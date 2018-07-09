Thanks to UNMC, Sherwood
Our daughter graduated from the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s High School Alliance program in May.
We wanted to thank the UNMC staff and the Sherwood Foundation for their time and support of this fine program.
Our daughter trained with high school students from various schools around Omaha and Council Bluffs. This is a great program to promote UNMC and provide and promote health care-related education and future job opportunities.
We met engaged instructors who represented all the good qualities of educators who work at UNMC.
This program promotes health care, UNMC and collaboration with many high schools, and it plants the education foundation for future workers in the health care industry.
This is a great example of a public and private partnership in Omaha. We hope this continues and grows.
Tom Rodis Jr., Omaha
Medicaid expansion may get a vote
It looks like Medicaid expansion will get a vote of all Nebraskans. Despite seven years of big-pharma, corporate health initiatives and GOP obstruction, the working poor of the Good Life state may actually be able to improve their lives.
I wonder if state Republicans can read the tea leaves — this does not bode well for them in the midterms. The traditional low-income and voiceless masses now have rural health care providers and small-town businesses to contend with and more than just a few fed-up commodity exporters.
Listen up, Pete Ricketts.
James Felker, Lincoln
Convention center and Branding 101
I meant to comment even before I read Mike Kelly’s cogent remarks regarding the renaming of our iconic convention center and arena (“Health center? Slimmed-down name may be best Rx,” June 23 World-Herald).
As a designer who often works in the area of corporate identity, I could not agree more strongly. To invest $23.6 million in a clumsy identity package that naturally speaks to a vast majority of unfamiliar viewers as identifying a medical facility would be a huge error. Simplicity, directness and an instinctive perception of the nature of an entity are Branding 101. Please go with “CHI Center.”
Roger duRand, Omaha
Spend the money on research
What a selfish way for CHI Health Omaha to spend $23.6 million in 20 years for naming rights. They have so much money. Why not donate to cancer research? Many people have lost loved ones to cancer, including myself. Besides cancer research, the money could help with other debilitating diseases.
Sharolyn Beck, Omaha
Separating families is immoral
Tormenting children and their parents by separating them in order to get a bill passed in Congress is immoral in every respect, including basic common decency. A portion of the American public and even some in Congress supported President Donald Trump in doing this, and that is sick.
Fortunately, churches, corporate leaders, former first ladies, protesters and the majority of Americans slammed Trump back on this one.
Merle Rakes, Nebraska City
Trump not cowering
I agree with Glenn W. Dee (“Republican Party makes views clear,” July 3 Public Pulse) that the Republicans have become the party of President Donald Trump, and I say, thank God. Finally, a Republican with the guts to stand up to the left-wing media.
I watched George W. Bush cower in the corner for eight years while the media bashed him and called him an idiot. We elected Trump because he won’t take it. On the other hand, the Democrats have been exposed for the lawless, socialist, borderline communists that they have become. Go ahead and keep whining and Trump will keep on winning.
Chris Lewis, Omaha
Liberal-leaning commentators
In this age of hyperbolic political discourse, it makes sense to do your own research about subjects that are always contentious. I do that by regularly delving into each side’s presentation. My efforts have been very revealing.
I found cable televised interaction between the leftist liberals and conservative-leaning guests very interesting.The liberals are often apt to solemnly state their point while not really expressing a cogent, relevant point. The technique of talk over and shout down is then invariably employed.
It has to be “group-thinking” to explain the chosen words and phrases being used repeatedly by the liberal commentators to describe President Donald Trump. “Liar” and “idiot” rank high on their verbal assault docket. “Incompetent,” “unqualified” and “racist” are also favorites. I assume “leader of cultish followers” is used to disparage the same voters that Hillary Clinton referred to as “a basket of deplorables.”
Ken Lane, Council Bluffs
Travesty for victim and her family
Omaha Public Schools board member Ben Perlman was the only dissenting voter in regard to the settlement awarded to the victim in the Shad Knutson case. He said he voted that way because he preferred that cases go to trial.
According to the lawsuit that has been settled, after the victim and her parents reported the conduct of Knutson to OPS administrators, the girl was suspended and forced to transfer to another school. Knutson was eventually charged with felonies related to three alleged victims and was fired by OPS. He is currently in prison relating to a conviction stemming from a fourth victim.
A jury acquitted Knutson on charges related to the other three, including the plaintiff in the case involving the settlement. Jurors said OPS delayed in reporting the allegations, hindering investigators’ ability to collect evidence. Perlman said, “When serious allegations are made … involving students in a school, I’d like to know what happened so it never happens again.”
I think it’s pretty clear to most people what happened, and the criminal courts have had their say in the matter. To not stand with the victim and her family is a travesty. If others would have stood with her in the beginning, we wouldn’t have four students making such allegations.
Karen Wells, Omaha
Well, Chris Lewis, if the Democrats are what you claim, I guess we better "lock 'em up."
For Ken Lane: It is not the liberal media that considers Trump unqualified, incompetent, a racist, etc, etc. Rather the liberal media, as you call it, is speaking the truth, the real truth. I will add a few more you did not mention. Let's see, there is misogynist, serial liar, cheat, bigot, traitor and a really dumb guy. Suggest you tune out Fox News for awhile. And remember, those who make accusations of fake news or claims of so-called liberal bias do not want to hear the truth.
Will Rogers: So let's be honest with ourselves and not take ourselves too serious, and never condemn the other fellow for doing what we are doing every day, only in a different way. Will Rogers
Ken Lane: The NYT & the WaPo publish conservative columnists all the time; the World Herald picks them up, if you'd notice. The free press publicizes Trump's embarrassing tweets and fact-checks his daily lies, which is why he wars against them. But he has his own network, Fox News, to keep his 'Base' inflamed with misinformation, as shown by many unbiased studies, including this one by a former Reagan advisor, which found Fox viewers the least informed: http://www.inquisitr.com/2105906/fox-news-viewers-least-informed-among-media-consumers-says-new-study-by-former-reagan-adviser/#YHH3Hg1od9wLZ8er.99
