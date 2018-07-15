Speeding, reckless driving on rise
The Nebraska Legislature spoke this last term when it decided not to increase the speed limits on Interstate 80, but apparently people didn’t get the message. While driving 60 mph on I-680, I see people routinely doing 70 or more. While driving on I-80 between Omaha and Lincoln, I am often passed by people well into the 80s.
Yet seeing the police is like seeing a unicorn. Just last weekend, from Lincoln to Omaha and back, driving through four counties and five cities with police forces, I saw a lone State Patrol officer helping to change a tire. Ten different agencies could have handed out speeding tickets like candy, but for two hours and 120 miles of road, I saw hundreds of speeders and no police.
People might say, “What’s the big deal? Everybody speeds!” But it goes beyond speeding: People cutting other drivers off because it’s impossible to safely enter or exit the highway at these excessive speeds. People tailgating at 75 mph because they had to drop down from 90 mph when there is nowhere to pass. The resulting aggressive driving, middle fingers and honking that ensue from all of this and, inevitably, the road rage murder that will one day soon take place.
I urge the local police departments, county sheriff’s offices and the State Patrol to step up speed enforcement along the Interstate. The speeds and behavior have gotten out of control, and it’s only a matter of time before tragedy strikes.
Nathan Rice, Lincoln
Use old Civic Auditorium property
After reading about the controversy over using eminent domain to take over a 99-year-old building that the owner, an architect, wants to renovate, preserve and put to good use, I say: Why not just use the old Civic Auditorium property that nobody can figure out what to do with? That property is sitting there, just waiting for someone to come along and use.
What’s wrong with preserving our history and saving this building — in the words of the owner, an architectural “gem”?
Jean Bernth, Yutan, Neb.
Convention center naming
MECA has the right to keep the names of the other bidders for the naming rights to the convention center and arena from the public eye. That’s why the city put those people in that position. Supposedly there is trust in their integrity.
CHI should drop the “Health” from the title. It’s already in the “H.” How about CHI Arena?
Walt Joyner, Papillion
Don’t tie Trump to fireworks excess
Regarding Linda Ryan’s Public Pulse letter (“A compromise on fireworks,” July 11): While I agree with her that the fireworks season went on too long this year, I fail to see the connection between that and “Trumponian rule.” While our president does generate a great range of opinions about his conduct, trying to tie him to the excess fireworks in Omaha is indeed a stretch. There have been fireworks (legal and illegal) shot in Omaha during the Obama, Bush, Clinton, Reagan and every other administration in the past century, so blaming this season on Trump is ludicrous.
I also truly hope she was kidding when she commented she hoped people would die shooting off fireworks at TD Ameritrade Park. If there is anything that represents “rampant irresponsible and selfish disregard for others,” it is wishing ill on anyone.
Terry Jenson, Omaha
No need for more fireworks limits
In calling for fireworks restrictions, many have forgotten why Omaha has the current fireworks ordinance.
The past restrictions encouraged people to drive to other states such as Missouri to buy fireworks. Some people would bring illegal fireworks back to Omaha while others decided to leave Omaha for the Fourth. The end result: Omaha lost funds and people. Yet people still complained about fireworks to the same extent they do today.
The current law was established to help charity and encourage people to stay in Omaha for the Fourth. This was done knowing people were going to complain about fireworks anyway. There is no benefit in creating more restrictions on fireworks.
Andrew L. Sullivan, Omaha
Disrespect becoming the norm
Regarding your July 4 opinion page editorial, “Best Meaning of Civility”: People behaving badly is not just about political differences. Apparently, now if you disagree in any way, instead of discussing your differences of opinions like adults, it has become an accepted norm to not restrain yourself.
I attended a Papillion City Council meeting to support someone who, I think, is justified in her complaint. This meeting escalated and, in my opinion, got way out of hand. Not one person on the council spoke out to stop this behavior of the people who disagreed with the others. I could not believe the anger displayed, the raised voices and the verbal attacks against the people with whom they disagreed.
I have a concern about our young people who witness this behavior. We should be an example of how to discuss and settle differences of opinion like adults. We are teaching our children to settle differences and disagreements with this type of behavior. They are watching and see more than you think!
Disrespect and rudeness are becoming the norm. Our society is digging a hole for itself!
Sandra Lab, Papillion
Predetermined outrage over justice
President Donald Trump announced his pick of Judge Brett Kavanaugh for Supreme Court justice on July 9, but the criticism began days before anyone knew who would be nominated. It includes the regular fearmongering that happens every time a Republican president gets to pick a justice:
Women dying in back-alley abortions, blacks having to sit at segregated counters, our rights being taken away — all of these things that Sen. Ted Kennedy said about Judge Robert Bork. They just get rolled out with each new pick.
What is ironic is that it is the left that believes and wants judicial activism. The right wants adherence to the Constitution.
Leftist justices on the court have cited laws in other countries when making their rulings. Why the fear over a judge who says they will rule based on the Constitution of the United States?
Kevin Rooney, Omaha
Look to Native American history
The plight of the children along the Mexican border is heart-wrenching to witness, possibly more so for those of us who are of Native American-indigenous blood.
After the long period of genocide perpetuated on my ancestors, those few remaining (our population declined from an estimated 10 million to 12 million individuals at the time of Columbus’ arrival to less than 1 million in the early 1900s) also had their children forcibly removed from the arms of their parents.
The children were put in federal government-run or church-operated boarding schools. Their hair was cut, their clothes were burned and they were physically beaten for speaking their own language, among other atrocities. With no parent to protect them, these young American Indian children were physically, emotionally and sexually abused.
The ramifications of this American government action are felt by tribal descendants to this day. Historical trauma is real. The hurt continues to descending generations.
As a member of the Santee Sioux Nation, I pray that our elected representatives will grow a backbone and ensure that these beautiful brown-skinned children are not treated the way American Indian children were treated. The way my relatives were treated.
These children are innocent and should not be removed from parental care. The pain being inflicted on these young ones will follow generation to generation.
May God have mercy on those callous individuals who are using these children as pawns.
Cora Jones, Niobrara, Neb.
Problem begins south of the border
A recent article in The World-Herald pointed out how fear of gangs in Honduras, El Salvador, et al., are driving people and families to immigrate to the U.S. to escape that fear.
Whether or not you agree, the article highlights what I have felt all along: The United States’ current chaotic immigration situation begins south of the border, not with the current American president and his administration. Donald Trump, like all presidents before him, is trying to do what he thinks is right. Congress needs to forget party lines and become heavily involved.
Also, give credit where credit is due. Trump heard — and decreed that families should be kept together.
Finally, who could not have compassion for their plight? However, those immigrants should respect the port of entry requirement to enter this country.
Mike Johnson, Omaha
Tough spot for Branstad
Wondering if Terry Branstad has been invited to any Chinese receptions lately.
He must be wondering by now about accepting the ambassador position, since he is left in a precarious position.
Don Hofman, Lincoln
MLB game to be historic for city
It has long been a dream of mine and Steve Rosenblatt to have a regular season Major League Baseball game here in Omaha, so special kudos to Roger Dixon and Tom O’Gorman from MECA and our own Kyle Peterson with ESPN for getting this done. These things don’t happen overnight or by accident. I think this will be historic for our city, and I am sure it will lead to more big things. Those three and all city officials who helped deserve our thanks. So, in the immortal words of Ernie Banks, “Let’s play two!”
Mike Kelley, Omaha
part owner of Blatt Beer & Table and Zesto
