A streetcar would be cheaper
Our current transportation “plan” asks that each household in Omaha purchase one or two vehicles, depending on need or ability, pay taxes on said vehicles, pay maintenance on said vehicles, pay the erratic price of fuel for each vehicle, pay taxes on fuel, drive on roads that look like they belong in the developing world, forfeit efficient snow removal and, if you work or play downtown, pay parking hourly, daily or monthly.
Yet, all I hear is how expensive our streetcar would be.
Putting more cars on already packed and crumbling roads is not the long-term solution cities of all sizes are looking to. It’s too expensive not to build a modern streetcar.
Andrew Adams, Omaha
Eminent domain not for convenience
I agree with the letter from Gayle Lokey (“Don’t destroy an Omaha treasure,” July 18 Public Pulse) but I would add the following points.
One, as a principle of law, eminent domain should be used only as a last resort and never as a matter of simple convenience — such as a location close to the courthouse — when reasonable alternatives to public taking exist.
Two, public taking of private property should be repugnant to our civic leaders.
Joseph F. Gross Jr., Omaha
Doane failed prairie dogs
Regarding the July 8 story about the prairie dog rescue (“Animal lovers rescue 230 prairie dogs from former Doane University research site”):
Doane University decided to sell the entire 320 acres of the former Margaret Aldrich property, including the 40-acre, long-established prairie dog colony between Fairmont and Grafton, Nebraska, without first placing a conservation easement agreement on the 40 acres to protect and preserve the integrity of the prairie dog colony.
Doane University spokesman Ryan Mueksch’s comment that “Doane has a long history of being a strong advocate and supporter of conservation, something we continue to value today” rings shallow.
Please provide the substantive evidence, since Doane University had ample opportunity during the 18 years of gifted ownership to create the terms to protect and preserve the prairie and prairie dog colony in perpetuity and ultimately chose not to take the necessary action.
Obviously, “being a strong advocate and supporter of conservation” is a great banner to parade under if not having to take any action or bear any costs for doing so.
If the choice is between conservation or maximizing short-term profits, the latter automatically takes precedence.
Today, Doane has its money, and the prairie dog town has been cultivated for soybeans. It all testifies to who we are as a people.
Stu Luttich, Geneva, Neb.
Prairie dogs are destructive
I just returned from visiting family land in Wyoming that my great-grandfather homesteaded. Along with elk, mule deer, pronghorn antelope and coyotes, there is a large prairie dog town.
This spring, the bubonic plague went through the town and killed approximately 95 percent of the prairie dogs. There are several other towns nearby, and several of them appear to have been totally wiped out.
The ranchers in Wyoming do not think much of prairie dogs and the state has poisoned them in the past.
They are destructive to the land, and cattle do step in the burrows. We do not rent out the land and have left it as it has been for hundreds of years, so the prairie dogs are not a problem for us.
I hope the volunteers who helped relocate the prairie dogs in Nebraska wore flea collars (“More than 200 prairie dogs relocated from research site,” July 8 World-Herald).
Those folks are braver than I am, as I won’t go near the critters.
Bill Petersen, Omaha
Protester should talk to panhandlers
I have a simple message for Charles Logan, the “anti-panhandler/protester” who holds signs at adjacent corners from panhandlers telling them to “Get a job.”
If he wants to set an example for these panhandlers, why doesn’t he offer them a job, talk to them to find out about their past job experiences or qualifications or refer them to an employer that needs someone like them?
When people see him talking to the panhandlers and showing that he cares, others will do the same.
Oh, by the way, he should look up Luke 16:19-31.
Kealoha Crytser, Omaha
Building costs and the 55th Wing
With the news of the extreme cost overruns and long delays of the luxury StratCom building (“Report: New HQ hobbled by redesign, cost overruns,” June 10 World-Herald), we now have clues as to why the Air Force cannot replace the aircraft of the 55th Wing at Offutt Air Force Base.
Jay S. Purdy, Omaha
Capital punishment is spiritual issue
Capital punishment cannot be economically justified. The death penalty is poor public policy and is ineffective, arbitrary and grossly expensive.
The death penalty speaks against many religious beliefs. In addition to the United Methodist Church, these faith bodies have adopted statements opposing capital punishment: the Roman Catholic Church, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, the Mennonite Church USA, the American Baptist Church, the Presbyterian Church, the Episcopal Church and Judaism.
Capital crimes are horrific, and those who commit them deserve justice. Justice must be offered, but there are other means to do so that don’t require states to take the life of another human.
Again, my opposition to capital punishment is not political. I worship Jesus Christ, a man put to death at the hands of the state.
I believe that his resurrection proclaims God’s ability and desire to redeem all.
On Aug. 14 I will be in prayer for my beloved state.
Rev. William M. Williams Jr., Omaha
United Methodist minister
Time for an upgrade
Technology long ago gave us “caller ID.” Can it now give us “caller IQ”?
Roger Holthaus, Omaha
