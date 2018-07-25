Good reasons for safe abortions
In response to Rosalee Yeaworth’s comments in the July 8 Public Pulse (“Pregnancy a private matter”), I am grateful to see an intelligent, first-person account of the repercussions possible as a result of legislation against abortions.
There are many humane and sensible reasons to allow safe abortions, among them, medical necessity, the prospect of extreme financial burden or compromised living situations, fetal anomalies, failure of contraception methods and acts of rape or incest.
As a great-grandmother, I have long maintained that any male who legislates against abortion should be required to sign a contract pledging to support any child born because of the above circumstances until the child is 18. In some of the circumstances listed above, there is no financial responsibility (rape, incest).
If you do not have a womb, you have no right to make decisions regarding women’s reproductive issues. Women are often made victims of their own anatomy.
Glenda Blauch, Minden, Neb.
Should blind forfeit life?
If I understand the comment by Rosalee Yeaworth that a child destined to be born blind somehow forfeits his or her right to life (“Pregnancy a private matter,” July 8 Public Pulse), am I to conclude that the world would be better without the musical contributions of Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder and Andrea Bocelli?
Rick Crotty, Omaha
Liberals demeaning Kavanaugh
Liberals across America are demeaning Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh any way they can. Fact is, they would demean any Trump nominee because they fear judges whose opinions adhere to the Constitution and judges who will not legislate from the bench.
One demand is that Kavanaugh always adhere to legal precedent. In our nation’s history, the Supreme Court has overridden precedent 127 times, including the Dred Scott, Brown v. Board of Education and Bowers v. Hardwick decisions.
Read some of Kavanaugh’s decisions. He makes it clear that at times his personal views on a case differ from his rulings because he must follow the laws as written.
That was the intent of the founders: Judges interpret the laws as written, regardless of their personal opinion. If the ruling is unpopular, then Congress can rewrite the law. What, pray tell, is wrong with that?
By the way, if the Supreme Court someday does overturn Roe v. Wade, abortion wouldn’t go away. Jurisdiction simply would return to the states, as is was prior to 1973.
Dennis Swanson, Glenwood, Iowa
Making a truly level playing field
After reading the front-page article in the July 9 World-Herald about the region’s businesses affected by the growing tariff war (“Industries scramble to cope with tariff battle”), I made an observation. The tariffs were put in place to “level the playing field” to bring jobs back to the United States.
I think it’s obvious that the better way to “level the playing field” is to fight for workers’ rights across the globe. Considering that steel and aluminum are commodities traded at a global price, the raw materials are the same price no matter where they are, making the biggest variables workers’ compensation and safety regulations.
The reason that foreign products are cheaper is that the workers in the factories are being exploited, plain and simple. If we fight for global workers’ rights, the playing field will truly be level.
Jeff Vavruska, Gretna
Wailing and moaning over Trump
I watch the news with great amusement when all of the usual cast of characters are paraded out to wail and moan that, once again, the sky is falling. This time it was because President Donald Trump didn’t say what the left and the media wanted to hear at Helsinki.
Before that, it was the children of illegal immigrants that so incensed the open-borders crowd. Let’s see, before that, was it prostitutes or young political opportunists? I just can’t keep track because it is one crisis after another.
Here is a simple test for Trump derangement syndrome, one that you can do in the privacy of your home. Ask yourself, just what could the president have said at Helsinki that would have gotten you squarely behind the Trump administration? That Russia hacked the poorly secured Democratic National Committee computers so missiles will be launched in 3-2-1? Or would you have been satisfied with a resumption of the Cold War?
I ask that in jest because we all know the answer. There is absolutely nothing that this president could ever say or do to make you happy.
But cheer up, maybe you can get your syndrome classified as a disease and get some money out of it.
David Uden, Omaha
No action equals no votes
Never has an American president been so ill-qualified for the position he holds. We were reminded of this during the recent NATO meeting and even more so during the outrageous meeting in Helsinki. For the most part, the selected Cabinet members are equally ill-qualified; their behavior seems designed to destroy the mission of the departments they lead.
The separation of the children at the border is too terrible to imagine. Not only are these separations disgraceful, they are traumatic and without doubt will lead to attachment disorder for these children. (Our prisons are full of adults suffering from attachment disorder.)
Add to this Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ decision to not allow refugees and asylum seekers work permits. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals kids are still at risk. The promises to military recruits are being broken and discharges issued.
There are the growing trade wars with potential harm to our Nebraska farmers and increased costs for some imported goods. The list goes on. We have become the laughingstock of the world.
Congress has failed in its role of oversight. Although some members have spoken out, there is no follow-up action. To be silent is to be complicit. Those who have taken no action deserve no votes in November.
Peg O’Dea Lippert, Papillion
(9) comments
How is it that all this space is wasted on things like abortion and Donald Trumph while the most important subject in the fabric of the state and its people....the one thing that all true Nebraskans can't get enough information about....goes un touched. What did Scot Frost have for breakfast today? How soon by the end of the season will he be declared Coach of the Year? Before or after he restores the Corn-huskers to their rightful place at the pinnacle of college football? There should be at least six stories and on editorial in each edition of the Weird Herald devoted to this supreme, all important, all encompassing topic along with 9/10th of the sports page....99/100 on post game Sundays.
So, Glenda Blauch believes because men "do not have a womb, [they] have no right to make decisions regarding women’s reproductive issues." By that flawed logic, people who've never served in the military should never make decisions regarding national defense. Or, people who haven't been victims of crime should not sit on juries for criminal cases.
Both the comment from Richard Bolz and the letter from Rick Crotty are good examples of what in debate class are referred to as the tactic of "reductio ad absurdum," exaggerating in order to draw an absurd conclusion.
David Uden seems unaware of the findings of America's intelligence agencies. He illustrates the dangers of what political scientist politely refer to as "the low-information voter," whose brains have been so filled with useless misinformation from right-wing partisan sources that they have lost touch with reality. MANY studies bear this out. My favorite one, which I've referenced before, is by a former Reagan advisor: https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=2604679
This time I'll quote a description: "Fox News viewers tend to be less informed about current affairs than people who obtain their news from other news sources and are even less informed than people “who don’t watch any news at all.” That is the conclusion of a new study by Bruce Bartlett, a conservative economist, Treasury Department official under President George H.W. Bush and former adviser on domestic policy to President Ronald Reagan. The study, titled “How Fox News Changed American Media and Political Dynamics,” observed that since Fox News Channel launched in October 7, 1996 to 17 million cable subscribers, it has become the sole source of news for many Americans with conservative political leaning who previously had no access to a news outlet providing news exclusively from a conservative point of view. But by restricting themselves to only one major news source, refusing “to even listen to any news or opinion not vetted through Fox” and accepting as truth every information that appears on the channel, many Fox News viewers have become victims of what the study termed “self-brainwashing.”
How quickly one forgets/disregards their principles when they apply to them. Shall we cut and paste all the name calling jim has done on here? They say turn about is fair play. Does this site have enough space for such a post? Self righteous people are never righteous.
Mr. Uden: Great points. And...let me ask. Sasse is always quick (and now he has enlisted S. Nelsen I believe) to jump on the bash Trump tariff fair trade strategies. But..and most disturbing after all Sasse's tirades and failures to support our president is that he and other critics "fail" to offer and/or "try" a solution! What has worked in the "swamp" for decades seems to be their mantra. Negotiate? Sure--that has worked? Sanctions? Uhuh---worked. But...Mr. Trump, our president, had a back up plan and one that fits his philosophy of "keeping promises." 12B to assist Farmers during these tough times. And...we should support whatever it takes to help our ag. industry sacrifice through these times as Americans stand strong against decade's old unfair trade practices. (one should spend billions if that is what it takes as opposed to wasteful spending on illegal immigration entitlements, welfare, 1.7 billion to Iran and other foreign aid such as billions to South American countries to help their people, and more) Trump hit a home run again!
1. Also in this morning's paper: Every farm organization wants the trade war ended. As Senator Sasse & others are pointing out, Trump's $12B compensation won't even cover Nebraska soybean farmers' losses, let alone the whole country's agricultural sector.
2. Foreign aid amounts to less than 0.1 % of the budget; looking up facts before spouting could be useful.
3. Trump blew up when he heard that Melania was watching CNN instead of his reverential echo-chamber, Fox. Some commenters here are clearly victims of what the Bartlett study referred to as "self-brainwashing" through Fox's documented misinformation. Read the study (link above); you might be surprised to discover that it's an intelligent conservative's view of the history of politics.
With Trump panicking as indictments close in, will he try to start a war with Iran as a distraction? He'll obviously stop at nothing to protect his ego. Neither will his sycophants.
Trump blew up when he heard that Melania was watching CNN
So the first lady is much more likely to hear the other side than say, JB, who disparages Fox at every turn. She even watches the lowest rated "news" channel in the country CNN. It would seem many on here should learn the lesson that the First lady gives for free. About tolerance and listening to the other side. Gaining knowledge from all sources, not just a few of the party approved ones. Nor just one who jumps on a band wagon because it is what her husband wants. An educated lady vs the myopic partisans who pass for faux progressive " intelligentsia" on here. And then what does it say about the guy who married her? A women with a brain who thinks for herself. Once again, a far cry from the partisans on here.
And let's not forget, more name calling by jim the righteous. LOL
You can claim that it's "name-calling" to quote the studies that others have conducted (including a Reagan advisor), but Trump's sycophants need to realize that their loquaciousness is not perspicacity and obfuscation is not insight, when grownups are trying to have a serious conversation.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.