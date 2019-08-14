Scooters: Be safe, not trendy
The mayor is once again trying to make Omaha a trendy city.
A six-month trial is underway for electric scooters. On a recent visit to St. Louis, I witnessed total confusion on the streets after a Cardinals baseball game. Scooters on the streets and sidewalks, going every direction. Not a safe time at all.
Atlanta has now restricted scooters to daylight-only use as this summer has resulted in three deaths in Atlanta and one in a suburb. The deadly accidents were with a SUV, car, bus and truck.
Hopefully, Omaha will become a safer city rather than a trendy city that is less safe.
Tom Partusch, Omaha
State slogan and the brain drain
I recently saw an interview with the outgoing University of Nebraska president, Hank Bounds, in which he spoke about brain drain in Nebraska.
Maybe if we had a more welcoming state slogan, we would be able to attract and retrain more workers.
Carly Thompson, Omaha
Back to the future
I recently read that Blueprint Nebraska hopes to attract 43,000 young educated adults.
Nebraska, like most states, has a lot to offer. However, Nebraska has failed to keep pace with the cultural changes of America.
Nebraska desperately clings to the death penalty as if it is the key to life. The state leadership proudly supports a racist, hate-mongering president as if he is the second coming of Lincoln. They also stalled the implementation of extended Medicaid for two years after the people of Nebraska voted it into law.
The leadership fights fiercely for the fossil fuel pipeline from Canada that threatens a major Nebraska water supply. Nebraska resists any legalization of marijuana as if it is the most dangerous substance known to mankind, even as alcohol is celebrated while claiming thousands of lives each year in traffic accidents.
This state wards off legalized gambling as if the majority of people are too stupid to manage their finances. Good luck finding 43,000 of the best and brightest willing to go back to the future seeking “The Good Life.”
U.B.”Cid” Stinson, Omaha
Stop the bad-mouthing
OK, both sides — stop it.
The words used by both sides of the political aisle need to stop now. Words used by both sides since 2016 are just as deadly as weapons as guns, bombs, knifes and other weapons.
Our society has become such a fragile place that negative terms used to describe opposing political views are just as effective as bullets, blades and explosives. Time to stop this name calling and disrespect of one’s political, religion, or social economic view or status and learn to accept and deal with the fact that we are all different — we each bring something to the table.
Like grandma used to say, if you can’t say something nice about someone, don’t say anything at all.
Learn to listen, learn to accept differences and learn not to use words as weapons. Change the narrative now and give the media nothing to report.
Michael Lovejoy, Omaha
Gun policy insane
Why, oh why, are military weapons of war and high-capacity magazines being sold to the general public?
It’s insane. I am at a loss to understand this stupidity.
Cheryl Gorman, Omaha
Teach our children well
Responding to Jeff Koterba’s editorial cartoon about gun violence: TV is a master teacher, especially for our youth.
They are taught every kind of destructive violence with guns. Let’s teach them to love and help their neighbor instead.
Bob Kort, Fremont, Neb.
Study, deliberate, legislate
Jeff Koterba’s Aug. 6 cartoon asks when we will finally find a solution to mass shootings and gun violence.
Well, maybe it’s time for Congress to actually study the problem, deliberate and legislate. You know, like Congress is supposed to do. And it is too early for the editorial board of the World-Herald to conclude that the solution lies in part with universal background checks and greater access to mental health care.
Mass shootings in America seem to have broader roots, including a resurgence of white nationalism. No, the problem runs deep and requires careful analysis and reflection by our elected officials. Regrettably, they have demonstrated time after time that they are not up to the task.
Dave Forrest, Omaha
Drivers licensed, insured
Randy Rodgers compares guns to cars (“Cars kill more people,” Aug. 7 Public Pulse).
Cars and their drivers are regulated, licensed and policed closely. Drivers must be licensed and insured. Safety regulations for cars are voluminous.
Still we do not completely prevent death and injury by car, but can you imagine the carnage if cars and drivers were unfettered by any laws, regulations or restrictions?
We should do at least as much with guns. People are dying needlessly.
Barbara Davis, Omaha
OPS should investigate
Omaha Public Schools board member Lou Ann Goding has suggested an investigation of the egregious mismanagement of the teachers pension fund, OSERS, in the recent past.
OPS has oversight over OSERS, so they should be the ones to investigate. Was there actual bribery? Kickbacks? Lack of due diligence? The horrible investments by OSERS would almost lead one to believe chicanery was going on. How could anybody be that clueless about investments?
The World-Herald has already documented that the so-called investment advisory firm hosted wine and dine parties at expensive restaurants for OSERS board members. This “advisory” firm was actually selling alternative investments. An investigation by a neutral law firm, not the present firm used by OPS, would at least help clear the air.
Also, OPS needs to explore ways to recover some of the lost OSERS money.
James Enright, Omaha
