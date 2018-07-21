Find another building site
The Omaha-Douglas Public Building Commission has designs on a former U.S. government building at 420 S. 18th St., currently owned by an architect who does not want to sell the property.
He has plans to restore the property, built in 1920, maintaining as much of its original craftsmanship and as many of the period accoutrements as he can. There are so many of these buildings like this one that are gone and like this one, irreplaceable. It is my understanding the cost to taxpayers for the new facility is projected at $120 million and, in the end a private party will own it, collecting rent from the city and county.
Clearly there are other suitable properties that could work as well, and their removal/replacement would be a benefit to the area. Why take a building with character, charm and history from our city building-scape?
Why is taxpayer money being spent to replace a piece of our history with another modern “box” type building?
Finally, when a property owner wants to restore and renovate a property, instead of thwarting his efforts, he should be encouraged and assisted. He wants to show his pride in Omaha for us all.
Bill Stowell, Omaha
Trump did the right thing
What good does it do to accuse a liar of lying?
It served no purpose for President Donald Trump to call Russian President Vladimir Putin a liar at the summit meeting. The rightful agenda is to undermine the Russian and Chinese governments’ interference.
This includes continuing to derail their economies and markets, such as discouraging Germany’s purchase of Russian oil and gas, to pressure the action desired. Therefore, Trump’s agenda should not be to antagonize Putin. Rather, it is to engage him to create the action needed to achieve peace and strengthen U.S. objectives worldwide. To accomplish this, a U.S.-Russian dialogue is necessary. As the Godfather said, “Keep your friends close, and your enemies closer.”
Trump’s critics seem to be unable to understand his methods and are opposed to his goals and successes. They are not interested in his administration’s success in making our country better for U.S. citizens. These obstructionists sadly include a few rinos who desire only to advance their political future.
I would suggest reviewing the comments of the other Nebraska senator and those of Iowa’s senators. Read between the lines of their comments to understand their support of our president’s actions.
I prefer to believe that behind the “closed doors” of the summit meeting, our president was very blunt with Putin. The Russian government’s future actions will indicate the message received.
Charles Garton, Omaha
Trump won’t accept the facts
The date Jan. 6, 2017, will go down as the most important date in U.S. history since Dec. 7, 1941. Donald Trump was presented with direct evidence from our top security advisers in a meeting at Trump Tower that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the hacking of the 2016 presidential election.
Trump knew that before being sworn in, but he won’t accept the facts given to him. Sadly the controlling party lacks the courage or moral will to take action. The election is four months away. Maybe the American people will decide enough is enough.
One only hopes there are still heroes left with the courage to vote their conscience and not just their party line.
Doug Schrawger, Omaha
Proven leadership in Bacon
I’m a voter in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District, and this upcoming election has many of us worried. While I didn’t agree with Brad Ashford on much, Kara Eastman (Rep. Don Bacon’s opponent in the upcoming election) is so far left of him, it makes Ashford still look like a Republican.
With her goal to pursue unrestricted abortion rights to include later term (post 20 weeks), her calls for changing the 2nd Amendment and her push for complete government-run health care, Eastman gives many of my moderate Democrat friends pause.
If you are left of Nancy Pelosi, you are far from the ideals and values of the vast majority of Nebraskans.
To make matters worse, Eastman opposes the farm bill that helps thousands of Nebraska farmers, solely because it requires able-bodied adults to work at least 20 hours a week to receive SNAP benefits. These new requirements will help put people on the path to independence by giving them the tools to help them succeed. Also, Nebraska Cattlemen and Nebraska Farm Bureau support the farm bill.
Kara Eastman is not only out of touch with Nebraska values, but she also has no clue what is best for our farmers. Nebraska needs to reject this socialist-leaning candidate and stick with the proven leadership of Rep. Don Bacon.
Robert Anthony, Papillion
Eastman right on Medicare stand
Kara Eastman is absolutely correct in supporting “Medicare for all.”
The question posed by The World-Herald article about whether decisions should be made by the government or insurers (“Medicare for all is popular among some Democrats, including Kara Eastman. What is it?” July 8) needs to be enlarged to the question of whether or not health care should be a human right or a market commodity.
Other countries see health care as a human right not based on the ability to purchase, and it is long past time that the United States does the same. Kudos to Kara Eastman.
Lois Schreur, Omaha
Angel at the grocery store
I wish to thank the lady who paid for my groceries at Family Fair at 50th and Grover Streets. I had lost my credit card. I hope to pay it forward. There are some wonderful people in Omaha, and she is one of them.
Catherine Demitruk, Omaha
Looped in at the Dundee
I recently attended the movie “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” at the Dundee Theater. Not only is it an excellent movie, but because the theater is now “looped” for the hearing impaired, I could hear and enjoy a movie for the first time in many years. Thank you, Dundee. It was great, and I will be back.
Ruth Johnson, Omaha
