Our veterans deserve better
I attended the La Vista City Council meeting on Sept. 17, when City Council President Kim Thomas introduced a measure to shorten the duration of firework sales and discharge around the Fourth of July. The proposal did not advance, meaning fireworks can still be discharged for 10 days. Some members cited concerns around financial loss for the nonprofits running the stands and “confusion” for residents. Others didn’t say anything.
We listened to the compelling story of Ryan Kaufman, who spent time overseas fighting in the U.S. Army and now suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. He represented At Ease USA, which provides mental health services to members of the military and their families. He said he has found himself hiding in a bathtub in fear and confusion, while the windows and walls around him shook with each fireworks explosion.
Another council member spoke of a La Vista resident who, also former military and suffering from PTSD, leaves the city every year around the Fourth of July because he cannot handle the stress the fireworks cause.
Ignoring the needs of those who risk their lives to make yours more comfortable is irresponsible, inconsiderate and an embarrassment. Shortening the fireworks window wouldn’t solve the problem, but it would be a move in the right direction.
To be complacent is to be complicit.
Angie Diehl, La Vista
Paying off student debt
A New York City middle school art teacher recently testified before Congress about the apparently mismanaged Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. This was a law passed in 2007 by the Democrat-controlled House and Senate to forgive student loans for many categories of governmental employees (read: public unions) after eligible borrowers made 10 years’ worth of timely payments.
The teacher is still $100,000 in debt after paying for 12 years on her loan, a loan that she says she will never be able to pay off. New York City teachers with her tenure make about $90,000 per year.
Crucial to this scenario is that she amassed all of this debt before the law was even passed and that she thought it prudent to go into massive debt in order to become a middle school art teacher.
Is a teacher, Department of Motor Vehicles worker or city parks and recreation employee really a “servant” who deserves enormous public subsidies?
I have many friends and relatives who are teachers. They do an important and respected job, but do taxpayers need to pay off their loans while store managers, accountants and nurses pay their loans like everyone else?
John Bowen, Omaha
Driving while phoning
I saw a news story recently about changing laws regarding using a phone while driving. I did not realize that police in Nebraska don’t pull you over for using your phone unless they have another reason to pull you over. Ridiculous.
I moved here two years ago from Connecticut, where they do pull you over and ticket you for using a phone while driving, if they see you. It’s called distracted driving. Come on, folks, change the law and save lives.
Peter Carroll, Papillion
Be considerate in traffic
As we discuss the use of the “zipper method” of merging in traffic, I have a suggestion: Let’s not fall into the usual method of discussion — insulting those who disagree.
I have driven in cities such as Chicago and Los Angeles and see drivers dealing with this situation the very same way as in Omaha. Why?
It is simple. All of the wonderful ideas of traffic control don’t stop a person from being rude to his fellow drivers. Ask any motorcyclist.
While I don’t dispute there may be some rude bikers, most of us have many experiences with cars and trucks squeezing us out of lanes and the other “zipper method” — cutting us off.
Robert E. Hathaway, Omaha
Shameful impeachment effort
The events in Washington, D.C., and in the House of Representatives have exposed the depth of treason existing in the halls of Congress and the Mainstream Media. The House Democratic caucus has voted to begin an impeachment investigation of the president with no underlying crime, save being duly elected by the citizens of this country and hating everything they believe he represents.
If the Republic survives until the 2020 elections, and there is some reason to question that, the then-remnants of the Democratic Party will have to hide their collective heads in shame and utter disgrace! A very sad day for America!
Drew Whitler, Omaha
Trump has himself to blame
There have been any number of diversions, deflections, distractions, far-fetched conspiracy theories, etc., floated about why there is an impeachment proceeding. But just to bring some truth to the discussion of impeachment: The impeachment inquiry isn’t about any quid pro quo. It isn’t about Hunter Biden. Nor is it about Joe Biden. It isn’t even about Democrats vs. Republicans.
The impeachment inquiry is about the president of the United States calling the leader of a foreign country and pressing that leader to come up with dirt on a political opponent in order to benefit himself in an upcoming election. This behavior is not only in violation of U.S. election law, it is an impeachable offense.
There is only one person responsible for the current investigation, and that person is Donald J. Trump. He has brought this on himself.
Those who would make excuses for him know that is so. They don’t want to admit it, but they know it nonetheless.
Mary M. Roeser, Omaha
Using a vehicle to kill
Richard Kujath is obviously missing something. He wrote, “I have never, in my entire life, heard of someone deliberately killing 48 people with a car” (“Car vs. gun argument,” Sept. 23 Public Pulse).
Check the history of July 14, 2016, (not too long ago), when 85 people were killed in France by a terrorist driving a vehicle through a crowd during a Bastille Day celebration.
David Young, Centennial, Colo.
