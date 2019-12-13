Regents’ votes baffle
What in the world is going on with the University of Nebraska Board of Regents? In the Dec. 6 World-Herald it was reported the board approved paying the new president a base salary of $934,600. In the same paper, it was reported that room and board for the next couple of years was going up, and the regents approved a tuition increase for next year of 2.5% to 3.0%.
The growing cost of education and the huge amount of student debt is a major concern across this country, yet our own Board of Regents continues to raise the costs.
The mission of the University of Nebraska should be to provide a quality, upper-level education for academically qualified Nebraska students, not financially elite qualified students or qualified students from other states.
What is it about the job of university president that requires a salary greater than the mayor of Omaha, the governor of Nebraska or even the president of the United States?
And why does the Board of Regents continue to raise student costs (3%) by more than the Nebraska cost of living (1.6% projected for 2020) or inflation (1.9% projected for 2020)?
The many advancements in new technology will require more of our younger Nebraska people to have an advanced education. I should think our regents should want to make college more affordable.
As a parent, grandparent and taxpayer, I would like to see the seven regents who voted for the increases explain the rationale behind their vote.
Dave Stuart, Plattsmouth, Neb.
Supporting impeachment
This former Omahan supports the impeachment of Donald Trump. In fact, my actual preference would be for the Justice Department to end its policy of not indicting a sitting president for crimes committed in office. Trump clearly has done that.
But you have to go with what you have, which is impeachment. What appalls me is the attitude of today’s Republican Party regarding this matter. There are no Howard Bakers or Barry Goldwaters or Hugh Scotts in today’s GOP.
When it became apparent during the Watergate hearings back in 1974 that Richard Nixon had indeed committed high crimes and misdemeanors and abused power, they all turned against him and demanded he leave the presidency or they would vote to convict him in a Senate trial.
I am issuing a challenge to Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse, who is seeking reelection in 2020: Be a statesman and put your country above loyalty to Donald Trump. If you don’t, I hope your Democratic opponent will use that against your campaign next year.
Herb Vermaas, Salem, Ill.
Biden channels Trump?
Former Vice President Joe Biden still insists that his son did nothing wrong by buckraking in Ukraine — but he also admits he has not dug into what Hunter Biden actually did for Burisma Inc.
“I don’t know what he was doing. I know he was on the board. I found out he was on the board after he was on the board and that was it,” Biden told Axios. Asked whether he wants to get to the bottom of it, Biden said, “No. Because I trust my son.”
To me, that sounds exactly the sort of nonsense that I’d expect to hear President Donald Trump say about Junior, Eric, Ivanka and Jared.
We certainly do not need a president who is — and apparently wants to be — blind to corruption. We already have one of those.
Rob Bligh, San Antonio, Texas
Make your vote count
In response to Christopher Collins’ Public Pulse letter from Dec. 10, “We can regain our power”:
In his view of the power stack, I couldn’t agree more that “We the People” should be at the top. Always should have been and forever should be. Near as I can tell, we all had a stake in it getting to the shape it’s in now, and I as well as millions of other Americans let this happen.
For so many years it was the same: Work hard, try your best to raise a family and hope to God the one you voted for was going to get to Washington and do the right thing.
But sadly the right thing was go along to get along, and while there they made a good living at it. Sorry, it was never intended to be that way.
Fast forward to the 2016 election. Finally here comes a guy who is not the same ole, same ole. No, he didn’t come up through proper channels, all spit and polished.
And he didn’t speak the same speak as other Washington bureaucrats, but that is what made that candidate stand out. And I truly believe that America wanted something different — that’s why he won.
Is he the perfect president? No, and no one will be, but this one could be the start of a better road back to “We the People.”
So all of us need to do a better job of paying attention to who we’re voting for and why.
Brad Cramer, Omaha
Open your eyes
Watching, in search of truth, to the recent public impeachment testimony given by a number of nonpartisan public servants, I have two observations. To be blind-eyed to the facts is a sad thing. To be close-minded to the same is a frightening thing.
I plead with my fellow Americans to open your eyes and your minds to what is going on to the detriment of our democratic way of life and to our Constitution.
Peg O’Dea Lippert, Papillion
Private conversations, please
I recently had the pleasure of spending a few hours in a local car dealership’s service department, which has a very nice customer waiting lounge.
While there are certainly better ways of spending time, it does provide a little down time to catch up on reading, etc. That was certainly my plan; however, a fellow customer decided to carry on an approximately 10-minute cellphone conversation on speakerphone.
I’m certainly as guilty as anyone of using my cellphone for conversations, but I would never have the insensitivity to conduct my conversation on speakerphone.
Please show some consideration and respect for others.
Lisa Todd, Papillion
