Students’ thanks appreciated
On Nov. 8, I attended a veterans appreciation day at my granddaughter’s school, Gateway Elementary in Omaha. I have attended before, and the staff and students always do a wonderful presentation.
This year was surprisingly different. After presentation of colors by Bryan High School’s ROTC, singing of the national anthem by the school choir and the playing of each military branch’s fight song, we were treated to breakfast and presented with a thank-you bag.
The best surprise was when we were all escorted through the halls, amid all the student-made Veterans Day displays. They halls were lined with students and staff and more “thank you for your service” comments than I have ever heard.
I couldn’t help but notice more than a few misty eyes. I am hopeful this kind of appreciation takes place at other schools. This is one Veterans Day I will not forget.
Pete Prine 2, Omaha
retired, U.S. Army Reserve
A veteran’s thanks to Hy-Vee
I would like to say a great big thank you to the group of fine people who work at the Hy-Vee Peony Park store.
They put on an awesome display of all the armed services’ flags and a display of our beloved American flag and graciously provided a wonderful, free breakfast to any veteran of the United States armed forces.
The food was delicious, the camaraderie was great and I can’t say thank you with any better words. I would guess that at least a hundred veterans were served while I was there, and I am humbled by the outpouring of “Thank you for your service” from the employees of this store. Here is a big Hoo rah for their outstanding patriotism.
Clark R. Crinklaw, Omaha
Cleanup a team effort
I worked at the Roanoke Neighborhood Association’s cleanup day, and we were amazed at the large number of vehicles that came to visit us at Roanoke Park.
We did our very best to make this as quick and efficient a process as humanly possible. I also want to thank Jess, Nikki, Jenny and Amanda for handling this event. If it were not for them, this event would not have occurred.
Also, it would not have run so smoothly without the help of the Roanoke Neighborhood Association Volunteers, “The Bicycle Man,” the helpful drivers of the garbage trucks, the scrappers who recycled a large amount of metal, The World-Herald and the City of Omaha. All of the above worked as a team to make this project such an overwhelming successful event.
This cleanup project was a win-win-win situation. Kudos for the teamwork that was shown. Hopefully, next year someone will step forward and help us to recycle all of the electronics we get at these cleanup events.
Dan Zack, Omaha
Unhappy neighbor
Having lived in the Trendwood subdivision for more than 50 years, why do I feel like the Centris building in Sterling Ridge is encroaching into our neighborhood?
The four-story building is an eyesore, as well as a distraction for drivers on 132nd Street. Was there consideration for a two-story structure built further in along Pierce Street, which would have allowed for more visible green space?
At least the three churches don’t stick out like an albatross. This next-door neighbor is not impressed. The trend in Omaha seems to be to cement in most green spaces.
Shirley Key, Omaha
Tourism boosts the economy
I’ve been away from the Omaha metro area for the past 20 years but come back to visit family and friends. I may be stating the obvious, but I want to comment about the Oct. 21 article about tourism (“More than 13 million people visited Omaha in 2018, boosting the economy and saving you money”).
I have read numerous letters in the Public Pulse from people who are upset with Gov. Pete Ricketts’ and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert’s lack of something or other.
However, all these things need to be paid for. In the tourism article, I saw Omaha tourism has jumped 4.3% last year, and outpaced the five-year average. For one, I think that is great for Omaha. It added $1.3 billion to the economy and brought in millions in tax revenue.
I would say the mayor should get some of the credit for assisting in getting these dollars into the Omaha economy and funding all these repairs to the streets and parks. Although street repairs are annoying, they still need to be done, and this money is how this gets done.
When you see these road repairs along Dodge Street, West Center Road or Pacific Street, for example, thank the mayor for getting the job done.
Ricketts should get a pat on the back, too, with his endorsement of the Nebraska tourism signs, which have brought nationwide attention that has brought money not only to the state but also to Omaha.
Kenneth Madsen, Anamosa, Iowa
Neighborhood ambiance
It is obvious that people these days have no concern for neighbors/neighborhoods when they decide to build something. This applies to individuals who want to build a home in a certain neighborhood that they like, but insist on building something that is completely out of character with the area, as well as commercial developers who want to do the same thing.
The latest example of this lack of concern for one’s neighbors is the proposed condominium development in the Blackstone District.
Even though the developer is well aware of the historical and architectural significance of this area, he is pushing for a contemporary design totally out of keeping with the area.
The neighbors, who should be commended for committing the significant money it costs to maintain the ambiance of the area, are rightly upset. The unusual situation here is that the neighbors do not object to the project as is so often the case. Just the outside appearance.
No doubt, the developer will market his units by touting their location and the history of the area, yet he insists on building a sore thumb in the middle of it all. It would seem that the exterior design could have been done in keeping with the neighborhood at essentially the same cost.
Frank Blank, Omaha
