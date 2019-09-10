Too much license on plates
I wish those who have the job of approving what is put on personalized state license plates could be more choosy.
Freedom of speech is a constitutional right. Anarchy isn’t a reasonable choice, just as fascism is a horrible choice for government.
But the original rules about what can be used on personal license plates seem have gone way downhill.
There are a lot of cryptic message plates and negative ones that I see while driving around town.
If they can’t be filtered better than they seem to be, we would be better off without them.
License plates should not be considered pieces of artistic expression. They are more like official documents.
Mary S. Ehrhart, Omaha
Electric scooters after sunset
The combination of earlier sunsets and electric scooters on the roadways could lead to increased risk for riders, motorists and pedestrians.
The Omaha electric scooter pilot program runs through mid-November. At that time of year, the sun sets as early as 5 p.m.
As a World-Herald article last week pointed out, the most popular time period for scooter rentals is 6 to 9 p.m. These units are not equipped with headlights, and riders often don’t wear helmets.
We urge our city officials to consider these serious safety risks during their evaluation process.
Rose White, Omaha
public affairs director,
AAA-The Auto Club Group
End of Afghan War?
Having spent 2012 in Kabul doing extensive reading and viewing NATO intelligence reports, I offer the following perspective on our continued presence in Afghanistan.
First, far from being the “Graveyard of Empires,” in many ways Afghanistan has been the Doormat of Empires as they arrived, took control of this or that city or area for a time and left.
It remains ungovernable as a whole due to geography, religious fanaticism and tribalism. We were foolish to think that we could/should have done more than just knocking back al-Qaida there following the 9/11 attacks.
The best bet for the place remains the British model of paying off Kabul and not worrying much about the hinterlands. Dealing with the center while leaving the regions and their tribal leaders to themselves will be messy, bloody at times, certainly not to our liking at others, but would have the undeniable advantage of sustainability.
While I am in zero agreement with President Donald Trump on nearly everything, putting quits to our misadventure in Afghanistan is the exception.
We’ve spent far too much time, treasure and blood (Afghan as well as NATO) there already and accomplished little of value to the United States beyond our initial push against Osama bin Laden and his gang, which sent him fleeing east through the Tora Bora Mountains, whereupon he took up peaceful residence in Pakistan for a decade.
Peter S. Gadzinski, Omaha
Kudos to our postal service
We recently received a letter from an elderly relative in California.
The address included our name, street, city, state and ZIP code, but no house number.
The Millard office of the U.S. Postal Service did some research and found the missing house number, wrote it on the envelope, and the letter was delivered instead of being returned to the sender for more information.
This is rising above the call of duty.
Donald Hawk, Omaha
Pondering a new deal
I’ve been thinking seriously about what will happen if we go with the Green New Deal. I’ve read that we must immediately adopt it or our planet is doomed by the year 2031.
Have you been wondering about what’s involved if we stop using fossil fuels? How will we eat? What will we eat? Will we have to grow our own food in the backyard?
No gasoline. No diesel. No fuel for semi-tractors, no fuel for America’s farmers, no airplanes, no cars, no heat in the winter, no air conditioning in the summer and no going to work because work is too far away for walking.
Everything uses fossil fuels, even bicycles. If you say wind and solar are the answer, then describe the way everything listed above can be powered by wind and solar. How far can a semi go carrying food powered by wind or the sun?
Actually, there will be no semis, cars or anything else because there will be no fossil fuel.
William Kallmer, Omaha
Kerrey inspirational
I recently visited Lewis and Clark Landing and viewed the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.
I thought back to the difficulty he had funding it and the criticism leveled at him from the Republican Party. They made fun of the project, calling it a “bridge to nowhere.”
As it turns out, the bridge is one of the top attractions in Omaha. The Republicans were practicing misguided partisan politics and they are still at it.
Recently they criticized Creighton University for inviting the former senator to speak at this year’s commencement. Creighton doesn’t need input from Nebraska’s GOP executive director, Ryan Hamilton, on who they pick to speak at their commencement. His actions were way out of line.
Bob Kerrey served his country in Vietnam and lost his leg. He was awarded the Medal of Honor.
He served one term as governor, one in the U.S. Senate and was a presidential candidate. You’d be hard-pressed to find a more inspirational figure to speak at a commencement.
Just for the record, I was once teaching government at a Catholic high school and asked Kerrey, who was running for governor at the time, to speak to my class.
He graciously accepted and gave a informative talk about governance. I believe, appropriately, he would have given an insightful speech to the Creighton graduates to be the best that they could be and to make positive contributions to society.
George Mills, Omaha
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.