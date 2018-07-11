Schuyler’s teachers exceptional
Looking at the “Priority School Progress Plan” for Schuyler Central High School as outlined in the Omaha World-Herald on July 8, it is clear our Nebraska Department of Education is caving into Washington and blaming teachers for low test scores.
Based upon my results, the teachers from Schuyler Central are exceptional. The ACT test scores at Schuyler Central were all statistically meaningfully above the expected scores based upon their poverty rate. This is an important result that exonerates these teachers, especially given the demographics at Schuyler Central. Based upon these results, the “plan” imposed on Schuyler Central is truly a scarlet letter hung around the necks of outstanding teachers.
The evidence indicates these teachers should be instructing the Nebraska Department of Education staff about how to teach in a high-immigrant school, instead of the other way. One way to stop Washington’s blame game is to hold the department responsible for bringing Schuyler Central’s test scores to the level of Elkhorn South in a reasonable time frame. If the “plan” fails to do this, we need to demand changes at the Education Department so that they stand up to Washington’s privatizers as they have in the past.
Bert Peterson, Hastings, Neb.
New fireworks guidelines needed
It finally appears after last Saturday that we can stop celebrating the Fourth of July (or, as a lot of people like to call it, blowing up the streets and trashing your neighborhood and keeping everyone up late, like it or not).
This year we started on June 25 and finally ended July 7. That’s 13 days. It would appear new guidelines to sell fireworks (five days before July 4 and finished by midnight the Fourth) would be welcomed by the majority of the public.
There will always be some who think there should be no rules or regulations on fireworks, and these are the people who make all the noise about shortening the time allowed for the use of fireworks. They cry about how we are just celebrating our national holiday when in reality all they want to do is make noise and have another reason to celebrate, which is fine, but not for 10 days.
Bob Schuster, Omaha
A compromise on fireworks
Omaha’s fireworks policy and its impact are prime examples of rampant irresponsible and selfish disregard for others, seemingly “normalized” under Trumponian rule. City officials legalized fireworks to appease a handful of groups who boo-hooed they’d lose money to do community and charitable work. Now we’re subjected to stinky air and assorted house-rattling, heart-pounding explosives 24/7, even days after the Fourth. Complaints overwhelmed the 911 system.
It’s ludicrous to think police can enforce this policy or that people will follow rules of use. They don’t. They think re-enacting the blow-up-everything video games of their youth constitutes patriotism. It doesn’t.
A majority of us want this assault to our sanity and safety, our traumatized pets and veterans to stop. I’d prefer a total ban, even on the Fourth (though some will use illegally), but I doubt city officials have the backbone to enact it. So, here’s a compromise to perhaps alleviate the problem over time.
Continue fireworks sales but restrict weeklong daily usage to a designated area. I suggest TD Ameritrade ballpark. Family and friends can watch from stands while people set off fireworks on the field to their heart’s content. With luck, maybe fewer will come out than went in.
Linda Ryan, Omaha
Return our country to a moral path
It’s claimed that Judge Brett Kavanaugh, outstanding in all regards, is going to single-handedly overturn that vile court ruling, Roe v. Wade. He supposedly is going to mesmerize the other eight Supreme Court justices with his magic eye and get four of them to join him in adjudicating to overturn Roe.
These claims on the part of left-leaners are just so unbelievable as to look like some comic movie. No jurist can bring a case forth. And months and months pass by as a case goes forward.
I cannot believe that members of our Senate would try to crash and burn this nominee based on their dreaded fear that women might not continue to have total freedom to kill their unborn babies. I find it just mind-bending that in this great land we have people who will “go to the mattresses” to save the most vile criminals, on death row, from execution but will turn a blind eye to the killing of millions of innocent children who have no voice.
What have we become? We have strayed so far from our Christian upbringing, and I am dumbstruck as to how it all crept up on us.
I have fired up a large vigil candle, in front of which I will pray daily until this issue has been decided, praying that right thinking will prevail and this amazingly qualified man will take his place on the bench with our other eight justices and continue to faithfully preserve, protect and defend our Constitution in the years ahead.
God bless this honorable court, and God bless America!
Sunny McComber, Omaha
Catholics on climate change
Thanks to the Rev. Daniel Hendrickson, president of Creighton University, for the June 21 Midlands Voices in The World-Herald regarding the university’s commitment to environmental sustainability. Catholics in Omaha are grateful to Father Hendrickson for his prophetic leadership on climate change and his support for the Catholic Climate Declaration. Thanks, too, to Creighton Prep, Mercy High and Catholic parishes in the Omaha Archdiocese for signing onto the Catholic Climate Covenant.
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops finds President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement “deeply troubling.” Nearly 600 U.S. Catholic leaders, including 37 cardinals and other bishops, signed the Catholic Climate Declaration to affirm the Paris Agreement and declare that “Catholics Are Still In” on actions to meet its goals.
The effects of climate change (rising sea levels, drought and other severe weather events, etc.) threaten human life and dignity, and wound our common home. This is especially true of its poorest and most vulnerable members.
Larry Lindberg, Omaha
(5) comments
Sunny might love to force her religious views of "ensoulment at conception" on the rest of us but she can't because of the precedent of Griswold v Connecticut in 1965 which established the right to privacy. Griswold argued that it should not be against the law to buy a condom, that there are areas of life that are off limits to the government, that are personal and private, nobody else's business. It was that precedent which Roe v Wade built on: Another personal decision that is off limits to the government, a choice that is the woman's to make after consulting her husband, her minister, her doctor, or nobody. It's up to her, not up to some Religious Right legislator or judge.
In Ceaucescu's Romania, fertile females had to undergo periodic gynecological exams. If you were found to be pregnant one month and not the next, you could be in trouble. (How else could you enforce a ban on abortion?) Romanians, having rid themselves of the tyranny, see freedom of choice as part of the freedom of democracy. They experienced the right to privacy as a basic right. The ultimate challenge to a dictatorship is the control of sexuality. If you can control the deepest instincts of the human animal, everything else is child's play. So in Orwell's 1984 we see Big Brother's “Anti-Sex League.” The right to privacy erodes this patriarchal control of sexuality. In the gay rights case of Lawrence v Texas, 2003, the principle could hardly be stated more clearly: There is "no legitimate state interest which can justify its intrusion into the personal and private life of the individual."
I have a $100 that says Sunny is also dead set against LBGT, same sex marriage and probably sex in general that is not missionary with the lights out. I wonder how much they prayed for the little boys the priest were raping
For Sunny: I find it vile that certain people and politicians promote the death penalty to the extent they sneak drugs into the state to perform the dirty deed. I find it vile that people force their religious beliefs on others. I find it vile that people purposely ignore the U..S. Constitution (the law of the land) for the sake of religious dogma.
Linda Ryan:
rampant irresponsible and selfish disregard for others, seemingly “normalized” under Trumponian rule.
Continue fireworks sales but restrict weeklong daily usage to a designated area. I suggest TD Ameritrade ballpark. Family and friends can watch from stands while people set off fireworks on the field to their heart’s content. With luck, maybe fewer will come out than went in.
Is wishing someone to be dead or maimed because you don't like fireworks an example of that rampant irresponsible and selfish disregard for others?
It appears that your irrational hatred of the President makes you act just like you accuse others of doing.
I am rather puzzled that the OWH would publish such hateful letter wishing for others to die? This does seem to represent the "new normal" for the left though.
I find priests raping altar boys "deeply troubling" too. The rapidly dwindling Catholic Church ( and its still brainwashed members) should clean its own house before it lectures others . Just for the record...I agree with their position on climate control. I find it uncomfortable having to agree with the Catholic bishops on anything.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.