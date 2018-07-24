Let’s end preventable deaths
Our privileged first-world nation seems full of potential. Unfortunately, it’s not that way for many around the globe.
Despite great progress in reducing child deaths globally, 10 children under age 5 still die every minute from treatable causes such as diarrhea and pneumonia. That adds up to around 16,000 preventable deaths of children per day. It seems too big and overwhelming to fix, but it’s not.
In fact, it’s one of the few issues that members of Congress from both parties can get behind. Republicans and Democrats are currently signed on to a bill that has the potential to help pave the way for the end of preventable child and maternal deaths by 2035. Now it’s time for Congress to turn bipartisan support into bipartisan action.
I am calling on all Nebraska members of Congress to co-sponsor and pass the Reach Every Mother and Child Act (H.R. 4022 and S. 1730), which proposes reforms that hold the U.S. Agency for International Development accountable for a smarter, more effective approach to saving more lives in 25 low-income countries. This legislation does not cost one extra dime, and development dollars give us more “bang” for the buck than the same spent for military action.
We can’t wait. The time to act is now.
Frances C. Moore, Bellevue
Humane Society erred
The officials at the Nebraska Humane Society made an egregious decision not to ticket the owners whose German shepherd died while left in the rear of their vehicle for three hours while the air conditioning was running. It indicates incompetent, apathetic leadership at an organization designed to protect animals.
These owners spent three hours enjoying themselves at a sports bar without checking to see how this poor dog was faring. Their actions define irresponsibilty and selfishness. What if this had been a child left in the vehicle?
Mark Langan, in explaining why no ticket was issued, stated that “these people didn’t intend to kill their dog ... or bring harm to it.” No prudent person intends outcomes like this, but when intentional decisions like this are made, punitive action must be taken. The employees at the bar even said they offer a pet-friendly patio to avoid tragedies like this. Not receiving punishment sends the message that animals’ lives don’t matter.
Let’s never forget that animals can’t speak. We must be the voice that protects them. Animals deserve better. Omaha deserves better leaders at the Nebraska Humane Society.
Jasper Jensen, Omaha
Smith’s priorities wrong
In office since 2007, Nebraska U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith seems destined for retirement in or around 2044. Smith will eventually leave, counting his money and smiling about his contribution to corporate welfare, tax breaks for the rich (and himself), the dismantling of the estate tax, denying a living wage to the working class, and of course, ensuring that health care remains in the hands of a for-profit industry. Chances are, Smith will cast a woeful eye towards America’s safety net — Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security — in the future since his priorities seem to be elsewhere.
Smith looks and sounds very much like a hawk in his recent press release: “It is deeply unfortunate the funding of our military was subjugated to other priorities during the prior administration. Our military has been called upon again and again to operate in times of war and humanitarian relief without being given the funding levels necessary to sustain ongoing operations and maintain readiness.”
Uh, check the facts: America spends more money on defense annually than the next seven countries combined — China, Russia, India, Saudi Arabia, France, England and Japan. And America’s military industrial complex, fueled by unjustified and needless wars, fills the pockets of wealthy shareholders who profit from human suffering, sacrifice and mortality. Priorities?
Ron Holscher, Ogallala, Neb.
3rd District debate request
An informed electorate is the basis of democracy. What better way for people to judge the candidates and hear both sides of issues than to have a public debate? U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith, please schedule a debate with Paul Theobald.
Julie Thomsen, Wakefield, Neb.
Online sales tax logic is lacking
When I get in my car, go to a seller’s brick-and-mortar store to purchase a product, I pay the sales tax required by the state where the store is located.
When I get on the Internet and go to a seller’s website to purchase a product, isn’t it the same as physically going to the brick-and-mortar store and making that same purchase?
Why should I pay the sales tax required by the state where I live? Shouldn’t I pay the sales tax levied by the state where the brick-and-mortar store is?
Sue Weiner, Omaha
Golf cart ride a rocky one
The good Mayor Jean Stothert has not stepped up and offered the Omaha municipal golf courses enough monetary assistance to replace and/or repair the the golf cart paths. Maybe she doesn’t play golf, or at least not at the Benson, Johnny Goodman or Elmwood courses. The City of Omaha wants us to pay $10 to rent a cart, but it’s pretty hard to keep it on a cart path that’s broken, rutted and, in many places, not drivable.
Steve Broghammer, Omaha
Expensive center, less capacity
A Douglas County juvenile justice complex at a cost of $120 million, resulting in a tax increase, is being proposed by the Douglas County Board.
A new detention center to house a maximum of 64 youths is a marked decrease from the current capacity of 144 (70 are currently being used). The board already supports the project, as one board member emphasizes it will improve juvenile and family justice.
Another board member is urging taxpayers to save the children. If that is the main purpose of this complex, are we to believe that a capacity of 64 beds is better than a capacity of 144?
I hope the County Board members can justify the $120 million debt and not use protection of juveniles and their families as the major benefit for this expenditure. Space for 64 beds and space for the detention center must represent a small portion of this complex.
David Gambal, Omaha
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.