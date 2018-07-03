The future of transportation?
I’ve been reading with interest the experiment Lincoln is conducting with driverless vans.
We’ve got to hand it to the city for looking toward the future instead of a hundred years into the past and promoting an ancient, obsolete, wasteful, inefficient and exorbitantly expensive streetcar rail system. No matter how you dress it up, you still can’t make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear.
Dick Jugel, Omaha
At least rethink that name
Kudos to Rich Stanko of Omaha for his excellent and creative take on the new name for Omaha’s premiere entertainment venue (“Sign will remind patients,” June 25 Public Pulse).
He covered not only the fact that the moniker CHI Health Center could cause confusion, but he also noted that it could discourage future promoters and, above all, leave a very bad taste in the mouths of many people struggling to pay for the increasingly high cost of health care.
If CHI Health wants to spend a million dollars a year to sponsor entertainment in the city, so be it. But at least think of a better name that won’t remind us of this social blunder for another 20 years.
Mary J. French, Blair, Neb.
Ethanol’s long-term ramifications
The World-Herald recently published opposing perspectives on corn-produced ethanol to blend with gasoline to fuel our car and trucks. I have always been opposed to using feed/food grain for this purpose. It never made much sense to risk our food supply just to make us feel good about saving the planet and to save a few cents at the pump.
Since when did ethanol production become the backbone to the farm economy? Certainly, more acres of corn are planted for ethanol production and, theoretically, this has raised farm income. But when increased production is offset by depressed corn prices, are farmers really any better off? If the demand for corn remains strong, the cost to produce the food we eat is higher. Either way, consumers lose.
For years, my auto mechanic has told me that ethanol-blended gasoline may saves a few cents at the pump, but the loss in fuel efficiency more than offsets any savings, and cars do not run as smoothly on gasohol.
Sadly the whole ethanol issue has ended up in the hands of politicians, many of whom do not understand the economics or the long-term ramifications of its use. Others, those representing corn-growing and ethanol-producing states, just want to protect an industry that depends on the government-mandated Renewal Fuel Standards to create the market for their product.
John Toney, Omaha
Must protect U.S. borders
“Using their voices until ‘every single child is reunited with their parents,’” reads a July 1 article in The World-Herald. It appears that protesters’ actions border on aiding and abetting lawbreakers. Illegal means against the law. The protesters are supporting the law-breaking parents who send their kids ahead to enable them to come later and overwhelm our borders.
Let the protesters reach into their pockets to cover all the expenses, and they will sing a different tune. That includes the sanctimonious ACLU and Democratic Party.
No border control, no America.
David Jonas, Blair, Neb.
Can’t mix morals and customers
In response to the comment by Harlan Holmes (“Service is a two-way street,” June 29 Public Pulse), refusing to serve a conservative Republican in a restaurant is as silly as refusing to make a cake for a couple of gay persuasion.
That’s the point. How can any business owner refuse to serve anyone based upon moral grounds? And all liberal Democrats do not necessarily agree with banning conservative Republicans from service.
Charlotte Shields, Papillion
Founding document
Our country’s founding document is the Declaration of Independence, not the Constitution. The writers wrote in the Declaration of Independence with logic that we are “endowed by their creator certain unalienable rights,” meaning the rights cannot be taken away or given away, even by vote of a democracy. That is the importance of a republic, that individual rights cannot be taken away by any majority group’s vote.
The Constitution is the founding document for a federal government to protect the rights of the 13 states and the people. It does not grant rights. At best it grants civil rights or liberties.
The Bill of Rights restates some important rights of our vast range of unenumerated rights, one of which is self-preservation or self-defense. That falls under the Second Amendment, which included this final point by the framers, so as to be clear and not to be confused, that it “shall not be infringed.”
Zachary D. Moser, Omaha
Republican Party makes views clear
The Nebraska Republican Party has come out of the closet.
By passing a resolution that condemns “as notorious and unfit for office” any Republican “who willingly gives credence to, provides aid for, or assists in any way and to any degree,” the pursuit of Robert Mueller’s investigation, the party makes its true colors, feelings and prejudices quite clear (“‘A perversion of equal justice’: Nebraska GOP condemns Mueller investigation,” June 18 World-Herald). This president has done more to set this country back 300 years and divide its citizens than Vladimir Putin ever hoped to accomplish.
The Republican Party is now the Trump Party. Then again, I guess these feelings were just in the closet. Now they are out.
What is so sad now is, whatever the outcome of the Mueller investigation, this country will lose. Some say it is already lost.
Glenn W. Dee, Omaha
Great dance recital
Congratulations to the many talented dancers and hard-working instructors at the Pas De Deux dance studio, who presented such a fantastic recital on June 2 at the Lied Center in Lincoln.
The versatility of the numbers, from classical and modern ballet to Irish, jazz and tap, had the audience cheering throughout the entire show, which ended with a colorful and upbeat salute to “Grease.” Great job.
Susan Graske Parks, Omaha
(7) comments
Glenn says "This president has done more to ... divide its citizens than Vladimir Putin ever hoped to accomplish." One way he's done it:
Civil discourse is targeted by the Gerasimov doctrine which aims to encourage Americans to tear each other apart through a disinformation campaign, spread by what the Russians call полезные идиоты, "useful idiots." Its success must have Putin smiling.
To restore civil discourse it would be nice to have the man at the top set the example, but those who keep track of such things have recorded Trump as having issued 472 insults as of June 12 (and fact-checkers have recorded thousands of his lies; there are websites that list the exact date and text of each false tweet).
Civil discourse at the local level? "Right here in River City" as Harold Hill would say? Well, it's a good thing the OWH's Public Pulse comments section doesn't have a zero-tolerance policy on insults, or we'd be deprived of all the "colorful" language that one DB compulsively falls back on in place of facts. Tabulating his record for June was as much as I could deal with. These are the terms he used to describe those with whom he disagreed (followed by the consequence):
6/1 "curmudgeon... puffed up... weak knees" = 3
6/2 "fear mongering" =4
6/5 Others "contribute to hatred and divisiveness" (but not him) =5
6/7 "blaming .. is what children do" (but not him)
6/7 opponents are "irrational"
6/9 "thin-skinned"
6/9 "typical hyperbole," the letter writer "should invite MS 13 thugs"
6/10 "regurgitation"
6/11 "supposedly educated"
6/11 "hatred and making things up"
6/12 "meaningless filler ... whining drivel"
6/14 "offensive, callous, and typical of losers"
6/16 "useless"
6/17 demands "documentation" about Trump from a commenter; she provides it. No response.
6/18 a comment supportive of front-page AP article on climate is "fear mongering, ... worthless"
6/18 comment supportive of Sen. Sasse, "hypocrisy"
6/19 "bloviating, ...BS, ... not worth reading"
6/20 "sycophant"
6/20 to a critic of zero tolerance, "evidently you like it that way"
6/20 the interned kids are "used as a front by ... disgusting adults"
6/22 seventeen comments on the "crybabies" letter. DB: "true viciousness from the dishonest left ... lies and fake news ... falsehoods"
6/23 "irrational zealots"
6/24 "justifying evil"
6/26 "laughable ... whine a lot"
6/26 "hateful ... weak-kneed ... bozo"
6/27 "false news" (from the border)
6/27 "pathetic shill ... falsehoods"
6/29 (climate) "fear mongering"
6/30 "Try and post something intelligent or valid"
Total 45 insults in 30 days.
General Michael Hayden's book, "The Assault on Intelligence: American National Security in the Age of Lies," describes what the former director of both the CIA & NSA sees as a 3-layer cake: First, Fox and the Post-Truth World. Hayden writes "decision-making is less dependent on data & facts, and more dependent on emotion [eg, crude insults], preferences, grievances, loyalty, tribalism"
Second: Trump, targeting our basic institutions, the free press, the courts, DoJ, voting rights, FBI, the Rule of Law.
Third: Putin. Hayden sees "a foreign power, the Russians, coming in through the
perimeter wire, taking advantage of all that I just described," weakening our society.
One person's insults are an others accurate description based on what some one posts. JB, if you can't take it, don't dish it out. Lead by example, not whining. And most of all, get rid of the humongous plank in your eye.
"so as to be clear and not to be confused," in Zach Moser's words, the notion that the Second Amendment’s “well-regulated militia” is for use against a tyrannical government ignores the Constitution, Article I, Section 8: "The Congress shall have Power ... to provide for calling forth the Militia to execute the Laws of the Union, suppress Insurrections and repel Invasion," and Article II, Section 2, which places the militia under the President as commander in chief. The Militia Act defined the militia as the National Guard. So, yes, they can have guns -to "suppress Insurrections," including right-wing ones.
I have searched all over the OWH for their announcement that JB has been hired as their monitor of postings by the citizenry. But I just can't find it. Although it hasn't been unheard of, that someone has such a high opinion of them self that they make the appoints on their very own wishing to save the world from the bad guys. It is also well known, that such self appoints, are usually by those who violate the very rules they wish to enforce on others.
"Right wing insurrections"? How divisive, boorish and hateful. And he just insulted how many Americans? But it's ok, he's the self appointed monitor.
AH! -So says the self-appointed World-Herald Comment Community "Leadership-by-Degradation-and-Bullying" Coach.
What does James Madison, an actual witness and writer of the Constitution have to say about militias in Federalist 46?
Extravagant as the supposition is, let it however be made. Let a regular army, fully equal to the resources of the country, be formed; and let it be entirely at the devotion of the federal government; still it would not be going too far to say, that the State governments, with the people on their side, would be able to repel the danger. The highest number to which, according to the best computation, a standing army can be carried in any country, does not exceed one hundredth part of the whole number of souls; or one twenty-fifth part of the number able to bear arms. This proportion would not yield, in the United States, an army of more than twenty-five or thirty thousand men. To these would be opposed a militia amounting to near half a million of citizens with arms in their hands, officered by men chosen from among themselves, fighting for their common liberties, and united and conducted by governments possessing their affections and confidence.
Who should we believe? One who helped write the Constitution or a cut and paste job meant to further an agenda? Yes, including a big government in control- alt- left agenda.
DB: You can easily look up Madison's original draft of the Second Amendment, in which he exempted service for religious reasons, being familiar with Quakers who, being pacifists, would not bear arms into battle with the militia (whose functions are described in the Constitution, which I quoted).
