Praise for Bud Crawford
I just want to say congratulations to Terence “Bud” Crawford for his Dec. 14 victory in New York.
His achievements in boxing are beyond comprehension. To go 36-0, in a sport that takes physical and mental superior training, is exceptional.
I am thankful for his involvement in Omaha. It takes people like him to be here, invest in Omaha and make a difference.
I will stop by his new store, TBC, very soon to make a purchase. Also, if there was anyone to name a street after, it’s this guy. I wish him well in whatever his future holds. Outstanding career.
Bob Jackson, Omaha
Solutions to climate change
David Harsanyi’s column “Greta Thunberg is the perfect hero for an unserious time” (Dec. 15 World-Herald) did not offer any serious solutions for climate change. Waiting to see if it all turns out fine is not a solution.
There are serious solutions being proposed. One is to tax carbon-based fuels so that their market price reflects the costs they are imposing on the earth.
Crazy as it might sound, Harsanyi’s attack could be seen as encouragement to people seeking serious solutions to climate change. Recall the quote often attributed to Gandhi, “First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win.” Harsanyi is not ignoring Greta Thunberg.
Kate Marvle, a NASA scientist at the Goddard Institute who studies climate models, shares Greta’s concern.
“We don’t know for sure what the future holds. But we are sending our kids there, and they are never coming back. I want them to be prepared for what they will face.”
Patricia Fuller, Council Bluffs
People can decide for themselves
I noted a revealing common theme in the Dec. 13 Public Pulse letters from Peg O’Dea Lippert (“Open your eyes”) and Herb Vermass (“Supporting impeachment”).
Like many of my liberal acquaintances, media talking heads, etc., the writers clearly consider President Donald Trump’s malfeasance to be axiomatic. No evidence or proof of their assertions is required — it’s just universally obvious that he is guilty of numerous transgressions. Those who don’t see things their way are blinded by either partisanship or misplaced loyalty.
By contrast, however, a growing portion of the public doesn’t share their conviction. National polls have budged against removing the president, and impeachment has gone underwater in several swing states and especially among independents.
These polls suggest that more and more voters see the impeachment push as a cynical attempt at political gamesmanship rather than a sincere exercise of checks and balances. House Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler let the cat out of the bag: “We cannot rely on an election to solve our problems when the president threatens the very integrity of that election.”
In other words, we can’t give the public an opportunity to weigh the evidence for itself in 2020 and express its verdict through votes.
Fortunately, much of the public insists that the removal of a president be based on substance rather than ideologically driven dogmatism and has tired of being told that they aren’t reaching the approved conclusion.
Vic Culp, Bellevue
We demand, deserve honesty
I judge our politicians according to my occupation — we all should. As a retired police officer, for me, it starts and ends with honesty, regardless of one’s politics. We must be able to trust their word.
But in my opinion, President Donald Trump has proven himself to be a pathological and, based on fact-checkers, demonstrably prolific liar.
I could not function as a police officer if I lied to such an extent. No judge would allow my testimony in court. Should the chief of police excuse it by saying, “He really didn’t mean that,” or “That’s just Officer Hermsen being Officer Hermsen”?
Should I be fired, or are you good with that?
If so, what does that say about you as a business owner? An employee? Your religion? Or you personally?
And what message does that send to our kids?
We demand and deserve honesty from our local public employees. And so we should from our “public employee” politicians — from the top down.
Mike Hermsen, Omaha
Defending Bacon, Fortenberry
Once again a Public Pulse letter bashes U.S. Rep. Donald Bacon. This Dec. 11 letter also included U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.
As a Democrat, I find it problematic that vague, guilt-by-association charges are being manipulated by people glibly asserting failure of duty through quoting of an oath of office. Impeachment is not progress to many people.
For context, the two congressmen were indeed focusing beyond impeachment on a bill important to military services in Nebraska. For statements on their progress made around Nov. 22, both are now being shamed.
Some might remember that this is the same time period they were opposing (along with co-sponsoring Democrats) the administration’s quietly advancing withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty.
Good for them in preserving jet access and safety regarding 60-year-old planes.
The constant smoke and mirrors can be aggravating to moderates.
Paula Pillen, Omaha
Tired of Twitter insults
It seems like nearly everyone’s blood is boiling over the impeachment debate.
It’s a serious issue. Americans should be upset. But there’s something different that makes my blood boil. It’s not an impeachable offense. It’s just the constant offenses the president commits on his Twitter account.
I don’t have Twitter. I don’t support social media in any form. I suppose a lot of older people simply don’t understand the power or relevance social media has taken on in our society.
The president of the United States takes time out of his day to mock a teenage climate change activist on Twitter. Just try to read that sentence without your bias. Imagine you’re reading it about a different or imaginary president, and tell me you’re not ashamed.
Joseph Koll, Omaha
