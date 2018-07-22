Them vs. us? Really?
Matthew Hansen’s terrific column, “A divide worth conquering” in the July 13 World-Herald, was a valuable gift. As beautifully as he hit the nail on the head about the great “east vs. west side of 72nd Street” phenomenon, his insightful perspective surely did even more.
Hopefully, it brought us closer to recognizing how much we tend to view conflicts in our lives, indeed in our world, in terms of them vs. us. And how non-productive that approach usually is.
None of us are fully immune. Why do we so readily think we need to choose and defend one side or the other? East O vs. west O, North O vs. South O., Omaha vs. Lincoln, eastern Nebraska vs. western Nebraska, black vs. white, Republican vs. Democrat, Christian vs. non-Christian, American vs. (name the country), male vs. female?
Don’t we owe it to ourselves and those who follow us to do all we can to realize that the “them” we think we see rarely adequately defines whatever the problem or issue may be? The continuing progress civilization so desperately needs will certainly, ultimately, be tied to our seeing ourselves as part of an infinitely larger “us.”
Aren’t we truly all in this together?
John Fettig, Omaha
B-17 veteran was a remarkable man
Although I never knew Col. John Watters, after reading about him (“From horse power to nuclear power; 101-year-old veteran saw it all,” July 10 World-Herald) I couldn’t help but think what a remarkable individual he was.
The article indicated the risks involved in the B-17 bombing missions. There is small wonder about this. The Germans had important military assets that they were later determined to protect as well as they could. As a result, many of the B-17s were shot down over Europe.
Because of Watters’ actions during and after the war, his tenacity, his courage, as well as his selflessness, he has earned his place as a great American historical figure.
John T. Kula, Omaha
Goebel nurtured women students
While working on a master’s degree in business at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the early 1970s, I took a course in business law under John Goebel.
I was the only woman in his class and one of a very few in the College of Business. He pulled me aside at the end of the first lecture and encouraged me to share my opinions during class discussions. He felt that a feminine point of view was very important in that setting at that point in American life.
Goebel was genuinely interested in the future careers of the few women in the college. He made a difference in my perspective and life choices.
Carmen Del Lhano Mattes, Omaha
Watch Ireland on abortion
I am an expert in literature written by women from Ireland. I believe that Ireland’s past can provide insight into America’s future as the Senate considers President Donald Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court.
Recently, over 66 percent of voters in the Republic of Ireland decided to repeal the Eighth Amendment to the Irish Constitution. The amendment, passed by a similar proportion of the vote in 1983, affirmed the “equal right to life of the mother and the unborn.”
In Irish studies, the names of the women affected by the amendment are well-known: Anne Lovett, who died after giving birth near a Marian shrine; a 14-year-old girl, known as X, who was raped by a neighbor and was initially denied an abortion because her suicidal tendency was not deemed a risk to the life of the mother, only her health; and, most recently, Savita Halappanavar, an Indian dentist who died after a septic miscarriage at 17 weeks. Her death at University Hospital Galway was ruled “medical misadventure” since the doctor refused her an abortion after it became clear that the miscarriage was inevitable, but before she became septic.
I believe that America is on the eve of having its own Lovetts, Xs and Savitas.
In May, thousands of Irish women traveled from America home to vote, inverting the historical reality of the thousands of Irish women who have traveled beyond the island of Ireland to obtain an abortion. Soon it might be the case that American women will have to travel, potentially as far as Ireland.
Matthew Reznicek, Omaha
Slow down, save lives
Omaha has declared itself a Vision Zero city, meaning we have a stated goal of reaching zero traffic fatalities. While reaching this goal will require a change in design and infrastructure, we can take many powerful steps today that will push our city toward our goal.
» For iPhone users, turn on “Do Not Disturb While Driving.” Infrequent drivers can turn this on manually when they do drive. Frequent drivers can select a setting that will turn this on automatically. It eliminates distractions and allows drivers to focus on the task of driving.
» Slow down. Pedestrian fatalities are 85 percent likely at 40 mph. If you are exceeding the speed limit of 25 mph in an area where pedestrians are also using the road, you are putting them at risk of death. Watch the speed limits and remember that the limits are maximums, not minimums.
» Watch for pedestrians in marked and unmarked crosswalks. Omaha has not yet had time to increase the number of marked crosswalks. Many times, unmarked crosswalks are the only crossings available. Pedestrians do have rights at these areas. Watch out for them and slow down in areas of unmarked crosswalks.
» Don’t drink and drive. Take the bus. Take a Lyft. Call a friend. Keep yourself, fellow drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians safe.
» Encourage friends and family to take these steps, as well, for the safety of everyone in our community.
Nicole Wheeler, Omaha
Preserve individual justice
We usually call our government a democracy, but to be more accurate, we live in a constitutional, representative democracy, or an isocracy, which is based on the essential equality of everyone. That’s the foundation on which our fortress of rights is built. We call this hard-won and hard-kept fortress “liberal democracy.”
We’ve always battled against outside forces: bigots, racists, the small-minded and those who twist religion for their own purposes. But lately, many challenges seem to come from within, leaving this lifelong liberal disappointed, afraid and more then a little agitated.
Progressives now not only attack our Bill of Rights but also seem to be obsessed with, even addicted to, the politics of identity. This obsession cuts to the core of the rule of law in our isocracy because the only metric of justice among equals is the individual. Justice for an individual can never create injustice for another.
Social justice shines when it’s about removing structural inequities. If it’s just about picking a new batch of winners and losers, justice becomes a political commodity hostage to the will and whimsy of whomever is in power.
I used to think progressives’ bad ideas at least began as good intentions. But as their histrionics increase, their righteousness thins, revealing desperate attempts to conjure the “repugnant other” and mean attempts to construct structures of social dominance. These serial hyphenators actually gain from their hyphenating — at the cost of the hyphenated.
We’ve done “separate but equal,” and it was reprehensible. It will never work.
Mick Knudsen, Omaha
We can’t trust Russia
My great-grandfather was put in prison in a country now called Estonia for speaking out against the Kaiser’s government policies being preached in church during the mid-1880s. When he was released, he packed up his immediate family and left for the United States, leaving behind his extended family.
My father frequently commented that we probably had cousins in the underground fighting the Soviets. Estonians live in fear of being taken over again by the Russians but, as one citizen said, “you can’t think about it all the time or you would go crazy.”
Why would Russia invade a little country like Estonia or other countries? Because it increases Russia’s territory and influence again. I agree with our president that it would be best to have positive relationships with other countries, but these relationships must be first, and always, based on honesty and respect. Putin is neither honest with us nor does he respect us.
Putin has let it be known that he wishes to return Russia to the previous Soviet Union and its communist domination desires. Now is the time for our leaders to quit talking the talk and walk the walk, standing with all freedom-loving peoples. We can work out the inequities in NATO a lot easier than we can rebuild lost democracies. I owe it to my great-grandfather and the risks he and his family took for the future. I am grateful for the freedom to express my opinion and wish the same for others.
Elaine Wiegand Pike,
Cedar Bluffs, Neb.
Smothering in our trash
The article about the tons of plastic in the water on our coasts was alarming (“Europe is stemming the tide of plastic pollution,” July 5 World-Herald). And unless serious changes are made, it will only get worse.
In our town, our disposal company furnishes recycling bins, which are emptied weekly. But does recycling take place only in private residences? Do restaurants recycle their plastic? How much difference would it make if all fast-food restaurants had a trash receptacle into which customers could scrape their leftovers and a separate bin for the plastic recyclables?
My daughter and her family live in Massachusetts, and they pay for trash pickup by the pound, thus encouraging customers to recycle as they will pay less for trash pickup. We all need to do our share, or we will smother in our trash. Let’s all brainstorm so we can turn this potential disaster around.
Madeline Peterson, Hastings, Neb.
