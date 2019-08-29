Traffic enforcement
I totally agree with Jeff Bruckner (“Traffic non-enforcement,” Aug. 23 Public Pulse), that there seems to be no enforcement of traffic laws in this part of the country.
Every day, one can see numerous times when people don’t stop for stop signs or red lights — if they are turning right, some don’t even slow down.
If you set your cruise control at the speed limit on almost any road, but especially on major streets and highways, you will get passed by every car in your lane or risk getting run over. If you set your cruise on 5 mph over the stated limit, you will get passed by many cars for every one you pass.
People drive at this rate because they know the laws are not enforced, especially during rush hour. People also do not use turn signals half the time.
Why doesn’t the city, county and/or state hire an extra 20 to 30 special officers to do nothing but enforce traffic laws and use the fine money to pay for these extra officers? It would be a money-making machine.
If people would find out that they may get picked up and fined once in a while, maybe they would start obeying the laws. Why spend the time and money to pass laws if they aren’t enforced?
Bob Sis, Gretna
Respect for human life
I do not disagree with the 15-month prison sentence given to Shane Palmer by Judge Leigh Ann Retelsdorf for abusing and starving dogs (“Omaha man who starved 2 pit bulls to death then threw their bodies down a ravine is sentenced,” Aug. 22 World-Herald).
But I am incensed once again when I remember that Judge Russell Bowie recently gave Paula Boyd mere probation after Boyd was convicted of abuse of a vulnerable adult in the case involving her mother, Dorothy Pistillo, who died about a month later. That elderly woman was left alone for days, lying on the floor in her home.
Have we no respect for human life anymore in this country? Why is there such disparity in the sentencing guidelines and actions of the judges on the bench in the same district court?
Do we need work on tightening sentencing standards, or do we need better judges? Remember Russell Bowie when his name appears next time on the retention ballot.
Mary Morinelli, Omaha
Tax and spend
Last week, the La Vista City Council took the first step toward adding another tax, a 1.5% restaurant tax. On its first reading, with one council member absent, the vote was 6 to 1 in favor of adding the new tax.
Afterward, Mayor Doug Kindig gave a brief description of some of the projects currently underway for which this revenue would be used. He also included the statement, “We don’t believe in giveaways.”
This was curious because the new biannual budget includes the statement, “It is anticipated that an application to the City’s Economic Development Program will be received in FY19 for a $3 million grant associated with the 84th Street Redevelopment Project.” Hmmmm, is it “anticipated” because it has already been discussed and agreed upon? Now, if I’m not mistaken, a grant is a giveaway.
In this case, since the city doesn’t have $3 million just lying around, it has to be borrowed before it can be given, with the debt applied to the backs of the taxpayers.
The same thing was done in 2007 with a $3 million grant to the late John Q. Hammons for the land purchase for the La Vista Conference Center. At the time, the Hammons Organization was worth more than a billion dollars, while the total assessed valuation of all the property in La Vista was $897,893,113. If he had checked under his couch cushions, he probably could have covered the $3 million.
So much for the “We don’t believe in giveaways” claim.
Klaus P. Lindner, La Vista
Disturbed by decision
I am disturbed to see that 1% Productions — the company behind much of Omaha’s hip indie scene — will no longer be hosting hip hop shows in lieu of the recent Benson shooting.
Nebraska has a long and obfuscated history of racial violence; 1% Productions’ decision perpetuates and apologizes for that history. In fact, it was just a few years ago that Nebraska was deemed, statistically and per capita, the most dangerous place in the United States to be black. Very good data from local criminologists show that said violence is directly tied to racial segregation.
When 1% Productions says it will no longer allow hip hop shows at its venues, it is furthering segregating an already marginalized population of people of color, namely black Nebraskans. If the true task for business owners is to mitigate violence, why are they upholding the racist practices that engender it?
Jenny Heineman, Omaha
Step forward on shooting
Andrew Williams’ opinion (Aug. 24 Public Pulse) goes straight to the race card.
The owner of the Waiting Room Lounge created a place where the young people in the Benson area could hang out and possibly get their talent noticed, and all went well for months, before the unfortunate homicide this month.
When are the young people of our community going to step it up and help the police identify these few crooks and killers? Young people know who the troublemakers are.
If young folks want to have a place to hang out and have fun, I suggest they get some courage and take back their entertainment places.
Dave Foral, Omaha
Happy with VA care
In the past there has been negative publicity about VA hospitals and medical care. While I don’t doubt the validity of the complaints, let me hasten to say: not at the Omaha VA, nor at my prior clinic care at VA in Shenandoah, Iowa.
Both places have overwhelmed me with their willingness to serve because I once served in the military.
If they don’t get it quite right, it’s not because they haven’t tried. At all times, all personnel have respected my personal dignity and offered their best work.
May I publicly thank them and uphold the story of their wonderful care.
Jay Clinkingbeard, Westboro, Mo.
