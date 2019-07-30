Hard work for trash crews
I am very frustrated with the complaints about Waste Management, the trash contractor. I do not feel it is fair to fine the company for conditions over which it had no control.
Is it really the company’s fault that weather conditions resulted in piles and piles of yard waste? One house on 114th Street had waste bags the entire length of the driveway.
When our truck finally came at nearly suppertime on the second day, I took cold water out to the guys and was told it was the third time they had to cover the route because of the volume.
Where was the understanding from people?
Is it really Waste Management’s fault that there is a shortage of workers? Perhaps there are alternative to a large fine. Would it be possible to sign an agreement whereby they would offer higher wages, thus hopefully getting more workers?
One other excuse would be the age of their trucks. Could an auto dealer be persuaded to give them an opportunity to purchase new trucks at an affordable discount?
I have lived in this neighborhood for six years, and I do not remember another time they have missed an entire day.
I see how hard these crews work every day, and they do so regardless of weather conditions.
Barbara Lupton, Omaha
Save money on trash bid
It is irresponsible for Mayor Jean Stothert to reject a bona fide bid to provide waste services that would save Omaha $6 million to $7 million a year. The low bid is a no-brainer.
Stephen Eytalis, Omaha
Seconding the zipper method
I want to thank Lucy Hansen for her suggestion (“Zip it up,” July 18 Public Pulse) to use the zipper merge to reduce wait times when lane closures occur.
In 2016, the Nebraska Department of Transportation website encouraged drivers to practice zippering because it “reduces the overall length of traffic backup by as much as 40%.” It is not impolite to use both lanes and then take turns merging.
But those of us who use this method are often met with nasty looks and headshakes — or uninformed drivers who straddle two lanes to block those who are zippering. Seems like the DOT needs to do some public education on this.
Nancy Marty, Omaha
Country should come first
The Robert Mueller testimony last week made one thing abundantly clear: Members of Congress on both sides of the aisle were much more concerned with how they individually and their party looked. Instead, they should be concerned about the major risk staring them in the face.
It is a fact that the Russians attempted to interfere with our country’s democratic elections.
Shame on both political parties. Our founding fathers and all those who have fought for our freedom over the past 2½ centuries are no doubt rolling in their graves.
Congress, represent us first and foremost as Americans, not as Republicans or Democrats.
John “Buzz” Garlock, Omaha
The hearts of men
As a child growing up in the late 1930s and 1940s, I used to listen to a detective program called “The Shadow.”
Lamont Cranston was alias the Shadow. The following line was the lead-in to the program: “Who knows what evil lurks in the hearts of men? The Shadow knows.”
I have always remembered that opening question about evil lurking in the hearts of humankind. In the history of the United States, many evil acts have been perpetrated against people who are regarded as “different” or inferior.
Whether those differences are based on race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, lifestyle or whatever else, there is no denying that hurt and pain was inflicted with malice and intent. We don’t need the Shadow to tell us what evil lurks in the hearts in humankind — the evidence is all around us.
The Center for Southern Poverty is tracking over 1,000 hate groups in the United States today.
Racism continues to be an evil that has plagued the United States since the country’s inception. Today we have a president who claims not to be a racist, but through his rhetoric and behavior he arouses racist fervor.
None of our congressional representatives has chosen to confront the president and to question his motives. It is time for them to abandon party loyalty, speak out and confront this bully.
Tom Walsh, Lincoln
Nothing to do with race
Kurt Davey’s Public Pulse submission, “Rally cry was sickening” (July 25) left me shaking my head.
He uses the word “racist” and its derivatives no less than four times. He also seems to believe that all members of President Donald Trump’s base have a racist agenda.
I happen to be a member of that base, and I find his assumption to be both insulting and careless. I can’t blame him. I blame his base. “Racist” is the go-to war cry for all things Democrat. We hear it and read it over and over in mainstream media.
It seems to be the only card left to play. It seems to be the most misused word of the day. Perhaps a dictionary would help.
I stand by my president. His statements in regard to “the squad” had nothing to do with race, color or religion. They had everything to do with the congresswomen’s anti-American agendas and apparent discontent with all things American.
To that, I would say to them, “Go back to where you came from.”
I’m sure I’ve offended someone. I’m equally sure the offended were rooting for Hillary to win in 2016.
Rick VanRoy, Omaha
Recycle old electronics
The “Pickles” comic on July 23 suggested throwing your old electronic equipment in the garbage can.
Please, don’t do that.
You can recycle your electronics are various places in Omaha, including Cross Training Center at 5030 N. 72nd St. or Best Buy locations.
Dan Boeckman, Omaha
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
For Rick VanRoy -from dictionary.com; Racist: (noun) - a person who believes in racism, the doctrine that one's own racial group is superior or that a particular racial group is inferior to the others. *Me; This fits Pres. Donald Trump to a T* (adjective) - of or like racists or racism: [racist policies; racist attitudes.] *This also fits Pres. Donald Trump to a T* I will end by quoting Mitch McConnell; "Case closed." "Case. ... Closed."
With each new daily batch of tweets the racism of Great Leader becomes more obvious to all but his loyal yobbos. RVR thinks race is the "only card" Democrats have left to play? Not by a long shot. How about trade wars, loss of allies, tax cuts for the rich, attacks on our society (the free press, the FBI, the rule of law, the judiciary), "zero tolerance" & caging kids, voter suppression, support from neonazis, chaos in foreign policy, and rolling back environmental protections -to name a few.
Jim, You have nothing. period. Trade equalization need to be done log ago. Slanted press. Enforcing the law. Yep nothing here except you didn't win the election, Better luck next time but not with the 20 you have now. Good Day.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.