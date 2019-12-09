Pricey trail repairs
Just wanted to put in my two cents. A recent World-Herald article said the Cowboy Trail in northern Nebraska will take up to $7.7 million to repair (“Flood fixes for Nebraska’s Cowboy Trail are estimated to top $7.7 million, may take 1-2 years,” Dec. 2).
Sorry, Nebraska taxpayers, but unless this is fully funded by the people who use it, it would be a colossal waste of money.
My wife and I traveled this route (Highway 275 and Highway 20) for many years in the 2000’s and rarely saw a soul on it.
This trail has not even closely begun to pay for the original cost, let alone these repairs. In my opinion, this trail should be closed unless private funding can be secured.
Timothy Leinart, St. Edward, Neb.
A plea for Perdue on biofuels
I was in attendance at Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy in Council Bluffs this June when President Donald Trump affirmed his support for biofuels by lifting the restriction on E15 sales. Unfortunately, this administration has also approved 85 refinery exemptions since 2016 — undercutting the Renewable Fuels Standard by destroying over 4 billion of gallons of biofuel demand.
The critical public comment period just ended on the Environmental Protection Agency’s latest rule aimed at addressing the demand destruction. We are now awaiting the release of a final decision later this month.
Barring changes in the EPA’s proposal, anger from farm communities will be well-justified. As drafted, the proposal ignores the actual number of gallons waived and limits any fix to gallons covered by inaccurate U.S. Department of Energy recommendations from prior years.
There is still time for our elected leaders and ag champions to hold the EPA accountable for upholding the president’s commitment to fully restore the lost biofuel markets that have devastated so many rural communities.
U.S Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue is in Omaha this week, meeting with producers and discussing policy. Perdue has a great opportunity to speak out as a champion for farm families and biofuel workers who have struggled this past year from the misuse of refinery handouts.
We need a rule that guarantees that the EPA truly reallocates the lost gallons and delivers certainty and hope for farm families. We need predictability, and we need it in time for the 2020 season.
Julius Schaaf, Randolph, Iowa
past chairman, U.S Grains Council
Candidates and policies
I agree with Nebraska Republican U.S. Senate candidate Matt Innis’ excellent commentary “Trump deserves GOP support” (Nov. 30 Midlands Voices).
He is critical of current Sen. Ben Sasse for his lack of support for President Donald Trump and State Sen. John McCollister’s voting record against conservative Republican policies.
Innis warns, “If Democrats are successful, reversing elections by impeaching presidents because you don’t like them or differ with their policies will become the new normal. That will cause more irreparable damage than anything one president can do.”
As a small-businessman and former chairman of the Lancaster County Republican Party, Innis is well-qualified to join in the race for the Senate.
John Dockery, Omaha
Can’t support Trump
The first time I cast a ballot in a national election, I voted for Richard Nixon for his second term as president. Since that time, with one exception, I’ve voted a straight Republican ballot.
I’m convinced that in most cases I supported honest, responsible, patriotic Americans, but I know there have been a few liars, scalawags and incompetents. This brings me to our current situation.
The Mueller report details multiple contacts the Trump campaign had with known agents of the Russian government in the lead-up to the 2016 election. These include his campaign manager meeting with and sharing internal polling data with Russian agents as well as Donald Trump Jr. inviting purported Russian agents to a meeting at campaign headquarters.
Now we have evidence Trump solicited information from Ukraine in return for a White House meeting and military assistance.
Nebraska’s congressional representatives have not shown the slightest concern. Why have Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer and Reps. Adrian Smith, Dan Bacon and Jeff Fortenberry chosen to abandon principle? They likely stand to profit politically if Trump’s machinations are successful. I believe this position is going to leave a mark on the Republican Party that won’t easily be removed.
I’ve supported Republicans for almost 50 years with my vote, contributions and time, but I cannot vote for a president who welcomes election interference from one of our most virulent adversaries or who uses his office to extort foreign nations to interfere in our elections, nor will I support any of his enablers.
John Deganhart, Harrison, Neb.
A kindness remembered
It was Thanksgiving Day 2018, and Oakview Mall had just one open store. J.C. Penney was having a pre-Black Friday sale.
Knowing the clothes that best fit my 90-year-old frame, I grabbed my choices and headed for the check-out desk, only to discover a line snaking out of sight.
I leaned on my cane, unsure if I could stand through the wait; there were no places to sit down in sight.
Then three people near the head of the line insistently waved me in. Thanksgiving and Christmas became one, and I received a gift of far greater value than any merchandise. Blessings and thanks to those unknown benefactors. They are not forgotten.
Patricia Smith, Omaha
Battleship on Dodge
I suspect that most Omaha drivers, like myself, are growing weary of the never-ending construction project at Children’s Hospital, which has created a significant traffic distraction and hazard on West Dodge Road for the last several months.
I would also comment that, in my opinion, the project is one of the most obnoxious architectural structures in the universe. It resembles an old battleship from a bygone era.
Mike Weaver Sr., Omaha
