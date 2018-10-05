Kavanaugh a good man
I think Christine Blasey Ford was credible. I think Judge Brett Kavanaugh was credible, as well. In my opinion, something did happen to her, but not by Kavanaugh.
Since her witnesses do not corroborate her story and there are still so many unanswered questions, along with the fact there have been several FBI investigations into his background, finding nothing of what’s been alleged, why do so many liberals believe he is guilty when there is no proof?
The Democrats are moving the goalposts daily in order to delay, and it has to stop. A vote must be taken.
And as many have overlooked, no allegations have ever been made regarding the last three decades of his work as a judge. It has been exemplary. Only digging into his teenage years and his yearbook. God forbid if you’ve ever written something stupid in yours. He’s a good man and will make a great Supreme Court justice.
Mary Frics, Omaha
Kavanaugh is unqualified
My knee-jerk response to the news of Brett Kavanaugh being accused of sexual assault when he was in high school was, who cares about what anyone did when they were in high school? Who among us didn’t do something stupid when we were in high school?
Then I remembered that a few weeks ago I had to inform a student who was tearfully passionate about becoming a nurse that the nursing department where I work would not accept his application because of the felony conviction he received when he was high school age.
Then another situation came to mind, of a man sentenced to prison several years ago while still of high school age for shooting someone. While in prison, the man earned a degree in criminal justice, found religion and became an ordained minister. Upon release from prison he wanted to become a police officer. He learned that with his record he would never become a police officer.
We all make mistakes, but some mistakes will forever alter the course of our lives and permanently bar us from entering certain professions. I think Brett Kavanaugh made choices that should prevent him from serving on the U.S. Supreme Court. Furthermore, with these revelations, he should be impeached from the court he currently serves on.
Robert L. Ligon, Bellevue
Vote no on Kavanaugh
After less than 10 percent of his public records were released before his confirmation hearing, being accused by three different women of sexual misconduct, testifying in front of the Judiciary Committee with Christine Blasey Ford, somehow Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination was still passed to the full Senate for a vote on a lifetime appointment.
There was a limited FBI investigation into the claims against him. If he is going to be named to the highest court in the land, I would prefer a different justice who can at least hide his blatant partisanship and may not be a sexual predator.
I believe that my senators have already decided to pass him because they are not interested in facts or truth anymore. I continually write to both Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb. Fischer asking if they feel shame, or anything, for where they are taking America. I hope they get a chance to feel this powerless if and when the tides turn. I urge them to reconsider and vote no on Kavanaugh.
Justin D’Angelo, Omaha
Stay the course
The nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh was doomed from the start. Any nominee that by President Donald Trump put forth was going to be destroyed by the Democrats.
Going back to the nomination of Merrick Garland by President Barack Obama: The Republicans on the judicial committee came out and said that they would not hold a hearing until after a new president was elected. They chose to delay and obstruct instead of advise and consent. Although the Republicans were upfront about it, now the Democrats do it by deceit and by smearing the candidate and his family. Payback is tough.
With the beating that Kavanaugh has received, he has a right to get upset.
I recently turned 65. In my younger day I did some things that I should not have. But, over the time of my life, I have changed and am a different person than I was back in high school and college. And yes, all people are innocent until proven guilty.
I voted for Trump, a businessman, not a politician. He is doing what he got elected for, but at times he needs to keep his comments to himself. I feel that Kavanaugh is a good nominee and should be voted on based on who he is now and his court history, not what might have happened 35 years ago,
Steven Rice, Omaha
Sasse covers all bases
In his Oct. 3 Senate floor speech, Sen. Ben Sasse movingly expressed his empathy for women who have experienced sexual assault, proclaiming that he believes their stories. As is now familiar from him, the speech also included commentary about how broken our political culture is.
Nonetheless, the senator found a way to wrestle his conscience into submission and take a big ol’ bite from the fruits of that poisonous tree. He bravely proclaimed that installing a credibly accused creep to a lifetime Supreme Court position somehow doesn’t send a message to victims of sexual assault that in the end, their pain won’t matter. To be sure, victims’ stories will be heard; brows will be furrowed and hands will be wrung. Absent video of the assault, though, their tormentors will likely suffer no consequence.
It was a display of Olympic-caliber gymnastic skill. The senator managed to successfully occupy all sides of an issue at once. It’d be impressive if it weren’t so utterly, sadly unsurprising.
Jason Quick, Papillion
Sasse standards attacked?
Now we are seeing attacks against a moderate Republican, Sen. Ben Sasse, in an attempt to question his standards for confirming a Supreme Court justice.
Evidently, he should be able to judge the “alleged reputation” of a 17-year-old some 35-plus years before accusations are ever presented. If he can do that, then he needs to be on the Supreme Court, if not be our president.
Charles Garton, Omaha
