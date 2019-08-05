Safe travels
Wonderful! Astronomers have just announced they have found an Earth-like planet “only” 31 light years away.
So if you hop into your spaceship and average 100 million mph (about 14% of the speed of light, maybe impossible) you could be there in only about two million years.
Then, of course, it would take another 31 years to let anyone here know you arrived. That, folks, is why we have to take care of the planet we’re on now.
Jack McGonigle, Omaha
Research counts for Alzheimer’s
As a social worker who cares for some of the more than 5 million Americans, including 34,000 Nebraskans, living with Alzheimer’s, I know how important research is to improving the quality of life of those with Alzhiemer’s.
I never thought my career would lead me to care for those with Alzheimer’s. I also never imagined that my knowledge of the disease and the impact that it has on individuals and their caregivers would benefit me in supporting my friends as they battle the disease in their own families.
I have witnessed the fear, frustration, sadness, anger and grief that it causes. The solution to all of that is the first Alzheimer’s survivor, a cure.
Funding to support research around dementia and Alzheimer’s has been made a priority by Congress in recent years. We gain valuable insight from investing in ongoing research.
I ask each of my fellow Nebraskans to consider supporting those with Alzheimer’s by contacting your elected officials in Congress.
Reach out to Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse and Reps. Jeff Fortenberry, Don Bacon and Adrian Smith and encourage them to support an increase in Alzheimer’s funding at the National Institutes of Health in fiscal year 2020. To learn more and take action, visit the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org/advocate.
Taylor Jackson, Ralston
Just say no
I see more sorrow in the news as several young ladies are put to rest after a drinking binge ends in tragedy. I write this not to them or their families but to the young people who are making decisions about their lives.
As a child, your parents decide what you will eat, drink, wear, who your friends will be. As you get older, you begin to take on more choices. One of the very first words you learn is the word “No.” Remember that.
At a very early age, you become a target for marketers. As you get older, that’s when they really put the pressure on. They imply if you don’t smoke this item, eat this food, drink this drink, try this drug, accept this idea, you won’t be part of the “in” crowd.
Ads in the 1940s and ’50s suggested men and women who smoked or drank were beautiful and popular. Some of those people succumbed to the ravages of heart disease, lung cancer, kidney disease, cirrhosis of the liver, etc., as a result of their decision to be hip and cool.
The financial world sees you as a walking target. You are a dollar sign, and they want the dollars you have.
Remember that word, No? Use it. Share it with your friends. When they offer you a drink, suggest you can blow cool smoke rings with this new device, etc., step back, smile and say “No, but thanks.”
Sandra Kent, Bennington
Check out the Autobahn
Mayor Jean Stothert asked for some input on what to do with roads in Omaha.
I suggest she take a trip, at her own expense of course, to Germany, and take a drive on the Autobahn at 200 mph and see how they build, manage and repair roads.
Patrick Petersen, Council Bluffs
I’ve paid my dues
“Not everyone so blessed,” Jeff Brady’s July 18 Public Pulse letter, states that experience alone does not constitute an argument. But that does not hold water.
I do agree with his statement that everyone is not so fortunate as to have a relative pay for college. That is when a person wanting a college degree could work as well as take classes. Or maybe they could attend community college and not have to go out of state.
My wife and I were fortunate enough to give our daughters a college education or, as Jeff says, a free lunch. Far as I can tell, I’ve paid my dues, and as a taxpayer, I don’t want to pay anymore. That can’t be that selfish of me now, can it?
Todd Pickering, Omaha
Health care for all
How much do you pay a year for your health care? Even if you’re lucky enough to have insurance, like me, you still pay a lot.
Health care is my biggest expense outside of my house payment, and that could change if I end up with a serious health problem.
All this fear-mongering about socialism is a joke. The system we have now is nowhere close to capitalism, and I have no faith politicians can fix it as long as the powerful insurance and pharmaceutical lobby is filling politicians’ pockets.
I would rather give my thousands of dollars a year to a system that provides health care for all than have to beg my insurance company to give me a little of my money back to help me pay my medical bills.
James Elsener, Lincoln
Great state for sports
I really enjoyed what I’ve read of the “24th & Glory” series. I never knew that those particular sports stars either grew up in Omaha or moved to Omaha.
After reading what has been published in The World-Herald, I really feel that Omaha should shoot for a pro team. Regardless which sport, Nebraska just has a lot of talent, period — whether that’s past, present or the future.
Nebraska is already a good state. Yet just think about how much better we could become with a pro team to back us, while also paying respects to those athletes who were mentioned in this series.
Not to mention the great soccer teams from Omaha Sough High, the volleyball teams from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the basketball teams from Creighton University and all the other great teams not mentioned here.
Basically, I just wanted to thank The World-Herald for such a great series.
Michael Lewis, Omaha
