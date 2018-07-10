Tackle climate change
Oscar Blomstedt’s Public Pulse letter (“Dust Bowl was worse,” June 30) gave me a lot to ponder. First, considering the writer was alive and well in the early 1930s, climate was whatever was occurring outside his front door or at most in his neighborhood. So for him to compare the Dust Bowl to what is occurring in the country or the world in 2018 is completely skewing the picture.
Today, due to an expanded media presence, we all have access to what is occurring around the globe. We know, for example, that the polar ice caps are melting, which will ultimately create rising waters along the coastlines of the world, creating havoc. This was not even considered when this writer was a child.
Also, I suggest that rather than defending an indefensible position on climate change, he pause to consider the future of all children if he’s wrong. If he were right, the environmentally friendly things put in place would simply create better living conditions. If he’s wrong, which sadly he is, and we do nothing, there is no future.
Jane Coen, Omaha
A small part of the population
With all the immigration hysteria around us, remember that undocumented immigrants account for only 3.3 percent of our population. Calm down. President Donald Trump is just stirring up our fear of “the other” to get our votes. Take a deep breath and turn off the news.
Robert Davis, Omaha
For lack of bail money
Doug Arthur (“A country of laws,” June 20 Public Pulse) asks a good question about the U.S. criminal justice system, namely: “If it is so terribly wrong to separate illegal immigrants who are under arrest and awaiting trial from their families, then why are the U.S. citizens in jail awaiting trial separated from their families?”
In trying to defend the policy that even Trump finally had to admit is wrong, he points out that U.S. citizens are being treated equally. While it is not right to separate families at the border because there is a misdemeanor involved, families are separated every day in the United States of America for misdemeanor crimes.
Imagine you get arrested for, say, DUI. You will get some type of hearing within 24 hours. At that hearing, there may be a bail set, but if you cannot pay that amount, sometimes as little as $500, you will stay in jail until your case is adjudicated. Many cases take at least three months to go through the courts.
In three months your job will be filled, your kids will be older and your family will have grown without you. If you felt you were middle class, you will find that has changed drastically after three months of having no income. Imagine.
Because you could not come up with $500.
The answer to the question is: because they have no money. And it is still terribly wrong.
Richard Kujath, Omaha
Clean up after park use
Sadly, as we walked through Elmwood and Memorial Parks on Friday, there was a plethora of spent fireworks, toilet paper, food containers, beer cans, etc., strewn about both parks from the night before, as park maintenance had spent most of Thursday cleaning up the mess left from July 4.
There comes a time when you have enough respect for yourself and others to consider the impact of your actions on those around you and your community. Our Parks and Recreation Department is already overwhelmed with mowing and general maintenance of our parks. Adding incredible amounts of trash to be removed due to selfish, ill-mannered park users is ridiculous.
I want to thank our City of Omaha Parks and Recreation Department staff. Their never-ending commitment to our wonderful city parks is truly appreciated.
Debra Parsow, Omaha
America, what have we become?
Can anyone explain why it is OK to hold up a U.S. Supreme Court nominee for 10 months in the 2016 election year, but in 2018 the nominee must be rushed through in four months? Don’t the American people have a voice in this nomination, as Mitch McConnell said they needed in 2016?
Are we no longer governing by rules or law? Are we no longer a “beacon of hope”? Are we no longer “that shining city on the hill”? Maybe we should all call and ask our senators and representatives whose rules we are playing by.
Barb Wagner, Omaha
Only fair that we help immigrants
I believe it is the high use of narcotics in the United States (highest per capita in the world, I have read) that helps fund the drug cartels that keep living conditions in Central America and Mexico so deplorable. When we are part of the problem, it is only fair that we help the victims and their children.
Sandra Trandahl, Omaha
Steve King's retweet
It doesn’t matter if Iowa Rep. Steve King didn’t know that he was retweeting a post by a Nazi sympathizer.
The important thing to know is that both men think alike.
Scott Thomsen, Omaha
Loved that band festival
I want to thank Larry MacTaggart and the Nebraska Wind Symphony for organizing and running the first ever Community Band Festival of the Midlands, held June 30 at Turner Park. Thanks to The World-Herald for publicizing it. It was a gigantic logistical undertaking and came off without a hitch, except for that pesky rainstorm at the end. It’s amazing when one realizes how many amateur musicians are around and playing their instruments as adults, just for the fun of it.
Carol Miller, Bellevue
Thanks for help after fall
I just want to thank the fine young man who helped me after I fell in the parking lot following the College World Series games June 20. He realized that I was in no condition to drive home and that I needed medical help. He drove me to an emergency room at 144th Street and West Center Road and then drove my husband in our car to our home.
I’m sorry I didn’t get his name to thank him personally, but I hope he sees this.
Sylvia Karen Rahn, Omaha
(1) comment
Barb, your system is perfectly made for the results you get. And it was the American voter who made the current system.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.