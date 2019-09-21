Use of governor’s residence
“The use of the governor’s residence, for any campaign purpose, shall be strictly prohibited.” I hope my state senator, Machaela Cavanaugh, will consider making this one of her proposals in next year’s legislative session.
The fine print on my Husker tailgate party invitation at the residence says “Paid for by Pete Ricketts for Governor.”
About two years ago, I asked Frank Daley, executive director of the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission, if it was legal to hold campaign functions at the governor’s residence.
His opinion was yes, and his reason for this position was because this is where the governor resides.
I respectfully disagree with Daley’s position. First, it is his opinion, not a state statute. Second, all past, current and future governors are temporary residents of the governor’s mansion.
It is we the Nebraska taxpayers who hold the deed to the governor’s mansion, not temporary elected officials.
And as for Ricketts, it’s not necessary for him to hold any campaign fundraisers.
I believe he has used his father’s money to control candidates and elected officials.
Paul Anderson, Omaha
Afraid of populism
The world’s elites are scared to death of the growth of populism. Condoleezza Rice recently equated populism with one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.
Who are the elites? They are both Republicans and Democrats, with the latest evolution of the Democratic Party losing its way, no longer supporting the average working American, just uttering drive-by promises that cannot, in any practical way, be fulfilled.
To make matters worse, we have the quartet of the ignorant in Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley at the helm of the globalist evolution. And we have all the Democratic presidential candidates, less Tulsi Gabbard, who are all too willing to remove our constitutional rights and spend this nation into oblivion.
Yet they feel quite just in their animosity toward populism. Why? Because they think they know better.
We must not forget that the great world wars of the 20th century are the direct result of the elites fighting among one another.
They will do anything to stop populism, from starting wars to destroying those who support populism.
Yet, we have redefined populism from its old dead ways to the capitalist model. Why? It works.
Free enterprise is the foundation of this nation, and strong workers organizations created great success for the U.S. in the last century.
The Constitution and the Declaration of Independence limited the power of government and gave it to the people. They are the original populist documents of the United States.
William Steiner, Omaha
Downtown baseball
I read in the paper that another group is studying the need for a streetcar in Omaha.
The latest masterminds behind this streetcar push include Jay Noddle, who is vice chairman of the Metropolitan and Convention Authority. MECA, the private entity, for some unfathomable reason, manages a large part of the most expensive and important parts of downtown Omaha.
More important than the streetcar, these people say, are “jobs and housing for Omaha’s urban core.”
One obvious place to start for jobs in “urban core” Omaha is working for a professional baseball team playing at T.D. Ameritrade Park in north downtown.
MECA has been willfully negligent in refusing to place a team downtown. For example, the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball, the league which includes the Lincoln Saltdogs, is ready and willing to play in downtown Omaha.
It’s hard to take these movers and shakers seriously when they ignore an obvious place to start creating jobs.
Working for a baseball team can be a beginning job for youth in the urban core and can provide career jobs as well.
Let’s use our expensive baseball stadium for a lot more dates then Omaha does now.
Ricky Fulton, Omaha
Concerned about U.S. jobs
I recently reached out to a number of elected officials on an issue facing hundreds of retirees in the Omaha area.
Nokia Corp. is proposing to eliminate American jobs and eliminate retiree benefits including dental, health and life insurance.
I asked a number of our elected officials to contact Nokia and, taking a neutral stance, to urge Nokia not to eliminate those jobs and retiree benefits.
I had much better luck with state and local officeholders: 18 state senators signed a letter expressing their concern and urging Nokia not to eliminate those jobs or the retiree benefits for hundreds of their constituents.
Douglas County Board members Marc Kraft, Mike Boyle, James Cavanaugh and Mary Ann Borgeson all expressed an interest in helping.
I thank all those who offered to help.
Al Mumm, Waterloo, Neb.
president, Nebraska Alliance for Retired Americans Educational Fund
Value of the Constitution
My newspaper’s editorial “Alexander Hamilton — Building a Constitution” (Sept. 17 World-Herald) is an absolute gem — wise, beautifully written and filled with facts. I might have called it “Preserving a Constitution,” but that can hardly be called a criticism.
The editorial demonstrates a profound understanding of the true value of the U.S. Constitution.
It is unfortunate that such an important understanding is mighty rare among those Republicans who currently occupy seats in the U.S. Senate and completely absent from the White House.
Rob Bligh, San Antonio, Texas
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.