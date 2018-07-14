Mountain lion hunting makes sense
Who knew that the Humane Society of the United States had become experts regarding mountain lions (“No need for mountain lion hunt,” June 22 Public Pulse)? That attitude reminds me of 1985, when I introduced a bill in the Nebraska Legislature enabling elk hunting seasons. I spent a few days out west prior, talking to landowners on “their turf.”
One said, “many people in Omaha and Lincoln know (and care) as much about the dark side of the moon as they do about us out here.” Almost all reminded me that their “calf crop” was essentially their sole means of income.
One rancher told me, in confidence, of a lion hanging around his calving shed at 4 a.m. He simply got his rifle out of the truck, shot it and the next day threw it in a brush pile and burned it. What a waste of a regal animal. He had no incentive to do otherwise.
As for elk, guess what — there are now undoubtedly more than there were back in 1985 because they are now appreciated as a beautiful resource, harvested when appropriate and managed by professionals. And anyone who thinks lions are not simply being wasted is naive in the extreme.
Lee Rupp, Monroe, Neb.
Perils of health care policy
In case anyone missed the small article in the July 1 World-Herald, Britain’s National Health Service, which “provides health care for all” in England, is cutting out various services in order to save money. So for those who are clamoring for Medicare for all or health care for all, please do your research. Just look at Obamacare — a good number of U.S. citizens’ insurance premiums have skyrocketed since its inception. Anytime the government gets involved in something, the cost always rises significantly.
Linda Miller, Omaha
Greed on both sides of the aisle
So, former Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner under former President Barack Obama is the president of Warburg Pincus, which owns Mariner Finance, a company that sends out checks to people to be used as a loan. A loan with an interest rate of 33 percent, which, of course, is part of the “smaller type” section of the mailing (“Unsolicited checks can be a lifeline and an albatross,” July 9 World-Herald).
The same Timothy Geithner who as Treasury secretary “condemned predatory lenders,” according to the article. The article goes on to state many other practices that I would consider extremely unethical, and yet Mariner Finance representatives have the gall to say they are “fulfilling an important social need.” Well, at least they responded, since Timothy Geithner and others at Warburg Pincus “declined to comment.”
I challenge those who attack virtually anyone who has been associated with President Donald Trump to read the article and consider whether Trump people are treating the people who need help the most any worse than Timothy Geithner and his companies. I submit that there are just as many greedy politicians on both sides of the aisle.
Scott Darden, Omaha
Our nation has strayed badly
Just as Laura Seyl (“The country she loves,” July 5 Public Pulse), I am troubled by the condition of America.
I remember when immigrants came into America honorably (Ellis Island), respected the country and became responsible citizens; when the flag was respected for what it represented — the blood of the fallen and the honor of those serving and veterans; when “white males” or any gender or race were not marginalized; when role models were women like Betsy Ross and Rosa Parks instead of women who behead a depiction of the president and tell us how nasty and vulgar they have become; when the people — law enforcement — who daily make ending “gun violence” a priority were respected; when people took care of their own health, not demanding someone else pay for it; when common sense prevailed over the EPA; when people went to work instead of carrying signs, blocking traffic and screaming obscenities in front of TV cameras.
Is it possible for integrity, honor, courtesy and respect to be observed?
Mike McGrath, Waterloo, Neb.
An appeal to Sasse
I say to Sen. Ben Sasse: I realize the chance that you will read this is small, but I am a citizen and born Nebraskan, so I try.
Your book on the vanishing American adult, indeed your life and public service, speak to sometimes delaying present gratification for a greater good.
It is time to delay, if necessary indefinitely, giving this president and your party another Supreme Court and other judicial appointments until a bipartisan order is re-established. Your first speech on the Senate floor spoke to a vision of the Senate as a protector of the republic, not a creature of president or party.
Our nation has had a right-left divide since its founding. Naturally. That divide is inherent in the nature of our human desires, fears and vision. To protect against the runaway “carriage” that is one side unchecked by the other and becoming ever more extreme, our Constitution mandated three co-equal branches of government — plus a Bill of Rights — to “establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty …” If one party uses every opportunity to disempower and disenfranchise the other, all of us are eventually in danger.
I believe you see the danger to our republic. Do the right thing.
Rand Engel, Newburyport, Mass.
A reminder of our good fortune
After Mass on the Fourth of July at Brookestone Meadows, where my mother-in-law lives, an elderly priest started to sing “God Bless America.” My mother-in-law, who is a 95-year-old veteran of World War II and who cannot remember her birthdate or what she had for breakfast, knew the words to the whole song.
She sang enthusiastically and with spirit, as did every other soul in the room. It was a powerful reminder of what America means to those who appreciate it, those who worked so hard for our rights and freedoms.
It should be a powerful wake-up call for America to be appreciated by all lucky enough to live here.
Joe Grier, Bennington
Step right this way, folks, for our Saturday Right-Wing Special. Linda Miller wants to revert to privatized health care, Scott Darden thinks one guy (Geithner) invalidates all the scandals of the Trump swamp, and Mike McGrath longs for his fictional Good Old Days utopia. Yeehaw! Partisanship at its finest.
I run into folks like this all the time. They traded their honor and decency for a chance to give full vent to their anger at a changing world. They chained themselves to fate of a hateful orange man and they'll defend him to the last. No one will talk them out of their blindness. They're all in until the end.
Scott. Mike. LIke your facts. I am waiting for Jim and Hjalmer to actually produce some documentable, actual events/facts to support their hate biased claims against our president Trump as opposed to adoption of the standard Dem reply: Obstruct. Attack. Resist. Enlist MSM news sources to "flood" the airways with negativism. Have we had a lot of Republicans calling the other side Hitler, supporting police attacks, calling others con men, impeach, bomb the whitehouse, J. Depp claims to suggest his idea towards our president, inspire others to attack the other side in public and humiliate them/mock them in public. What are you people thinking? And you judge others?
