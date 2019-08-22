Safety vs. trucking profits
I was recently involved in helping a driver who hydroplaned off Interstate 80 during a rainstorm and ended up in a steep ravine.
While I was waiting on the edge of the Interstate for police assistance, the blast from the myriad semis passing by rocked our car for over an hour.
The new federal truck guidelines allowing less driver downtime can only result in decreased alertness and safety in an already dangerous situation. The trucking industry’s desire for more profit should not outweigh public safety.
Jeff Johnston, Elmwood, Neb.
Frustrated by assessment
Like the vast majority of taxpayers, I’m not fond of paying taxes, but I also realize taxes are necessary. As a result, I don’t really mind paying taxes, when they’re fair and equitable. My recent experiences with the Douglas County Assessor’s Office and Board of Equalization demonstrated practices that are anything but fair and equitable.
I understand that it must be difficult to fairly assess single-family homes that are often vastly different, even from other houses in the same neighborhood. However, when it comes to condos, it should be relatively easy. My assessment was $27,000 higher than the virtually identical condo next door.
I appealed my assessment and asked for an amount the same as my neighbor’s but was denied. Meanwhile, he appealed his assessment and asked for a reduction of $44,000, or 73% of fair market value, which was granted.
Now my assessment is $71,000 higher than a nearly identical condo next door.
So I have to appeal to the state and go through the hassle of making a trip to Lincoln to have my appeal heard. However, I really don’t have a choice since that $71,000 difference amounts to well over $1,000 in extra property taxes.
Errol Waits, Omaha
McCollister vs. King
All the talk about Iowa U.S. Rep. Steve King, Nebraska State Sen. John McCollister, Republicans and the discussion among white people about racism has been absolute garbage.
Every presidential election cycle, the national news media descends into Iowa for the politics surrounding the Iowa caucuses. When King says something outlandish or conservative, they run with a quote and frequently misquote him, and use his words to beat up Republicans. Retractions are regularly made but never receive much coverage. The cycle continues. Rinse. Repeat.
Enter McCollister, claiming the Republicans are enabling white supremacy. Did McCollister not know what happened to King in botching a discussion on white supremacy? Republicans in Congress stripped King of all his committee assignments.
But what difference does it make? White people are always calling other white people racists for political purposes while ignoring what is going with race relations, right? Hate on King all you want, but he is not dishonest like McCollister is.
Andrew L. Sullivan, Omaha
A firearms proposal
Let me offer a proposal on the high-capacity, magazine-fed, firearm issue in our country:
I propose a ban on the sale of all magazine-fed semi-automatic rifles. If you own one, you can keep it but must register each such rifle you own. It must be kept in a gun safe, you must have a $1 million insurance policy and be subject to background checks periodically (past disqualifies must be reviewed).
You lose them if you are found guilty of any violent criminal acts, or they are temporarily removed if you show signs of mental instability, pending a review with due process. This is subject to verification at any time. Those rifles can be handed down only to immediate family members, if they pass the background check and adhere to the same responsible restrictions. They cannot be sold back to the public.
Manufacturers can still sell them, but they must be re-tooled so as to be impossible to be magazine fed. They can only internally hold five or eight rounds. Quick-load stripper clips must be illegal, also, subject to stiff criminal prosecution.
If you are caught with an unregistered, magazine-fed rifle, there’s a mandatory 10-year prison sentence. Start a national buy-back program for those who are willing to sell them back.
You can have your AR-15, AK-47 or such, but with government-imposed responsibility. All buyers must go through background checks.
In my opinion, this does not violate the 2nd Amendment.
Mike Hermsen, Omaha
Retired Omaha police officer
Right to bear arms
The 2nd Amendment was crafted by the Founding Fathers to prevent the federal government from forcing its will upon any single state. The thinking of the majority at the time was that the states would be given the power to regulate firearms. The federal government would have to go to the states and ask for armed troops in time of crisis. This would put the power in the hands of the states.
Some of the founders wanted no federal army. Others were OK with a small federal army. Each adult male citizen was required by federal law to possess at least one firearm that could be used to defend his state or the country. This law was very loosely enforced. The standing U.S. Army was kept to less than 10,000 troops up to the advent of the Civil War. The notion of keeping a large standing army didn’t come to fruition until after the Korean War.
The meaning and intent of the 2nd Amendment has never changed. The individual’s right to own firearms underpins the constitutional regulatory powers reserved to the states. Each state has the power to regulate firearms. The federal government does not.
Now there is all this clamor for a federal ban on assault weapons. Why? It won’t hold up in court. Meanwhile any state can pass an assault weapons ban that will hold up in court. It’s really that simple.
Tom Gruber, Omaha
Another threat
As if there isn’t enough to worry about, it’s now raining police helicopters.
Duane Bier, Omaha
