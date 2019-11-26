Snow removal still too pricey
So Omaha City Councilwoman Aimee Melton and our other city leaders think it’s really fair to charge residential citizens $240 if we don’t have our sidewalks cleaned within 24 hours after the city has cleaned our streets. It’s $300 if we repeat this transgression. More for commercial lots.
I guess there have to be complaints for the contractors to come out to clean our sidewalks and lots, so be good to your neighbors or hire your own snow removers for less than half the cost the city charges us.
Please God, don’t let it snow when I’m out of town for a few days.
Steve Broghammer, Omaha
Energy assistance worthwhile
As temperatures drop, those Americans who don’t have to choose between paying to heat or eat should consider themselves fortunate. President Donald Trump has repeatedly tried to eliminate funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which was originally enacted by President Ronald Reagan and has only continued to pay heating bills for low-income families in recent years thanks to Congress.
No matter what you think of the current Democratic candidates for president, it’s a safe bet not one of them would show so little regard for an estimated 28.8 million Americans who qualify for this energy assistance.
Per the National Energy Assistance Survey, 92% of those Americans’ households include at least one person who is elderly, disabled or younger than 18.
Jeff Brady, Papillion
Handouts on the streets?
Omaha is a place of great opportunities for every thoughtful and hardworking person who wants to make a living. It also has a strong framework of social and welfare programs. This, however hasn’t made the streets of Omaha free from panhandling.
Unless one is physically or mentally handicapped with medical certification, I don’t assume anyone is entitled to free money. These people may not be who they appear to be, thereby deceiving people to get assistance. Many people have ended up helping the wrong folks, who are just out there to exploit people’s sense of pity.
Giving handouts to beggars ends up encouraging and reinforcing the panhandling habit. More dangerous is the fact that most panhandlers are people who abuse substances, and giving them cash gifts will only make the habits harder to break.
Every healthy person should contribute to economic growth and development of the nation. A healthy self-esteem improves social and civic responsibilities.
Helping panhandlers can be a charity or philanthropic work. But most religions promote the idea of hard work and diligence.
Some say that whether their claims are true or false, one should just go ahead and help them. Yet this could make them perpetually dependent on handouts.
I do not mean panhandlers do not deserve our support. However, instead of people handing them cash, charity and religious groups should rather provide rehabilitation, homes, food and medical care.
Emillia Daniels, Omaha
Violence and weapons
I agree completely with Mary Cormier (“More cameras on the road?” Nov. 19 Public Pulse) about the reason for the mass shootings and the message we are giving our children.
The people who make movies and TV shows evidently are not aware of what is happening. They continue to make violence and the use of a weapon seem like an acceptable way of life. The Ten Commandments mean nothing. Why is religion such a terrible thing?
Let’s put God back in the home and schools.
Allen Barnard, Omaha
Take back our future
As a voter and taxpayer, I am following the impeachment inquiry closely. There is no doubt in my mind that the witnesses (who are civil servants paid by me) have acted in the best interests of our country.
It is obvious that we, the electorate, have chosen a president who is a liar, a cheat and a bully. All those attributes that we would not accept in our children, our spouses and our bosses are more than painfully apparent in the leader of our country. We have also by our votes chosen representatives who aid and abet such behavior.
I am ashamed to think that future generations will look upon us with derision and disbelief. How could we have squandered the promise and potential of our country and the possibilities that so many of our forefathers have toiled and sacrificed for?
We are the masters of our own fate, and we as citizens need to act accordingly and take back our future.
Vicki Cork, Papillion
Breaks my heart
I take exception to the Public Pulse letter “A story about two fools,” published Nov. 11.
This is pure trash and is not worthy of note. President Donald Trump is a leader of which we have not had for a long time.
I am a 99-year-old World War II veteran. I slept in foxholes for three years, and stuff like this breaks my heart.
Peter L. Larson, Omaha
Zorinsky a wonderful place
We have lived on the perimeter of the Zorinsky Lake property for 21 years.
For many years the city mowed a space named the “bridal path” about three times in the summer. That was discontinued about eight years ago.
It seems counter-intuitive to cut everything within 30 feet of the edge of the boundaries when they couldn’t even mow the original perimeter for some time. The Zorinsky property is a wonderful place for the Omaha community, and it seems like this current plan is not the best plan. Let this park remain beautiful for everyone.
Donna Smith, Omaha
Road hazard
When it rains at night here, the dividing lines on the roads seem to disappear, and the road turns into a black mirror, especially Highway 75.
This really needs to be fixed, and there are easy fixes. Just costs some money.
Roy Gertig, Bellevue
