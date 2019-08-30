Reporting expired plates
A couple of recent letters to the Public Pulse have expressed frustration with the number of vehicles that aren’t properly licensed or those with expired plates.
There seems to be some misunderstanding about how these can be addressed. For over 10 years, the Douglas County Treasurer’s Office has encouraged emails and calls about vehicles parked at residences with long-overdue in-transit tags, expired plates, out-of-state plates or no plates at all. We have partnered with law enforcement to address the issue.
When receiving this information, we draft and send a letter to that residence. We advise them that the owner of the named vehicle may be in violation of Nebraska law.
We also copy the law enforcement agency with jurisdiction for that area — either the Omaha Police Department or the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
If vehicles in traffic are not properly licensed, it is a matter for law enforcement to stop and take appropriate action.
We continue to encourage citizens to email us at www.dctreasurer.org when observing vehicles parked at a residence that are not properly licensed. The name of the owner is helpful. The tip can be anonymous.
Keep in mind that full-time students and military personnel may continue to license their vehicles in their home state.
It is our civic responsibility to follow the licensing laws, and citizens who choose to do otherwise cause the rest of the taxpayers to pay more to make up for them. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation and understanding.
John W. Ewing, Jr., Omaha
Douglas County treasurer
Kearney center defended
While I agree that the girls center in Geneva should probably be closed soon due to its poor condition or other reasons, I’m not sure about the Kearney youth center.
When living and growing up there during over 20 years of my life, and when there was an infrequent runaway, many of us were told to lock our doors until they were caught or returned, as if most of the kids there were dangerous and not just homeless or without relatives or close friends to care for them.
When I finally had the opportunity to see the center up close inside and take a tour with my late friend Tim Teft of Omaha, who lived there several years as a youth, it was different than I expected.
Not only did I see the reported “scary” tunnel that was underneath (more a storm or bomb shelter), but also a newly remodeled recreation room and single beds with cots in a neat order and clean room along with several computers.
Taxpayers or those with questions should find out in person the exact conditions of this facility before making possible controversial or unnecessary and expensive changes in the system.
Joe C. Mettenbrink, Omaha
Health costs of smoking
Several letter writers have wanted to tax cigarettes at higher levels, noting the health care costs associated with smoking.
When states raised taxes, smoking was supposed to decrease and eventually go away. While the smoking rates have decreased, why haven’t the medical costs gone down (fewer smokers, less cost)?
Riley Leary, Omaha
UNL shouldn’t kowtow
People at a university with academic freedom feel empowered to do what they feel is right.
University officials kowtowing to political demagogues demonstrates exactly the opposite.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln needs supporters who are willing and able to defend it from these demagogues.
Robert Leech, Omaha
Making list is badge of honor
The fact that the University of Nebraska-Lincoln would even consider succumbing to the effective blackmail by the American Association of University Professors for an apology or remuneration in order to be removed from its “censure list,” in the case of the egregious conduct of employee Courtney Lawton is a clear confirmation that our institutions of higher learning are mere instruments of liberal indoctrination.
The healthy and civil exchange of conflicting points of view is supposed to be the hallmark of higher education and academic freedom. Instead, anyone who dares to disagree with the liberal template is disparaged and attacked, as was the case here.
Besides, who cares if UNL is on some sort of “censure list” from this bastion of the extreme left?
Being on the list should, rather, be a badge of honor.
James R. Ganz Jr., Kearney, Neb.
Crown Point concerns
The city plans to reduce the four lanes of traffic on Crown Point Avenue to two lanes, with a center turn lane, from 72nd Street to Blair High Road and to include a “multi-purpose” lane, or bike lane.
At the last public meeting regarding this proposal, I and many in attendance thought our opinions and concerns were taken lightly.
Basically, it came down to: This is how it’s going to be. Live with it.
Having lived in this area since 1978, I think this design change is one of the most moronic ideas the city has come up with.
Northwest High School is at 80th Street and Crown Point Avenue and has two entrances and exits onto Crown Point. Before and after school, these entrances and exits are backed up with cars and school buses.
Eliminating the through traffic lanes will cause traffic to back up further than it already does.
The city also plans to add four roundabouts to supposedly slow traffic. At 78th Street, this will funnel three lanes of traffic into one lane from all directions entering the roundabout. How many people have tried to enter roundabouts in the city only to have drivers drive through them as fast as they can?
The number of bike riders I have seen on Crown Point has been minimal and not worth the expense of a multi-purpose lane.
In my opinion the city’s goal is not to make Crown Point better, but to minimize the number of cars that use the street.
William R. Gottsch, Omaha
