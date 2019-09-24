Trillions of gallons
In regard to all the people blaming the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Missouri River flooding: I got out my calculator and figured out how much water came through Gavin’s Point Dam in the last 100 days.
It surprised me — over 4.7 trillion gallons of water.
Not sure how much area that would cover, but it’s hard to blame the Corps.
Jack Lovstad, Bellevue
Ticket bad drivers
It seems to me that Omaha does not need a paid position to coordinate between agencies to solve the problem of accidents on the streets of Omaha.
Rather, the traffic enforcement division should be tasked with enforcement dealing with bad driving behaviors, and not just running radar for speeders.
I suggest a 60-day roaming enforcement, such as ticketing drivers who continuing to turn through turn signals even after the green signal has turned off (I’ve seen as many as six cars continue through the signal at 108th and Q Streets turning north) and ticketing drivers who run red lights, drivers using ear buds and drivers not using turn signals.
I suggest this would make drivers actually have to pay attention to their driving instead of their phones and lead to a drop in accidents.
Steven M. Heinz, Omaha
Trump actions dismay
I agree wholeheartedly with David Ignatius concerning his column on Trump (“Trump’s conflict with Iran is a crisis of his own making,” Sept. 22 World-Herald).
Trump got us in this whole mess by pulling out of the Iran nuclear treaty that President Barack Obama negotiated in 2015.
Our former NATO allies and many of Trump’s officials disagreed with him. Trump left our true allies wondering what he would do next.
He is trying to get rid of all Obama’s accomplishments and replace them with something.
Trump said he is a genius and knows more than our generals — a draft dodger telling career military officers he knows best. His bone spurs don’t seem to be bothering him on the golf course.
We are now backing the crown prince who reportedly had a Washington Post reporter killed and chopped up. We have sold billions of dollars of weapons to Saudi Arabia. Let them fight their own battles. Trump has pulled us out of the Iran treaty and the Paris climate accords and has floated the idea of pulling us out of NATO. But he expects our former allies to come to his aid when he asks for help.
Bob Clark, Audubon, Iowa
Fooling themselves
There have been many calling President Donald Trump a racist. One of the most powerful and seemingly indisputable pieces of evidence shown recently was when Trump suggested that “the squad” should leave the country.
Except that he isn’t racist. Trump didn’t care that they were women or that they were nonwhites or whether they came from foreign countries.
None of that was important. He would have said the same thing about anyone who made similar comments. After all, he is an equal-opportunity offender.
Many of the left, the never-Trumpers and the media, collectively, are unable to remove their hate-blinders long enough to see simple truths.
They tie whatever mischaracterizations they can onto Trump as proof of his racism.
This is the greatest example of mass hysterical projection that I can recall in my lifetime. Projection is a self-protective mechanism by which one projects one’s own unacceptable characteristics onto someone else in order to protect oneself from one’s own self.
These people are the true racists, and they are fooling only themselves.
Ted Quick, Omaha
Odds on the slots
Worthy of noting with the opening of the new Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake: The initial advertising emphasizing the number of slot machines, with the suggestion of high odds of winning.
Understandable since slots are regarded as the crack cocaine of gambling and the big moneymaker for casinos.
It is also the form of gambling with the greatest allure.
Needed is a disclosure upfront of the odds of winning.
This could be accomplished by the posting on the machines the odds of winning a representative amount for each play. Time for truth in advertising.
Dale Monsell, Omaha
Changing seasons
I have some thoughts to share:
Trees got spirits
Yes, they do
Trees are changing
How ‘bout you?
Tom May, Omaha
Married to the church
Oscar Blomstedt clearly is not a Catholic (“Time to end priestly celibacy?” Sept. 20 Public Pulse). There are some errors in his comments.
First, Vatican II under Pope John XXIII allowed for the Mass to be spoken in the common languages. Secondly, Pope Francis is the present pope. Thirdly, priests were allowed to marry until the Second Latern Councils in 1123 and 1139.
Celibacy does not cause sexual abuse. Sexual abuse rates by priests are no greater than the general population. Here is what Jesus said about celibacy (Matthew 19:12). “Some are incapable of marriage because they were born so; some, because they were made so by others; some, because they have renounced marriage for the sake of the kingdom of heaven.”
Priests are considered married to the church.
Patricia Haro, Bellevue
No place like Nebraska
I lost my small wallet on my way into Memorial Stadium in Lincoln at the Sept. 14 Huskers-Northern Illinois football game.
I frantically called friends I had seen and basically figured my credit cards, cash and driver’s license were lost. Not the worst thing in the world, but certain frustration would follow.
My husband checked at Guest Services at the stadium and some kind soul had turned it in. Totally intact.
There is no place like Nebraska.
Jeanne Dempsey, Omaha
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.