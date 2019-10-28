Rough ride on the Kennedy
For a long time, drivers traveling on Highway 75 — the Kennedy Freeway — have had to drive over rough areas when traveling onto the approaches of bridges and overpasses.
Now it seems that these areas are finally being repaired. Or are they?
How can these approaches that have supposedly been repaired be as bad, if not worse, than they were before? Someone needs to be held accountable for this waste of time and money.
Fred Wolf, Omaha
Character counts
Regarding the recent “presidential” proclamation declaring the week of Oct. 18 as “National Character Counts Week”: This is the most hypocritical statement (or proclamation) I have ever heard.
This president is so far out of reality, it would be laughable if he were not affecting the U.S. and the world with his corruption.
Michele Tesar, Lincoln
Trump won
I have watched while our country is being torn apart intentionally. Republicans and Democrats are both responsible because they do not seem to realize or care their parties have been infected with sinister elements.
The Democrats have a plethora of presidential candidates espousing the virtues of communism (there are none), while disguising it as non-existent Scandinavian socialism.
The Republicans include at least some fellow travelers as part of the Trump resistance.
The everyday voters have to wake up and pay attention. They are being played as fools. Reports by those actively pursuing impeachment of President Donald Trump are part of a coup being perpetrated by subversives in our own intelligence agencies.
About 63 million voters had it right in 2016. It is fair to say the same amount have been paying attention to the antics of the likes of Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff plus their cohorts.
More than 66 million voted for Hillary Clinton. It is clear a big portion have been led to believe she actually won the presidency but was thwarted by the Russians or tens of other reasons Hillary has given and continues to give.
The many positives over the last three years are evident to most rational thinkers. Others choose not to appreciate or acknowledge such deeds. They feel they must continue resisting no matter the cost to their own welfare. They fail to grasp the meaning of the idiom “cutting off one’s nose to spite one’s face.”
Ken Lane, Council Bluffs
A good deed indeed
As I was pushing my grocery cart to my car after shopping at Hy-Vee on Wednesday, a gentleman tapped me on the shoulder and returned my billfold, which had fallen from my purse.
I want to say thank you so much to Sherman, owner of Schwartz’s Deli in Countryside Village. He is a blessing.
Kathie Wilmot, Omaha
Debt trap
The author of the Oct. 12 Public Pulse letter “Capping loan rates,” referring to the launch of a petition drive to cap payday loan rates at 36%, stated, “these people who are proposing this obviously don’t understand business or economics.”
The keynote speakers at the launch of the petition drive were former State Sen. Al Davis, the Rev. Damian Zuerlein of Omaha’s St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, Aubrey Mancuso of Voices for Children and a speaker for a Nebraska veterans group.
The petition drive coalition consists of at least 12 citizen groups, including AARP Nebraska, Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, Omaha Together One Community, Voices for Children in Nebraska, YWCA Lincoln and Nebraska Appleseed.
I would say members of these groups understand fully the business practices and economics of the predatory lending industry.
According to the 2018 Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance report, the average Nebraskan who took out a payday lending loan had to roll over that loan 11 times before getting it paid off.
This amounted to an average percentage rate of 404%. The Pew Charitable Trust studied online payday loans nationwide and found that the average borrower of an online loan paid an average interest rate of 652%.
There is a reason why 16 states and the U.S. military have already capped loan rates at 36%.
These exorbitant interest rates and predatory business practices put the borrower in a debt trap which is very hard to get out of when living paycheck to paycheck.
Rod Kuhlmann, Omaha
Syria troop withdrawal
I think the decision to withdraw our troops and abandon the Kurds was an extremely bad decision.
But we cannot pretend that we did not have had a hand in this travesty. Our elections routinely pummel politicians who do not keep their election year promises. President Donald Trump realizes that fact and is moving ahead to fulfill his promise to disengage from “endless wars.”
Remember when President George H.W. Bush made the promise of “no new taxes”? When he broke that promise, he was highly criticized. It did not matter if raising taxes was a good decision or a bad decision, punishment was meted out.
We did the same thing with President Barack Obama when he said, “If you like your health care plan, you can keep it.”
As the next presidential election nears, the talking points in the campaign will revolve around whether Trump kept his promises or not.
In this very high-profile decision to withdraw our troops, the Kurds are paying with their lives so a political promise can be kept. Unfortunately for us, our elections are won or lost on sound bites. The electorate’s shallow knowledge and superficial attention span leaves us open to this inevitable manipulation.
Our enemies abroad and our adversaries within the country know this all too well, and they use that information in very destructive ways.
Putting politicians in a position of making promises that back them into a corner and limit their decision-making power is a disservice to us all.
Dan Anderson, Gretna
