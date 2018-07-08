Disrepect, intolerance rule
These are such difficult times to witness with regard to what passes for political discourse. Disrespect and intolerance seem to represent loyalty at a time when we are in such great need of thoughtful discussion and compassion for one another.
Confronting public officials, whether White House staff or Cabinet officials, in their private lives to protest the Trump administration is unacceptable. The fact that it is being done, and incited to continue, is a disgrace.
This is a failure that stems from all involved in the political debate. I abhor President Donald Trump’s language, and I will protest it any way I can. But I will try to do that respectfully. I know that I diminish my own values and beliefs when I stoop to those low standards in the way I speak about and treat others.
Apparently, at this moment in our country, we cannot seem to create a space in which we can talk about our differences without degrading one another. Neither the president’s behavior nor the reaction to it are defensible. It is time to stop making excuses, respectfully call one another out regarding policy and refocus our energy on renewing the visions and values we were founded upon.
I suggest we lift our heads up from the gutter and our cellphones, look one another in the eye and start talking about solutions. We are better than this. For the sake of our future, it is time to start acting like it.
Kathy Arens, Ewing, Neb.
Sales tax won’t be spent wisely
The recent ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court to allow sales tax on Internet sales is nothing more than the continuation of government’s never-ending goal of taking all monies to spend as it sees fit, not as the people see fit. Our media as well as newscasts all portrayed the loss of revenues as money that somehow belonged to the state, not the people.
I have not purchased an item on the Internet that could be easily found within 100 miles of my home. Why should the state collect tax on products that cannot be found within a reasonable distance from the consumer’s home or products delivered to them where the service is not available in Nebraska?
I would not be surprised if the projected revenue is less than expected. The cost of many items when shipping is added to the price makes them too expensive. The addition of sales tax along with shipping cost will price many items out of the market.
We the people should always remember that government spends funds on many good things, but government never spends wisely.
Joseph R. Dixon, Omaha
All we need is love
How’s this for diversity: I am a Mexican-American, a conservative, a recycler, pro-life but anti-capital punishment, part independent and part libertarian who likes the Beatles.
Last Friday, wearing a Beatles T-shirt before entering the local County Treasurer’s Office, I was asked to sign a petition for expanding Medicaid. After declining, the lady petitioner expressed surprise and disdain that such a person would wear that T-shirt. I said I respect her political beliefs and I would like not to be labeled by my T-shirt. I said the Beatles were about songs like “Come Together” and “All You Need Is Love.” I said the two main political parties and their constituents should stop bickering and work out their differences.
I assume she did not agree because she replied, “There’s going to be anarchy and militias,” ridiculing me as I walked away. I complained to her campaign office. I have the right to politely decline a petition without a personal attack.
Forget blaming President Donald Trump or Maxine Waters or whoever for the decline of civility. It has been going on for decades. Where is my safe space?
Maybe I should have worn my Pink Floyd T-shirt with the song, “Us and Them.”
Jeff Gonzales, Omaha
When it’s time to leave the nest
I see this often at this time of the year:
The parents are tossing their offspring out of the home. The parents firmly believe that they have taught and instructed their young ones how to succeed and thrive in the world. Yet these young ones beg and plead about the injustices of the world, and they desire to be continually provided for by their parents.
The parents are steadfast and firm about their decision; after all, that’s what their parents did do them. It seemed to have worked out for these parents.
No, we are not talking about millennials being tossed out of their parents’ basements. We are witnessing the annual rite of birds tossing their young ones from the nest after they taught them to fly and gather food. Birds really teach us that accepting responsibility for yourself is indeed a survival skill.
Pete Menks, Omaha
Crime Stoppers of Nebraska
Why not a statewide Crime Stoppers organization encompassing all 93 counties?
Crimes of all kinds take place in our state. Everything from cattle rustling to child abductions occur. All forms of major and minor crimes take place on an ongoing basis.
Large and small law enforcement agencies protect hundreds of thousands of children, women and men across our great state. They put their lives on the line 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 12 months a year.
Perhaps a state legislator could introduce a bill calling for the establishment, administration and funding of a new agency called Crime Stoppers of Nebraska.
It is possible that such an agency would serve as a model for other states’ Crime Stoppers organizations.
Stan Lessmann, Omaha
What would take place of ICE?
According to the government website for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the agency combats child pornography, sex trafficking and MS-13 and other gangs; investigates and prevents terrorism; and tracks unlawful trade of items including guns, among other services.
The Democrats want to abolish ICE without any solution of who would perform these much needed services. Do we want to live in a country where all of these activities and more are even worse than what they are now?
Linda Miller, Omaha
OPS decision questioned
As a member of the Omaha Public Schools’ citizen bond oversight committee, I have to ask why the OPS board did not stay with the winning organization of Jacobs Project Management Co. to oversee the 2018 Phase 2 bond issue to build and improve schools in the OPS system.
During construction stemming from the 2014 Phase 1 bond issue, Jacobs was committed to communication and was student-centered in design and student involvement. They kept construction on schedule, conducted open houses and used money wisely, which allowed OPS to update/repair more things. Economic inclusion was remarkable as they conducted classes and graduations and assisted companies in getting jobs in the construction area.
The OPS board’s decision to not accept the recommendation of Jacobs has delayed the start of construction on the schools to be built under Phase 2. This delay does not benefit OPS children. The district is working with a winner in Jacobs, so what is really behind the decision not to continue?
Cheryl Richardson, Omaha
Tired of Raceway Omaha
What has happened to traffic control In Omaha?
One can drive any street and find the raceway. Speed limits are a joke, and few drivers pay any attention to them. Many neighborhood organizations are asking for help, but no one seems to hear the call. Drive any major street and watch the speeders pass by generally at 10 to 20 mph over the speed limit.
Drive the West Dodge Expressway and watch the vehicles doing 70 and 80 mph because they know that no will stop them. Stop at any traffic light and watch the vehicles speed up to get through the yellow and red lights. You never see any traffic control watching. Why?
We constantly see the reports about traffic accidents and deaths but not about any effort to control the situation. It is very frustrating to constantly see the problem but not enough efforts to control it. Maybe city officials like the idea of Speedway Omaha.
Lee G. Rising, Omaha
Pregnancy a private matter
The World-Herald has had articles about Iowa’s fetal heartbeat abortion law and Nebraska’s plan to have the Department of Health and Human Services review health records of women referred for emergency abortions by Title X providers.
I was a nursing student when abortions were illegal. Requests for exceptions had to be reviewed by a panel, which often didn’t meet or decide in a timely manner. In one case, a blind couple had had a blind baby. They had recently moved to a very hilly area with streets that often ran at angles or stopped and picked up in name some distance away.
The woman not only could not get around, but she was also very distraught to learn she was pregnant again. She wanted an abortion for fear she would have to deal not only with her own blindness, but two blind babies. The panel’s decision was delayed until it was too late for an abortion, and she did have another blind baby.
During my time in the gynecology unit, every evening, we could count on four to six admissions of women who were hemorrhaging or infected from abortions, either performed on themselves or by untrained, unskilled abortionists. One young woman used a coat hanger to perform her own abortion. It perforated her uterus and hooked her diaphragm.
Pregnant women should be able to consult with their physician and make decisions about their pregnancy. Legislators should not write laws about something as personal as a pregnancy.
Rosalee Yeaworth, Omaha
