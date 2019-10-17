You can’t rewrite history
The article “Standards’ final draft emphasizes consideration of different views” (Oct. 4 World-Herald), about the proposed social studies standards for Nebraska, was very disturbing.
Unfortunately many people today are relativists who believe there is no moral or religious truth. They are intolerant of those who do. Pope Benedict XVI says “relativism is emerging as a new kind of totalitarianism.”
Rather than relying on the truth of historical facts, students from the fourth grade on will be encouraged to redefine history by adding multiple perspectives.
Multiple perspectives are unique to every individual and should be respected as such. Further defining them by the new terms “marginalized and underrepresented groups” is divisive, discriminatory and confusing to children.
John Dockery, Omaha
NBA and taxes
After watching the highlights of Tuesday night’s Democratic debate, it occurred to me that if we really want to consider a so-called “wealth tax,” why don’t we just slap a 95% tax on profits that domestic companies and individuals make in China?
The NBA could then drop its charade of bowing to the fascist, dictatorial government of China over our own native homeland and get back to dribbling and playing an overblown kids game.
The NBA apparently has 300 million avid basketball fans in China, so it’s a tremendous market and one that we, as taxpayers, should benefit from, too, considering the enormous tax handouts that have been given, and are still being given, to both the NBA and the NFL.
Dick Jugel, Omaha
Time to impeach
Trump has gotten himself to the verge of impeachment based upon his obsession with conspiracies that he believes were against him even before he was elected even though, as with most of his conspiracy theories, they have been proven time and again to be without merit.
His advisers either are not strong enough personalities to pull him back from the precipice, or they are political fame mongers or they are foolish enough to believe his deep paranoia.
It is clear the president is using conspiracy theory as a ploy to deceive Americans or he suffers from a deep personality disorder.
If Trump suffers from conspiracy beliefs, along with his abiding belief he is perfect, it is such a serious personality disorder he has lost touch with reality and it so profound he is determined to prove it true by sending Rudy Giuliani to Ukraine regardless of the fact there is no evidence to support the Ukrainian conspiracy and the moves he has made threaten his impeachment.
Impeachment seems to be the only way to stop Russia’s next assault on the 2020 election campaign, as Trump and Sen. Mitch McConnell are so afraid of losing the next election they never allow the Senate to pass the House legislation to block Russian interference and misinformation.
Without an organized counter offensive for the 2020 election, Trump’s paranoia will destroy the credibility of the 2020 election. The only way to have a counter offense is to impeach Trump now.
Kenneth Pickens, Omaha
Grateful for Trump’s efforts
I am grateful for what President Donald Trump has done to bring back the steel industry.
Additionally, in order to refine iron from iron ore, coke needs to be used. Coke is a charcoal made from coal. And Hillary Clinton wanted to close the coal mines.
Ben Bilka, Hastings, Neb.
Unwise voters
Anyone gullible enough to vote for Donald Trump should be banned from participating in any future elections. They obviously have no ability to judge human nature.
Who knows what kind of silly con man they might fall for next?
John Christensen, Omaha
Families should step up
After reading the article on schools with poorly performing students in the Oct. 13 paper (“All can help districts like OPS improve, official says”) I can’t help but believing the blame lies at the home of the students, not with the state, to come up with solutions which always require more taxpayer money.
If people can’t afford to raise their children and give them help at home with homework and teach them discipline, then maybe they shouldn’t have them and expect the taxpayer to raise them.
We need people to do the hard labor jobs, and if children perform poorly in school, this is probably where they are headed. The opportunity is there to get an education. If they don’t take it, oh, well, life is not fair. They should deal with it.
When I went to school, there were no free lunches. The poor students worked in the cafeteria to pay for their lunches. We had discipline in school and again when we got home — no timeouts.
We respected elders, teachers and law enforcement officers, and we had dinner with the family each night to discuss what went on that day. And guess what — no alternative schools for misfits. And if you dropped out of school and got hungry, you got a job and didn’t rely on welfare.
Let us try this today and see if it works, as it is clear our present system is not working well.
Max Hopkins, Omaha
Shout out to OPS students
Regarding the Oct. 10 World-Herald article about public school test scores (“Poverty up, but test scores stay about same”), it is important to emphasize the relationship between poverty and test scores that the authors of that article identified.
Specifically, in the three “excellent”-rated metro districts, no more than 10% of their student population qualifies for free and reduced lunches. In extreme contrast, 72% of the Omaha Public Schools student population qualifies for free and reduced lunches. That means a family of four that makes no more than $1,000 per month qualifies, and a family of four that makes $1,100 per month does not qualify.
While improvement is always a goal, I would like to give a shout out to the OPS students who maintained and improved their test scores in the face of the challenges presented by increasing poverty in their community.
Jane Erdenberger, Omaha
