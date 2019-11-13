Spending tax surplus
It’s rather irresponsible to talk about a property tax rebate when the Nebraska prison system is a national embarrassment.
If we have a tax surplus, let’s build a new prison that can accommodate all the dangerous prisoners. Studies show the reason there is less crime is because the dangerous people are locked up. Duh.
Don Rhoden, Plattsmouth, Neb.
Straight shooter
So Sen. Steve Erdman pressed the Game and Parks Commission to issue a depredation permit because it wasn’t as responsive as it should be, in dealing with the marauding elk.
Then he can’t understand why he is the one being unfairly blamed for the decision. It reminds me of Claude Rains in “Casablanca” declaring he was “shocked, shocked there’s gambling in this establishment,” right after he picked up his winnings.
Robert J. Giese, South Sioux City, Neb.
Don’t cut trees, build a wall
Although I am wholeheartedly against the directive to cut 40 acres of trees at Zorinsky Lake Park, I don’t ask anyone, least of all the Army Corps of Engineers, to be swayed in their mission by the opinion of a gray-haired tree-hugger.
The trees have been charged with and found guilty of obfuscating park boundaries, a crime punishable by death. So be it. The government knows best, and I have no intention of whining about trees’ virtues or reciting tree poems. I am writing to propose an alternative, a better idea. It’s a simple idea, as all best solutions are.
Build a wall.
The government has already demonstrated its success in using this tactic to deal firmly with various situations. A fence is effective and finite. In this case, what better way to halt “unauthorized uses” and encroachment by birds, persons of lax habits, grasses and the trees themselves.
A wall invites creative solutions. For example, a wall built of lath from the offending trees would certainly make a strong statement. Or, to satisfy homeowners who face loss of privacy, an impenetrable barrier of concrete blocks should do the trick. Of course, there are expenses to be paid no matter what redress is applied. May I remind those in power of an earlier, perhaps clairvoyant suggestion? Build a museum for the trees. The boundary could be paved for parking. Just a thought.
Suzanne Arney, Omaha
Selfish use of charity
Trump was fined for using money raised for veterans’ causes through his own charitable foundation and using it to further his own political campaign and business interests (“Judge fines Trump $2 million for misusing charity foundation,” Nov. 8 World-Herald).
That is truly unbelievable. As a veteran, I find it abhorrent that he would stoop to such a lowlife, selfish, incredibly immature act. But for someone to get out of the draft by using bone spurs as an excuse, anything is possible.
Clark Squires, Omaha
Two fools
I wholeheartedly agree with Claudette Lee (“A story of two fools,” Nov. 11 Public Pulse). Rep. Adam Schiff needs to be removed from his position.
Mike McGrath, Waterloo, Neb.
Expand Medicaid now
A year ago Nebraskans voted to expand Medicaid coverage, choosing a healthier future for our state. State leaders must now uphold the will of the people by taking swift action to expand Medicaid for more than 90,000 hard-working Nebraskans.
Despite the governor’s proposed budget including the implementation of Medicaid expansion, the expansion is being delayed, and the state is proposing unnecessary, punitive requirements for qualification to the program.
For example, work requirements are proposed by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. These are an offensive quid pro quo for the “gift” of lifesaving health coverage for our neighbors, families and friends. In fact, most Nebraskans eligible for Medicaid expansion are already working, but in jobs that do not offer insurance.
Work requirements do not increase employment because they don’t address underlying barriers to employment, such as transportation or child care. In order to work and be productive, a person must be healthy. Taking away insurance and creating barriers to health care won’t support work.
Nebraskans made it clear at the ballot box that our friends, neighbors and family members cannot wait any longer for health care. Our state leaders must roll up their sleeves and effect the will of the people. HHS is holding public hearings across the state over the next several weeks. I would encourage Nebraskans to attend those hearings and tell the department it is long overdue for Medicaid expansion to be put into place, and without qualification.
Stuart Chittenden, Omaha
Discourteous truck drivers
I am amazed at the total disregard for civility that some pickup truck drivers in this town have for other drivers on the road.
They tailgate (“Get outta my way”) or speed or show total disregard for traffic laws.
If you ever want to see the extreme, park between Q Street and Industrial Road on 144th Street. Any time of the day or night, it’s every man or woman for themselves. The Omaha Police Department really needs to start to enforce the basic laws.
Andrew Williams, Omaha
Caring people in this world
Even if there is a lot of ugliness going on in the world, there are still people who are kind and sharing.
We were out for supper recently at Old Chicago. After we were seated on a busy Friday and our order was taken, we enjoyed watching the other guests and relaxing.
Our meal took quite a while, and the people in back of us turned around and said it would take a little longer. Our meals came and we enjoyed them very much. When it came time to pay our bill, our waitress said these people had already paid for our meal.
They had left just minutes before, so we didn’t have a chance to thank them. So to that couple, we say thank you so much and we will pass it on to others.
Dee Linse, Papillion
