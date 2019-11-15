Tuning out politics
As I have followed topics about the U.S. government over the last several years, such as election results, emails, reports, scandals, probes, investigations, and the list goes on, I have come to the conclusion that I have become an angry citizen of the United States.
Democrats and Republicans and all the talking heads in Washington, as well as government representatives all over the country, have a foul smell to them. For the life of me I cannot understand why all these politicians and their supporters think they are any more believable than anyone across the aisle.
They all say the American people have a right to know, as they proceed to tell us what we should know. What I know is they are all wasting time and money and resources by their bologna.
I do want to thank them, though, because I now quit listening to the talking heads on the radio in my daily, 60-mile commute to work. I now listen to good old rock and roll and am a much better person for it.
Todd Pickering, Omaha
Unoriginal Sasse
Sen. Ben Sasse recently took a page from the president’s campaign manual — that is, to blame everything on the Mexicans. So much for independent and original thought. While the recent attack in Mexico on the dual citizenship family is horrible, the blame should be shared and acknowledged. There are an estimated 20 million illegal drug users in the U.S. The cartels are fighting over money — dollars, not pesos. Essentially, U.S. illegal drug users fund the cartels.
Until U.S. leadership reduces or eliminates the demand, nothing will change. A wall will not change it, nor an invasion. The supply will come from somewhere. It’s unfortunate that once again, children’s deaths have been politicized.
Cesar Rosales Jr., Omaha
Intent, not quid pro quo
As the impeachment inquiry enters the public phase, I cannot help but think what a colossal waste of time it is. Especially when the government is not funded after the 22nd of November.
Also knowing how long it takes Congress to pass anything of consequence, and spending a trillion dollars plus is consequential.
But also, I see the whole impeachment resting on intent, not quid pro quo. In recently released documents many people have admitted quid pro quo. The most obvious one is former Vice President Joe Biden, who said on video that he wanted the Ukrainian prosecutor fired or funding would be held up.
On one side it could be said he was combating corruption. The other side could equally say that he was protecting his son.
Similarly, when three U.S. senators sent a letter requesting cooperation on an investigation or funding might be in jeopardy, the senators may have been supporting a valid investigation, or they may have been putting pressure to get dirt on a political opponent.
Equally the impeachment call can be viewed as a president wanting to make sure that corruption is in check, or it can be viewed as the president trying to dig up dirt on an opponent through his son.
We can only get indications of the intent of any of these people. I certainly do not believe that indications will be enough to convince enough people to make impeachment a viable option. Especially with less than a year before an election.
Wayne Wise, Bellevue
EPA works for the president
In the Nov. 10 World-Herald, it was noted by reporter Joseph Morton that Sens. Chuck Grassley, Joni Ernst and Deb Fischer were among those who sent letters to the Environmental Protection Agency “attacking the rule” that the EPA proposed on ethanol.
Apparently this proposal does not agree with the senators’ understanding of what the president wants. Ernst even said that “the president is trying his best on the issue.” Well, his “best” seems to be falling short.
The EPA is part of the president’s administration. What the agency says is what the president says. If he really wanted the agency to take action, a simple early morning tweet (or even a phone call) with a definitive timeline ought to solve the issue. But that hasn’t happened. It is obvious to even a casual observer that the president sides with the oil industry on this issue.
Charles L. Munson, Omaha
It’s all about taxes
The Nov. 12 Public Pulse contained letters objecting to the developments in Sterling Ridge and the Blackstone area. Both objections pertain to how these projects are or would change the neighborhoods.
Those of us who live near the old Sunset Valley golf course are going through the same thing.
N.P. Dodge wants to put up hundreds of apartments on the old golf course, which is in a flood plain; therefore, they have to haul in many truckloads of dirt to raise the property level 10 feet. That means there would be apartments 40- to 50-feet tall in a neighborhood that only has two-story houses. Not to mention the huge traffic problems on Arbor Street trying to get out to 90th Street.
An individual offered the company a lot of money to buy the property and keep it a greenspace, but Nate Dodge refused the offer.
Of course, the politicians want these developments because of taxes. Over 1,300 people in the Sunset area signed a petition objecting to the development, but do the politicians care? No.
Just once I would like to see someone elected to the City Council who would look out for the citizens who voted for them and do the right thing. Once elected all they think about is more taxes, more taxes and more taxes.
Frank Gaines, Omaha
A generous surprise
My wife and I enjoyed an awesome gourmet dinner recently at P. F. Chang’s.
When it came time to pay our restaurant tab, the waiter said that it had been paid in full by an anonymous guest at another table. What a pleasant surprise. I want to thank whomever this was and say God Bless America.
George Madsen, Omaha
