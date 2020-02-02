Urban/rural numbers in Legislature
The World-Herald keeps readers informed about the goings-on in the Nebraska Legislature. One proposal, Legislative Resolution 279 CA, submitted by Speaker Jim Scheer, would place a proposal before voters to amend the Nebraska Constitution to increase the number of members of the Legislature from 49 to as many as 55 (World-Herald, Jan. 23).
Speaker Scheer is reported to have said the proposal is a way to avoid the pain of taking districts away from rural Nebraska to accommodate population growth in the cities. Population data and applicable law do not seem to support the speaker’s claim.
Nebraska’s total population is estimated to be 1,929,268, spread very unevenly over 93 counties. With the current 49 legislators, each legislative district would need about 39,373 residents in order to satisfy the federal equal representation requirement. With each legislative district of that size, the 10 highest population counties would have about 34.5 of the 49 legislators.
If the voters approved 55 legislators, the 10 highest population counties have about 38.7 of the 55 legislators.
Of the six additional proposed legislative districts, 4.2 of them would be assigned to the 10 highest population counties and 1.8 would be spread among the remaining 83 counties.
Either way, the largest 10 counties would have about 70% of Nebraska’s residents, about 70% of Nebraska’s legislators and the natural urban-rural political disputes would remain.
Rob Bligh, San Antonio, Texas
Grateful for work of Offutt lab
Well done and very grateful for Steve Liewer’s article “Identifying those from raid on ‘Hitler’s Gas Station’ ” (Jan. 26 World-Herald). After more than 75 years, surviving family members will have the opportunity to finally have the final disposition of their loved ones killed in one of the most historic air battles in history.
Grateful to the Defense/MIA Accounting Agency and Offutt Air Force Base laboratories for their many years of continuous and dedicated service in working to bring closure to the surviving family members. My heart-filled emotions and thoughts go out to the many family members of the Ploesti 80 remains yet to be identified.
My uncle, Staff Sgt. Glenn Koontz of the 98th Bomb Group, was killed in action during the Ploesti raid by German fighter aircraft after completing their bombing mission. Like thousands of other families who have lost loved ones in war and await a final status, I too keep hope one day I’ll get the call from the agency asking for a DNA sample.
God bless those who give it their all so we could live free today — and let us not forget!
John Witzel, Papillion,
Lt. Col., USAF (retired)
School discipline complications
As a retired teacher, I’m responding to Judith Timms’ Jan. 28 Pulse letter (“Fault lies with parents”). Yes, for most children and most parents, she is right. Parents are important factors in their child’s behavior, but not for all students. I’ve known parents at their wits’ end in dealing with their child’s behavioral issues. In Judith’s and my time as students in public school, students with serious behavioral issues as well as those with other disabilities were not even in our public schools. Behavioral problems resulted in expulsion. Mainstreaming was unheard of.
While I firmly believe teachers and students should feel safe in schools and be able to intervene when necessary to protect someone, I also know some students have psychological problems from too much harsh “discipline” (abuse) in their early years. Some have such behaviors for other reasons.
The real issue is how the school is equipped and also equips its staff to help such students. I believe in inclusion of these students in school, and as a parent of a child with cerebral palsy, firmly believe in mainstreaming where possible. Restraint for some may be necessary, but it should at all times be appropriate and humane. Well-funded designated classrooms for children not ready to be mainstreamed are also necessary.
There is no simple solution to this complex problem involving human behavior; well-trained, well-supported and well-meaning professionals working with parents and students must be a key part of it.
Sharon Crosby, Weeping Water, Neb.
Aggressive red-light running
On Jan. 26, at 132nd Street and West Center Road, I was amazed at the two drivers in front of me that, in tandem, made left-hand turns against a red turn light that had been full “on” for several seconds. As I sat there, contemplating what I had just seen, another driver ran a full “on” red light coming straight through the intersection.
These aren’t people just coming through at the tail end of orange. I used to think if I waited two to three seconds after I got a green light, that I would be OK.
Not true these days.
This is aggressive, dangerous and, might I add, very selfish, behavior. It’s the wild wild west out there. At this point, I suspect that only cameras will stop this continuing escalation of dangerous driving.
Paul Koehler, Omaha
Senate Republicans’ failure
How disgusting for Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans to want to block key witnesses like John Bolton and others from testifying as to their experience with the Trump administration. McConnell’s job is to find the truth, the whole truth, and conduct an impartial trial. That’s his job under the Constitution. If he cannot perform it, he should resign.
For him to state that he didn’t have the votes to allow John Bolton to testify proves two things. One, Republicans don’t want the truth exposed and two, they will sacrifice their country’s Constitution and laws over a partisan party cover-up. Every American who should be outraged!
Barbara Wagner, Omaha
Democrats’ folly
I totally agree with Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb’s comment in The World-Herald on Feb. 1, stating that part of our democracy has died and it is truly horrifying and pathetic. However, it all started when the Democratic Party, in a pathetic attempt to overthrow the president and the will of the American people, became misguided and blindly attempted what amounted to a national debacle which was truly horrifying in its attempt to kill democracy as we know it today.
Let the voters decide.
Dave Barickman, Council Bluffs
Omaha hill-climbing history
The problems encountered by Omaha drivers trying to climb Omaha’s steep hills (“Winter driving conditions go downhill fast in these steep spots,” Jan. 25 World-Herald) are not unique to the automobile era.
As reported in the Douglas County Historical Society’s 2000 newspaper, Historic Times, on Jan. 12, 1888, Omaha had an early evening blizzard. In those days trolley cars were pulled by horses. But the horses were unable to pull the trolley filled with passengers up the hills of Farnam Street from 13th Street to 24th Street.
All of the passengers had to get off and help the horses by pushing the car up Farnam until it reached 24th Street. Fortunately, one of the passengers was attorney Edward F. Morearty, who had purchased a half gallon of rye whiskey just before he got on board. He opened the bottle and shared its contents with his fellow riders. So fortified, they were able to get the car up the hill.
Evidently, the horses didn’t get a share.
Maureen McGrath, Omaha
Now wait a minute, Seattle
It’s big news in Omaha when a Seattle radio station calls Omaha “a crappy town” (Jan. 28 World-Herald). Seattle’s un-crappy hubris is showing (again!). Want to live in an outhouse with sky-high payments? Try Seattle. If you can’t afford the outhouse, there’s a nice homeless camp that locals called “The Jungle,” before the city shut it down.
Would you like to commute on freeways that move virtually nowhere? Seattle’s got a lot of those. Do you love air pollution courtesy of atmospheric inversions? Seattle has your number. How about six to eight months of mainly gray, drippy days? Step right up, Seattle. (I have a T-shirt that reads “Seattle Rain Festival: Jan. 1 to Dec. 31.) The mountains are nifty — when you can see them. Not to mention that some of my best friends live in (or near) Seattle.
My wife and I came to Omaha from Seattle for good reasons, most of them having to do with mutual love and employment. In 38 years for me (and 32 for her) Omaha still has a lousy reputation out of town mainly fostered by people who have never been here. Seattle is still being touted as paradise, often by people who have never been there. Both reputations are undeserved.
Bruce E. Johansen, Omaha
professor emeritus, School of Communication, UNO
Kind gesture appreciated
I want to do a shout-out to Bagel Bin at 120th and Pacific Streets for two big reasons: their wonderful bagels and their kind customers. On my way home from a funeral on Jan. 24, I stopped by to pick up a half dozen bagels. As the clerk went to split them, I realized I didn’t have my wallet — no money and no driver’s license. Aghast and embarrassed, I told the clerk my dilemma, that I had recently broken my hand and had switched purses when I went to the ER. She offered to hold them till I could get my wallet but I wasn’t that close by and had other errands to run.
As I apologized again and turned to leave, the clerk called me back saying another customer paid for my bagels! I should have asked for a name but, being too flustered, I didn’t; I was able to thank her profusely. Thank you, Bagel Bin, for delicious bagels and having generous customers. I will be back to pay it forward and buy some more bagels!
Jeri Endo, Omaha
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.