28-311.05, 28-311.09, and 28-311.10:
(a) Harass means to engage in a knowing and willful course of conduct directed at a specific person which seriously terrifies, threatens, or intimidates the person and which serves no legitimate purpose;
(b) Course of conduct means a pattern of conduct composed of a series of acts over a period of time, however short, evidencing a continuity of purpose, including a series of acts of following, detaining, restraining the personal liberty of, or stalking the person or telephoning, contacting, or otherwise communicating with the person;
Quite frankly, you are starting to scare me as to your intent and purpose. I would suggest you bring your posts within the confines of the law before law enforcement gets involved.
Sorry, DWR.
Maybe DWR is too esoteric, so I'll just say this: It's "bullying" to quote your own words? Nobody forces you to resort to insults constantly.
When you clean up your act and become a lawful citizen, come on back. I'm not responsible for your post and actions. Own up to what you do. Look up personal responsibility. Control your self for once in your life or you maybe forced too. Your choice.
Well let's point your your own words, , "he might be shamed into trying harder to make productive contributions to discussions here, and it seemed to work at first". So, maybe you should actually think before replying. You're hanging yourself with your own words. Not a smart thing to do for the sake of one's pride.
Keep it up; this is great.
