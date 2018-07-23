Millennials wouldn’t benefit
Gov. Pete Ricketts and some state legislators are mobilizing to direct potential revenue from online sales tax collections to property tax relief. That is a noble goal, to reduce property taxes, but is patently unfair to the bulk of shoppers paying the online tax.
Statistics from Pew Research Center, Business Insider and Nielsen E-Commerce indicate that from 43 percent to 47 percent of online purchases are made by millennials, those Americans in the 18- to 34-year-old age group. The bulk of these citizens are renters or students or young professionals who don’t own a house or condo or farm or any property in general.
I don’t believe that landlords and corporate owners of rental properties would reduce their rents to reflect a sales tax rebate as a benefit to their tenants.
I call on the Legislature to consider a way of reimbursing those who would pay the bulk of the online sales tax but would receive little of the benefit of the current conservative Republican proposals.
Don Rabbe, Lincoln
Theory on pedestrian accidents
Over the past few years I have become increasingly more frustrated while driving. It seems as if most people have forgotten to drive or just plain shouldn’t be on the road. After reading the article “Spike in pedestrian deaths on Nebraska roads hard to explain,” (July 19 World-Herald), I have a theory that may be easy to explain.
Most recently we have these cars that are touted as the safest to drive because they have automatic emergency braking, or lane departure warning systems or blind spot warnings. I believe this has a lot to do with what we are seeing and why we have had more pedestrians struck and accidents on our roads.
It is astounding the number of accidents I hear about on the radio as I am driving to work or driving home from work. We have allowed drivers to become less aware and relax a little more behind the wheel because they feel as if they are safe and that the car will protect them from an accident or hitting someone.
We have forgotten the basics of driving because the car is supposedly doing it for us. AI only goes so far. It is not the same as an attentive human being behind the wheel.
Josh Anderson, Omaha
Abandoned well dangerous
I recently saw a story regarding three deer that were luckily rescued after they fell into an apparently abandoned water well. Aren’t there laws prohibiting leaving these abandoned wells left open? What if some children had wandered onto the property and had fallen into this open abandoned water well?
Dan Zack, Omaha
Road project signage lacking
This is a suggestion for road construction projects about signage.
The first sign when approaching a construction zone should inform the driver about any lane closure, specifically which lane(s) will be closed ahead. It is very frustrating to see a sign announcing road construction ahead placed at an appropriate distance before the construction zone only to find a sign announcing the lane closure at the point where the lane ends.
This is particularly annoying when the lane closure is in a blind spot, such as the crest of a hill, where a driver does not have a clear view of the road ahead.
Informing drivers of a lane closure with ample time to change lanes would be helpful in avoiding excessive use of the car brakes as well as hand gestures from frustrated drivers.
Mike Fox, Omaha
Life without fossil fuels
If half of these people who believe in global warming would follow their beliefs, they would walk to work and would not use an air conditioner or use electricity with their stove or oven.
I’m sure they would have to make their own clothes and wash them by hand by some river or stream. What a way to save money, distress your own jeans so they look worn and tattered. I won’t even mention bathroom procedures without running water.
How would they get their food? It is all coming in by train or truck. Grow your own? Bows and arrows to hunt for food?
Could we all live like this, or should we keep doing the same thing until we all die? I favor the latter.
Juan Lozano, Omaha
Civility doesn’t work
There have been numerous letters and op-ed pieces recently rueing the decline of civility in public discourse.
The focus is always on the side of the speaker, never the listener. The reason civility has been lost is that it doesn’t work. People can only be shouted down and humiliated into silence; they can never be persuaded, not even towards compromise.
If civility resulted in compromise, everybody would be using it. When reasoned arguments are repeatedly ignored, a harsher tone is inevitable.
Andrew R. White, Kearney, Neb.
Want secure elections or not?
Last week, Democrats were once again having their weekly aneurysm over the Russians. The Democrats are demanding that our elections be secured.
How can any person who genuinely wants our elections secured be against voter ID? That’s like demanding that auto accidents be reduced, but you’re against seat belt laws.
Scott Bray, La Vista
All talk, do nothing GOP
All of our Republican representatives in Congress have spoken out against the president, and what will they do now?
The same thing they did for DACA, the same thing they did for gun control, the same thing they did when the immigrant families were split up, the same thing they did about Obamacare. Absolutely nothing.
All talk. No action. Vote them out.
Jim Krueger, Omaha
Relief for horse, not cancer
So happy to hear I can legally massage my horse or dog and to know that recently released mental patients can buy a gun. But if I have cancer or epilepsy, I cannot buy medicinal marijuana for pain relief.
Jim Miller, Fort Calhoun, Neb.
