Like many other readers, I was appalled when I heard that vandals had thrown bricks through the windows of a Nebraska GOP office (“Vandals spray-paint graffiti, break window at Nebraska GOP HQ,” July 4 World-Herald).
Unfortunately, this doesn’t surprise me. We have seen an increase in violence from the radical left in recent months, and top Democrats aren’t doing anything to stop it. In fact, they are encouraging it. On June 23, Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California told attendees at a rally to “create a crowd,” “push back” and “tell them they’re not welcome” if someone on President Donald Trump’s staff were to appear in public. In an interview later that same day, Waters said, “They’re not gonna be able to go to a restaurant … a gas station … a department store. … (The people) are gonna absolutely harass them.”
People of influence haven’t helped. In his music video, Snoop Dogg shoots a clown dressed as Trump. Actor Johnny Depp asked a crowd, “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?” and comedian Kathy Griffin featured herself in a photo shoot with a fake, severed head, made to look like Trump’s.
This vitriol isn’t just on the coasts. For example, here in Omaha, U.S. Rep. Don Bacon is constantly harassed at his town halls. Protesters shout profanities and yell over Bacon’s answers to their questions.
The left should be ashamed. These aren’t tactics of political activism. They are tactics of hatred and fear.
Susan Gumm, Omaha
Trump promotes political negativity
In response to Mike Spinharney’s July 5 Public Pulse, and with all due respect, I’d like to say that it is not “one-sided” negativity.
I agree that U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters shouldn’t have said what she said about harassing White House officials. Some Democratic leaders did, in fact, condemn her comments. And the owner of the Red Hen perhaps shouldn’t have told White House press secretary Sarah Sanders to leave, although, as the owner, she can do so.
However, where Mr. Spinharney errs is his implication that those on the left are the only ones with negativity.
President Donald Trump brags about assaulting women; he attacked a Gold Star family; he encouraged his supporters to “knock the crap” (his words) out of people they disagree with; he attacked a judge merely because of the judge’s Mexican background; and many, many other instances of ugliness and negativity from the president and others in the GOP.
I should also mention that the “zero tolerance” policy that Mr. Spinharney referred to actually didn’t seem to be successful. Illegal border crossings remained pretty high even after the policy was implemented. First-time illegal crossings are a misdemeanor. The punishment these individuals received is grossly disproportionate to the actual crime done and is not, contrary to repeated lies by the president, required by law.
I love this country too, and I thank Mr. Spinharney for his service. The point is both sides need to restrain the rhetoric. Ugliness is wrong regardless who does it, and that especially applies to this president.
Matt Fowler, Omaha
Let Mueller complete investigation
Shannon Maxon was exactly right in her Public Pulse letter on July 4 (“Mueller’s facts will clear Trump”). Robert Mueller must be allowed to complete his investigation. Whether this inquiry clears President Donald Trump or not, it will show “no one is above the law,” as Maxon suggested. More importantly, the investigation will help us understand and combat Russian attempts to compromise our elections. The influence of a foreign government in our voting process should be a primary concern.
Our Nebraska senators, Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse, as well as our representatives Don Bacon, Jeff Fortenberry and Adrian Smith, must all remember their primary obligation is to their constituents and their fellow citizens, not to a political party. We, as citizens, must remember the actions of our congressional representatives when we vote.
Gary Anderson, Papillion
Supreme Court concerns
Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, wishes to keep church and state together, but those things should be separate. It’s what our forefathers wanted. Contrary to what everyone says, this nation was meant to be a secular nation. Conservatives want to control our Supreme Court because they want to damage our country even though they say they will protect it. If you look throughout history, you will see that this is correct.
The only ones who are excited for Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court are Christians because they know if he gets confirmed, they will get their way and they will be one step closer to ruling America. As I say this, please know that I am a Christian myself.
Robert Campbell II, Omaha
Trump is right to press NATO
President Donald Trump’s demand that NATO countries increase their spending relative to what the U.S. pays makes some sense. A bureaucracy in place since shortly after World War II and now comprising 29 nations, NATO could probably use some updates to the way it’s funded.
The implication is that, with other countries taking up more of the burden for their defense, and the corresponding reduction in the U.S. share, the money would be kept at home or used for better things. Or — here’s a radical idea — go toward deficit or debt reduction.
Saving money for taxpayers is one of the most laudable acts of any public official. But if that money isn’t being put to any better use, what’s the point?
Eric Foster, Lincoln
Thankful for trooper’s quick action
The morning of July 9, on Highway 66 at the junction of the I-80 westbound exit, a state trooper turned on the patrol car lights, pulled onto the shoulder and stopped. As I approached, moving left and slowing down, I saw why. The trooper had put his car between a deer and the highway. I thanked him. I’m sure this may happen often, but not many know. Please thank troopers when you get a chance.
Bob Powers, La Vista
No Susan, we haven't seen an increase in "violence" from the left, only some nasty rhetoric from three show-biz types which you pounced on while ignoring true violence from the right -murder- in Charlottesville, where a neo-Nazi smashed into a crowd with his car. As for nasty rhetoric, did you see the article on neo-Nazi pamphlets in our local neighborhood free library boxes? The lesson of that and Charlottesville is that support for the extreme Right now reaches from our local neighborhoods to the highest levels in the White House: https://www.americamagazine.org/politics-society/2017/08/16/charlottesville-and-trump-spiritual-exercise-overwhelmed-and-exhausted
So antifa has always been around and people with their face masked have been attacking those who don't agree with them on campus for a long time.
and let's not forget, it was the responsibility of those who invited the young lady to Charlottsville, vowing to promote violence, to protect her. But once again, we see personal responsibility is not a value of the left. It is always somebody else fault. http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/opinion/commentary/ct-liberals-antifa-violence-20170718-story.html#
