Waiting Room Lounge’s decision
I think shutting out Omaha hip-hop concerts by the Waiting Room Lounge is a big “dog whistle” saying that black and brown people are not welcome here.
To blame an art form for violence is ridiculous and so narrow-minded.
Wake up, Omaha.
Andrew Williams, Omaha
Practicing one’s faith
As I read this promotional piece by Uroosa Jawed (“Looking inward for a nation in interfaith crisis,” Aug. 18 Midlands Voices), how intellectually dishonest it is.
Jawed talks about hate crimes against Jews and Muslims — all terrible and un-Godly, to be sure, but leaving out the number of persecuted Christians around the world daily being killed for their faith is revealing.
This social experiment at 132nd and Pacific Streets will prove disappointing. Knowing and practicing one’s own faith to its fullest is the best way to achieve peace on Earth.
I only wish I could live long enough to see the day when this piece of property is redeveloped back into a golfing community, where people of different faiths can truly interact with each other in a real-life environment and not in some fake experiment in diversity.
Mark Cavalieri, Omaha
Government has failed us
In this country the government has failed the people.
Over 95% of the people in this country support background checks. There is a bill on the desk of Sen. Mitch McConnell which supports background checks, passed by the House but pigeonholed by McConnell.
Perhaps it is time for the American people to put a stop to paying politicians for doing nothing.
Let’s put important laws on the ballot and let the American people decide important laws. The politicians are worried about being reelected, so they will not do anything that will end their D.C. vacations with benefits.
By letting the people vote, we will tap what is called common sense. We do not need people who do not do their jobs. I believe the American people will do what is necessary to protect their children and our constitutional rights.
There will be no sensible gun laws and no protection from foreign government interference with our elections.
The U.S. government has been bought by the wealthy and powerful. They will not do anything for the people of this country.
Charles Marcinek, Omaha
Buying a gun
Funny thing, when reading Erin Grace’s column about how easy it was to obtain a handgun purchase certificate and to be treated well at Scheels and given responsible advice.
What if, as Erin intimated, the employee at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office had asked questions about her mental health or alcohol use or whether she was fearful. Say a woman was asked those questions and said, “I’m on Zoloft, drank a bottle of wine last night and am afraid my ex-boyfriend is going to kick in my door and hurt me.”
Let’s say, based on her responses to these questions (which the Sheriff’s Office has no right to ask) they refused to issue her a purchase certificate, and she went home and was murdered or assaulted by her ex.
And let’s say the clerk at the gun counter would’ve been sexist and tried to steer her toward a pink handgun. Then she would’ve complained that the laws were too restrictive and that the clerk was sexist.
Obtaining a handgun purchase certificate should be no more difficult than registering a car if you are not prohibited.
I don’t know what point Erin was trying to make. Does she think it’s too easy to buy a gun? Why shouldn’t it be?
Lance Graham, Bellevue
Denying entry
To those who support President Donald Trump’s encouraging Israel to deny entry to duly elected members of Congress, would they support Trump telling Saudi Arabia to deny entry to Jewish members of Congress?
What is the difference?
Pat Barrett, Omaha
Diversity
When Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib were elected to Congress, Democrats patted themselves on the back for their diversity, but did they really expect these Muslim women to be supportive of Israel?
Diversity of opinion is as important as that of religion or ethnicity.
Andrew White, Kearney, Neb.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.