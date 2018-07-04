More questions for assessors
After reading Jeffrey Robb’s June 21 article on the county assessors (“Assessors talk truth about property valuations”), I feel he left out a vital question and associated follow-ups.
What are the state’s parameters for property valuation?
What is your percentage? Is every property valued at the same percentage? If not, why not?
Why is Sarpy County at a higher percentage than Douglas County? Isn’t that unfair to Sarpy County residents when it comes to common levies?
We, the overly taxed taxpayers, have a right to know the answers to these questions.
Robert Maxwell, Papillion
Watching lacrosse team evolve
As the parent of a competing lacrosse player, I have had such a treat watching these NorthStar kids learn the game these past few years (“NorthStar Foundation boys ‘walk a little taller ... prouder’ after picking up lacrosse,” July 1 World-Herald).
I don’t believe I’ve seen a group of kids who compete with more passion, enthusiasm and appreciation for the opportunity to play. I know that their participation will only further the growth of this great sport and hopefully provide opportunities to play for kids of all backgrounds.
Cheers to Coach Cort Irish and everyone involved.
Lance Jones, Omaha
Fewer booms would be just fine
Regarding fireworks, Mayor Jean Stothert asks that Omaha cut the number of days in half, as well as reducing the hours fireworks can be shot off.
Hopefully, one of these years it will be reduced only to July 4. Independence Day should be celebrated, but why the fireworks on all the other days? The loud explosions disturb young children and the elderly, who go to bed early, as well as those who need to get up early to go to work. Dogs and other pets can become frantic.
Many people are environment-conscious; fireworks truly make a mess and pollute the atmosphere. Injuries have already happened this year. Maybe the money invested in fireworks could rather be given to the poor.
Sister Mary Hlas, Omaha
Mueller’s facts will clear Trump
The investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller will uncover the facts, which will ultimately clear President Donald Trump once and for all. I understand Trump supporters wanting the investigation to end now, but process matters.
If Mueller is removed and the investigation ends prematurely, it will cast a shadow over the process and over the president’s agenda.
Staying the course with the process shows nobody is above the law, and this will just be one more proof point for the administration.
I don’t want our country to be dragged into impeachment trials and endless court battles, and the best way to avoid that is for Mueller to remain in place and finish his investigation.
Shannon Maxon, Omaha
This is an immigrant nation
Nearly everyone in the United States is an immigrant if you go back a few decades, including the slaves that were brought here. Carved in the base of the Statue of Liberty is this saying:
“Give me your tired, your poor, / Your huddled masses yearning to be free. / The wretched refuse of your teeming shores. / Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me. / I lift my lamp beside the golden door.”
We’re all in this together. Instead of dividing us, we need to work together to make this a better country for all of us.
Happy Fourth of July.
Donald Weber, Omaha
Hoping for conservative justice
My hope is that our next U.S. Supreme Court justice is conservative. But when I say conservative, it has absolutely nothing to do with holding what are considered socially conservative views and letting those views guide court decisions.
When I say conservative, I mean in the context that words mean things and that when the Constitution was drafted and ratified, there was a reason that the drafters included every sentence and every word.
But the drafters also knew they were not omniscient and they included directions for changing, improving the Constitution.
Too often, our judges at all levels of the judiciary rule that something is unconstitutional because it is undesirable today. We have a way of fixing those undesirable aspects of our laws. It is called the legislature. Justices who considers themselves as originalists can best serve our country as they are meant to, by interpreting law, not making it.
John Bowen, Omaha
Patriotic concert outstanding
We attended the annual patriotic concert at Christ Community Church on Sunday evening. It was again an outstanding performance.
What a pleasant break from all the animosity being expressed in our country.
May God bless America.
Hal and Jeanette Capps, Omaha
(2) comments
Respect and honor for the military veterans and all those people currently serving the country in various positions in so many other fields, should be a basic tenant of the American culture. However, is there a point where we cross a line and it becomes worship! Is that not too far? Are we diluting our admiration for heroes? The Hero comes in broad areas of life including the military, police, fire and rescue. But the same attitude that produced those heroes also produces significant sacrifice and dedication in health care, social services, clergy... even politics! Can we save this level of admiration for all heroes? Having a son currently serving overseas, I understand justified respect but not worship. Lets hold up heroes and applaud all others service.
Shannon: https://www.salon.com/2018/04/23/pulitzer-winning-reporter-david-cay-johnston-the-evidence-suggests-trump-is-a-traitor/#.WzvzAWWVHnJ.facebook
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.