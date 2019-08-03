Winning the opioid battle
The World-Herald published an editorial July 8 giving a overview about the progress Nebraska hospitals are making against the current opioid problem.
It seems that all areas where opioids have been prescribed are being modernized in just fashion.
From my point of view, the focus on post-surgical medication and prescription dental medications are excellent areas to have new policies put into place.
As a past opioid addict, I have witnessed first-hand how these issues have led people into strong and fatal addictions.
Seeing the joint effort between lawmakers and hospitals, coming together to address this growing epidemic, provides hope for the future.
John Horsechief, Omaha
A true hero
A salute to John E. “Jack” Langer, who passed away in June. He was a combat veteran of World War II.
He served his country honorably, came home, finished high school and went on with his life. He never talked of his military experiences. Then 30 years or so later, his daughter Peggy obtained for him the several medals he had earned and not bothered to collect.
His entire life was not an easy one, but he always kept working at it. Truly, an American hero.
James E. Burns, Omaha
‘Eye for an eye’
I agree with Jerry Bainbridge (“Speed up executions,” July 26 Public Pulse).
If it were up to me, those sentenced to execution would have one year, one appeal and one needle.
Doesn’t the Bible say “an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth”?
Karen Merrell, Papillion
Taking responsibility
The Gretna driving accident that included the fatalities of four high school girls is no doubt an inconceivable tragedy. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is so consumed with finding the provider of alcohol, it’s as if they are making the girls out to be victims.
They may have been provided alcohol, but they are the ones who ultimately decided to drink and drive. The Sheriff’s Office should be taking that energy and effort and applying it toward educating teens on taking accountability for your own actions in life.
Mark Wolf, Omaha
We need more freedom
There are too many unnecessary rules and regulations that restrict the people of Nebraska. They should be reviewed and eliminated. Give the people more of a sense of the freedom of the pioneer days.
Attract people to come here — don’t drive them away. Bring back a population to the many dying towns throughout the state. Make it a proud state with the word freedom.
Robert E. Fonfara, Omaha
American values
There were two stories in the news recently. The first article said that the Trump administration is considering eliminating legal protections for undocumented people whose sons have joined the military to protect and defend our country.
These young men may die for us or may fight and return to find that their families have been deported.
The second story presented an American family who decided to spend thousands to provide shoes for Americans who are less fortunate.
Who do you think represents American values? If you support the Republicans, then you cannot represent yourselves as Americans.
Rick Miner, Omaha
Sworn duty of Congress
I listened to the Mueller hearings and heard a Democratic congressman say investigating the president was a congressional duty. I guess investigation, not legislation, is their duty.
When are they going to start doing their sworn congressional duty to protect our borders, sign the new trade deal, stop illegal immigration, pass bills for infrastructure and balance the budget?
They also said no one is above the law, yet witnesses who lied to Congress weren’t prosecuted unless they had ties to President Donald Trump.
If no one is above the law, when will Hillary Clinton be prosecuted for deleting subpoenaed emails, putting the country at risk with a private server, using foreign spies to make up stories about candidate Trump, destroying government property and getting foreign money for the Clinton Foundation while secretary of state (classic pay for play scheme)?
It’s also important to point out that any Russian interference in the 2016 election was done when Obama was president.
Kenneth A. Becker, Omaha
Grateful to mail carrier
Recently I was putting my two dogs’ leashes on them, and they got tangled around my legs and knocked me down. Then the dogs ran away.
No neighbors were outside to help, so I sat on the door stoop and waited. I saw my mail carrier go up one side of the street.
I knew that in 15 minutes, she would be coming to my house.
When she noticed I was hurt, she sat with me until a family member came home. In the meantime, she called her supervisor so the mail could be delivered.
I’m in rehab to heal scrapes, bruises and a broken bone in my back.
I want to thank my mail lady.
Lena M. Pattavina, Omaha
Message from the cardinal
The Rev. Jane Florence of the St. Paul United Methodist Church in Lincoln wrote in “From the Pulpit” published July 27, “I hope what I believe 20 years from now is not identical to what I say today.”
I hope so, too, because she follows that statement with the slur, “I don’t believe our faith is meant to be static recitations from dead white men.”
I hope in 20 years the Rev. Jane Florence is no longer a racist and a sexist.
To help speed this along, I submit the following from a dead white man, Blessed John Henry Cardinal Newman, who will be canonized a saint by Pope Francis this Oct. 13:
“To live is to change, and to be perfect is to have changed often.”
Here’s to the Rev. Jane’s future.
Holly Sales, Papillion
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Karen Merrell; the bible also says in Exodus that "on the seventh day you shall have a Sabbath of solemn rest, holy to the Lord. Whoever does any work on it shall be put to death."
There are plenty of people that work on Sundays either out of necessity or by choice, but there are no executions for this since our laws are not as bible-based as you would like to believe.
Here's to hoping that you or one of your family is never acused and incarcerated for murder and given as little opportunity to prove your innocence as you are promoting here. I guess you don't follow that other line about "Do unto others ..."
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.