Report expired plates?
I am in total agreement with Joan Clemens’ letter of July 29 “Expired plates exasperate.”
Every day I notice expired license plates, and I would bet their insurance has lapsed, too.
How do so many people get away with this? I always thought a great idea would be if the public could make a list of license plates they find expired and turn them in.
When I offered this suggestion to the Douglas County Treasurer’s Office, they just replied that it wasn’t possible. Why not? It sure makes sense to me.
Maybe we could even alleviate some of the tax burden put upon us.
Kathy Stransky, Omaha
Change the gun laws
Yet more mass shootings that break our hearts and destroy American society — shooting upon shooting.
We need to vote out of office all politicians — society’s decision makers — who fail to change the gun laws to save American lives. If this mass shooting rate continues, all Americans will have been touched by the killings in some way in a few more years.
Who needs enemies like North Korea or Russia when Americans are killing themselves in casualty numbers similar to those of war? There have been more mass shootings this year than there have been days of the year — more than one a day, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
If your congressman or U.S. senator does nothing definitive to change the laws banning military guns, mandating background checks and passing other good laws to stop the killing, vote that person out of office.
The problem is, everyone thinks it’s the other guy’s congressman who needs to be voted out, not their own. Well, you can bet your life and your children’s lives on that.
G.K. Barrett, Omaha
The real cause
Well, nothing new. Another psycho heavily influenced by social media and possibly drugs commits a mass shooting. Tragic for the innocent victims and their families.
Then right on cue, the progressive politicians, celebrities and mainstream media use this tragedy to trash the president, gain publicity and push their socialist gun control. Truly disgusting.
Will the root cause ever be addressed? Probably not. It’s a lot easier to whip up emotions and push gun control through than get to the real cause.
One of the first items in the socialist-communist takeover list is to disarm the public.
Lou Totilas, Kimballton, Iowa
Rare political courage
Kudos to Nebraska State Sen. John McCollister for having the courage Monday to publicly state that the Republican Party, and President Donald Trump specifically, is enabling white supremacy in our country.
This type of courage and honesty is something that we have not seen from other Republican lawmakers, and certainly not from Rep. Don Bacon, Sen. Ben Sasse or Sen. Deb Fischer.
As McCollister said, the silence of our Nebraska congressional delegation “is deafening.” And frankly, it is shameful.
Eileen L. McBride, Omaha
Look to New Testament
Karen Merrell, Aug. 3 Public Pulse, wants speedy executions based on the oft quoted “eye for an eye” defense of the Old Testament.
However, Christianity follows the teachings of Jesus Christ. Therefore, we must look to the writings of the New Testament, where Jesus repudiates that idea in Matthew 5:38-42, “Ye have heard that it hath been said, an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth; but I say unto you, that ye resist not evil, but whosoever shall smite thee on the right cheek, turn him also the other.”
Using the “eye for an eye” excuse is just another attempt to justify one’s own wish for revenge and goes against Christian values.
Barbara Morrison Ross, Omaha
Making the roads safer
I can’t agree more with Kirk Winkler in his July 28 Public Pulse letter “Enforce our traffic laws,” but I raise the same question: How?
Can a police officer be everywhere? Can any more be done by public officials, law enforcement agencies and those who teach driver’s education in emphasizing the laws of the road and public safety?
Can we all impress enough upon those who are learning to drive that getting behind the wheel of an automobile is the most dangerous exercise performed by most individuals on a daily basis?
Will it be understood that driving under the influence of alcohol or narcotics or talking on a cellphone or texting while driving can contribute to erratic driving practices?
Will the realization that potentially deadly consequences can occur to them, other motorists and innocent pedestrians when drivers are distracted?
Where should the focus be? Obey the laws or pick your own prison?
Charlie Aliano, Omaha
Don’t allow historic horse racing
This is in response to the Aug. 2 Public Pulse letter “Help horse racing,” regarding “horse slot machines” at the tracks.
Gambling with the Good Life has never opposed live racing. The fact is that horse racing is a dying industry all over the country, and the industry is desperately looking for ways to subsidize its very expensive business.
Many years ago, the tracks were given permission to run simulcast races. This, they said, would solve their financial problems. Apparently that isn’t enough. Now they want “historic horse racing machines.”
These are slot machines that play 30 different “games,” one of which is dead horse races. No other struggling business is given this benefit.
We believe they are in violation of our Nebraska Constitution, which can be changed only by a vote of the people.
The unelected, five-member racing commission has no right to do this. We have successfully fought against expanded gambling for the past 24 years and we will continue to do so.
Gambling often leads to addiction, which destroys families and businesses. This is nothing positive for our communities and must not be allowed.
Pat Loontjer, Omaha
executive director,
Gambling With the Good Life
