Where have pheasants gone?
Fifty years ago, the first Saturday in November was the most anticipated day of my year: opening day of pheasant season. I couldn’t sleep the night before. I’d be waiting in the kitchen for Dad to come down.
Then we were off to meet friends and plan our strategy.
We’d walk picked cornfields and sometimes standing corn, road ditches and railroad rights of way. We always found birds.
In the ’70s and ’80s, hunters harvested more than a million roosters a year in Iowa. (Now the number is barely more than 100,000, a 90% decline.)
At noon we would hit a small-town cafe for lunch. The cafe would be filled with out-of-state hunters, who would spend money on food, lodging and gas.
Those days, up to 80,000 out-of-state hunters a year came to Iowa. (Now the estimate is less than 9,000.)
On opening day this year, I was up early, waiting at my “honey hole” with Jack, my black lab, for the legal shooting hour to arrive.
It’s ideal pheasant habitat, but we put up only two hens.
The birds are nearly gone, it seems. Are the combines too efficient? Have pesticides and herbicides affected the hens’ ability to successfully nest?
Are predators too numerous? Or are modern farming practices having an affect?
I don’t blame the farmers. But I hope something can be done. The pheasant is as much a symbol of Iowa as John Deere tractors and stalks of corn.
Its demise would be a great loss for our state.
Bruce Sprain, Glenwood, Iowa
We’re neighbors first
With all of the political chaos occurring, it may seem to some that we are within the 11th hour of our democracy and its society that has made America so wonderful.
These matters have certainly leaked over into our community and have at times produced civil discord among each other.
However, I feel that we are only passing through a season and, as we journey together, we as Americans will overcome and remain indivisible.
We as Nebraskans must do our part by keeping peace and justice to uphold the value of human dignity and community that we all share with one another, all the while, making no difference with whatever political stance each individual offers.
At the end of the day, our neighbors must come before our pride.
John Horsechief, Omaha
Mental health care in prisons
Martha Stoddard’s June 13 article, “Federal panel told roadblocks to prison mental health services violate inmates’ civil rights,” has many valid points.
Not only in Nebraska, but all across the nation, prison systems continue to fail those who suffer with mental illnesses. Addressing mental health needs in prison settings would benefit not only the prisoners, but the employees and the community as well.
If those who suffer with a mental illness receive treatment, they are more likely to adjust to community life once released.
Most importantly, addressing mental health can decrease the chances of prisoners re-offending.
Approximately 83% of prison inmates with a mental illness do not receive treatment and end up homeless, in hospitals or oftentimes re-arrested.
In these environments, suicide and self-harm are more common.
One specific study indicated male prisoners are twice as likely to commit suicide as men in the general population.
Prisoners who suffer from mental health disorders are more likely to be involved in prison infractions and violent incidents than other prisoners.
Several studies indicate that due to lack of adequate mental health services in prison systems, offenders are only getting worse.
Studies also show that states with less access to mental health care have more adults in the criminal justice system.
Prison is supposed to be a place of reform and rehabilitation; therefore, it is important to address the mental health needs of those who are eventually returning to society.
Brianna Garcia, Shelby, Neb.
Christmas lights
Turner Park is a little gem in the midst of Omaha. From Nov. 29 to February, its many trees are silhouetted in sparkling lights.
On Dec. 2, Giving Tuesday, its lights took on a different form.
Throughout the park, hanging from the trees’ lower branches were winter hats, gloves, socks, scarves and coats.
On each is attached a yellow tag that on one side reads: “I am not lost! If you are out in the cold, please take this to keep warm! … Love, The Secret Kindness Agents.”
The other side carries the same message in Spanish.
The Gene Leahy Mall had been often a transient refuge for those in trouble. With its destruction, the real lights of Christmas hang 23 blocks to the west for those in need; but their statement of humanity is not lost.
Gilles R.G. Monif, Omaha
Know your U.S. history
How does the most powerful nation in the world have a younger generation that knows so little about American history?
It’s shocking to me that so many college-age adults don’t know the answers to questions such as “How did our ‘Thanksgiving holiday’ originate?” or “Who fought in the Civil War?” or” What do we celebrate on the 4th of July?”
It’s my understanding that there is a movement to lower the voting age to 16, yet so many citizens under the age of 30 don’t even know the three branches of government.
Michael McQueen, Omaha
Fondness for Yates
John McDonald believed architecture should last. In 1891, he designed a castle for his friend George Joslyn.
It stands to this day, a symbol of Omaha. Over more than 50 years, McDonald’s designs wove together the culture, business, faith and families of our city.
He created the Brandeis Building, the original Children’s Museum, the Child Saving Institute, Oblate House at Creighton University, several churches and some of our city’s loveliest homes.
In 1916, he designed Henry W. Yates Elementary School. I always loved that building.
McDonald’s impressive brick structure offered huge classroom windows, reminding children the real world is out there: Look! Drifting clouds, songbirds, autumn leaves, snowflakes.
They prompted notes home to my mother. “Nancy daydreams in class.” Yes. Yes, I did. Thank you, Mr. McDonald.
The combination gymnasium/ auditorium saw my first foray into the performing arts.
The stage remains, as do the deeply burnished wood floors and the wide, gently curving oak staircases to the second floor where my favorite room (the library) was located.
McDonald also designed the First Baptist Church, with its magnificent stained-glass windows. I grew up in that church, awed by its beauty. He created the Omaha Community Playhouse, where I volunteered as a teenager.
I owe McDonald a great deal. His imagination gave me hope. His excellent school survives, welcoming new Omahans from across the globe.
My time at Yates is no basis for its preservation; but the building’s continuing contributions drive me to fight for its future.
I believe John McDonald would be proud.
Nancy Northcutt, Bellevue
Granted a gift of grace
I offer a different view than that of Mary Beth Bowen. (“Woman chose to end her life, and have her daughter film it,” Nov. 24 World-Herald).
I, too, watched my mother at age 81 slowly die. She had endured much pain throughout her life. Her last few months were no exception.
However, she was a woman of great faith. I never once saw her afraid or anxious about anything.
Her entire life was a prayer — her conversation with God. As a result of her closeness to the Lord, I believe she was granted a tremendous gift of grace — a participation in the life of God.
A few nights before she died, she was in and out of consciousness. Late one night, she cried out to God to please take her suffering and apply it for good in the lives of my father and all her children and grandchildren.
My mother lived her life knowing there is great power in redemptive suffering.
Mary Beth Bowen writes that helping her mother end her life “felt like a sacrament.”
I truly wish I knew what she means by that statement.
As for my mother, she recognized all sacraments draw their power from the Paschal mystery of the passion, death and resurrection of Christ.
As my mother lay comatose, I saw her breathe her last. I have no doubt that even in her final breath there was a prayer.
Such a beautiful ending could only be written by the author of life — God.
Susan Llewellyn, Papillion
Berlin Wall memories
Erin Grace’s column about the fall of the Berlin Wall in the Nov. 3 World-Herald (“Grace: ‘It changed me as a person.’ They were there when the Berlin Wall fell 30 years ago”) brought back old memories.
I was a platoon leader in an Army armored rifle battalion stationed in Bavaria when the Berlin Wall went up in 1961. Our company duty NCO called me in the middle of the night to say an alert had been called and said “This is not a practice alert!”
That quickly got my attention. We moved east to our position as a screening force for the infantry division stationed behind us. Fortunately war did not break out when the wall went up, but it gave us a tense couple of days that I still recall.
Richard L. Kleiber, Hastings, Neb.
