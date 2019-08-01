Politics and haters
A political professional hater is a political party, news media outlet or pundit or an employee of theirs who makes an income by spreading hate to the general population. They are currently out of power and want that power back.
They don’t really hate anyone — their hate is disingenuous. They just hate not being in power.
They have to rage with hate chiefly because their political ideas alone will not get them power back. Their ideas cannot compete with the success the current power holders have delivered to this nation. So they cannot compete with logic and successful results of policy changes. Their last-ditch effort is to villainize people, ideas and policy with hate speech in an effort to illicit an emotional negative response.
That’s where the amateur haters enter this conversation. The professional haters are paid to convince you and me that their hate is justified, and if we are good Americans, we will see their point and become amateur haters. They hope that after becoming amateur haters we will spread this hate to others.
Are you having trouble having a reasonable conversation with these haters? Do you have spouses, siblings, children or friends that you cannot have a discussion with about politics without them losing their temper?
Hate is a terrible emotion. It darkens your soul and puts a hole in your heart. If anything anybody is telling you causes you to hate anything or anyone, they are not your friends.
Thomas M. Rawley, Omaha
Our country is under attack
Wake up, heartland — our country is under attack.
As an ex-intelligence officer in the U.S. Air Force during the Cold War, I am amazed at how quiet things are in our heartland -– especially after the public disclosure of the Mueller report.
He stated in the report and in his sworn testimony to Congress that during the 2016 campaign and since, there is an ongoing, widespread and systematic attack by Russia on our election processes.
This is not a partisan attack. Robert Mueller is a decorated war hero, a registered Republican who was assigned to the job and was monitored by another Republican, who was appointed by a Republican president. Stop the madness.
This is nothing short of an act of war and the survival of our country. If the Russians or any other foreign entity influences our elections again, as was just confirmed by the Senate Intelligence Committee, it will be the beginning of the end of our democratic republic. Our quiet, blissfully unaware Midwest life will eventually end up like Germany in the 1940s.
And meanwhile Nebraska’s Republican senators do nothing. They sit on their hands while common-sense bills approved by the House and presented to the Senate to protect our electoral processes are blocked by Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell.
Randall Jones, Omaha
Clean up your city
What is happening in Baltimore is appalling. Sounds like the mayor is doing a poor job.
People out of work should do their own cleanups in their neighborhoods, instead of sitting at home unemployed. The federal government gave the city funding to clean it up, but where did the money go?
I don’t care what city you live in, all people who own homes or apartments or who live in apartments should take time out to make sure a city is kept up. It takes a village of people to do this, and Omaha, too, needs to do a better job.
It’s time for the unemployed in Baltimore to get to work and do something about their city. It will make a difference.
B. Maria Mollica, Omaha
Democrats are Americans, too
After reading Steven Wiseman’s letter (“Love it or leave it,” July 25 Public Pulse), I just have to respond with a little dander.
I am so tired of hearing that as a Democrat, I am un-American and hate our country. I love our country, and I put my hand over my heart every time during the national anthem.
Patriotism is not owned by one political party. I am most proud of the Nebraska history of supporting politicians based on their ideas, regardless of their party. We have always been a state of people that analyze pragmatic policy suggestions.
I’m not sure when it became un-American to consider how we might make health care available to all Nebraskans, or how we could provide college education to more young people, or how to assure middle-class workers high enough wages to support their families, or how to make our environment cleaner, or rules that guarantee Nebraska farmers can keep their land when confronted by foreign pipeline companies, or ways to safeguard all our Nebraska neighbors from discrimination, or the effects of using the death penalty as a punishment, or the effects of making our great-great-grandchildren pay for debt caused by tax breaks.
Fortunately, I live in a state that listens to all policy viewpoints regardless of political party, and rigorous political debate usually ends with both sides sharing a beer at the local tavern, as Nebraska friends.
We don’t ask people to leave Nebraska for offering recommendations. I’m proud of that.
Chuck Chevalier, Springfield
‘24th & Glory’ outstanding
The series “24th & Glory” by Dirk Chatelain was outstanding — a potential award winner.
I anxiously awaited the next in the series. Keep up the great work, Dirk and the Omaha World-Herald.
Scott Brunzell, Omaha
Good Samaritans
On July 28, a good friend and I got separated on Highway 275 from Omaha to Dwight, Neb.
While I waited on the side of the road for my friend to rejoin me on our journey, I had my four-way flashers on.
A person in a Volvo SUV with Nebraska military license plates stopped to make sure I was OK. Even though I thanked him for his concern, I would like to acknowledge it publicly.
Jack Urban, Omaha
