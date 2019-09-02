DUI education doesn’t work
I disagree wholeheartedly with Mark Wolf, who says the Sheriff’s Office should spend more of its time educating teens on driving under the influence and being accountable than looking for the source of the alcohol in the Gretna teens’ fatal accident (“Taking responsibility,” Aug. 3 Public Pulse).
As an educator for many years, I can say that most all schools spend enough time and energy trying to educate their students about the dangers of DUI and being accountable for their actions.
Crash demonstrations, classroom videos, skits, guest speakers in class as well as handouts and brochures all are covered at the end of each school year.
I would always tell my students at the end of class to “don’t do anything stupid.” Guess what? It doesn’t work.
Despite all these efforts, every year drunken driving incidents seem to happen and, unfortunately in the Gretna teens’ case, tragically.
The Sheriff’s Office is just doing its job. Parents should be the ones primarily educating their kids on this subject.
Frank Kokotajlo, Papillion
So many outrages
When former Vice President Joe Biden, or any other candidate for president of the United States, says something that is even remotely controversial or seems inappropriate, inaccurate or out of context or can be exaggerated to be seen to be so, it is called a “gaffe” and affects the candidate’s poll numbers.
When President Donald Trump knowingly distributes lies to the American people over and over and over again, each and every day, and doesn’t have a consistent position on an issue, people who support him do not care? His numbers do not change?
There are so many outrages they just pile on.
We might remember the latest one, but the one yesterday and the day before or a couple days ago was so many insults, so many tweets, so many enemies and so many lies ago it is gone from memory.
The “outrageous” events just come nonstop.
Attacks a Gold Star family — remember that?
“Women by the p——,” remember that?
Kids at the border now orphans, remember that?
He gave a Russian spy a tour of the Oval Office.
But that was back when he was just a young, idealistic president.
Now he is the “Chosen One?”
Trump help us all.
Richard Kujath, Omaha
Seek equal justice
Anyone not disgusted by James Comey is a fool.
This man violated everything the good men and women of the FBI stand for.
First of all, does the law matter with him? How in the world did he become the top law enforcer?
I am nothing but a humble servant, but this man deserves jail time. If we do not seek equal justice under the law, what do we have?
Jeanne Fuhs, Omaha
Climate change
I agree with some important points in the Washington Post editorial (“Sanders’ new climate plan would take us nowhere,” Aug. 27 World-Herald) on Bernie Sanders’ climate proposal.
It is true that no individual (or committee or government department) knows how to solve the climate crisis. That is why our best bet is to levy a tax on carbon at its source, and let the free market find the most efficient solutions.
All a tax does is make the price of carbon more accurately reflect its true cost. Market forces and the ingenuity of many, many people will find ways to reduce carbon emissions because that will reduce costs.
I support the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividends Act of 2019 and the Climate Action Rebate Act of 2019. Nebraska’s representatives in Washington should act on climate change now by supporting these bills.
Carol Gilbert, Omaha
Part-time senator
Regarding Don Sarton’s Aug. 28 letter to the Public Pulse about Sen. Ben Sasse’s book deal that was so “deeply disturbing” (“Wanted: Full-time senator”):
Perhaps he does not remember another senator, one Barack Obama from Illinois, whose book “The Audacity of Hope” was published while he was serving in the Senate.
One may ask if Obama spent time dealing with the same issues Sarton mentions, issues that were just as prevalent in 2006, such as climate, immigration, gun policy, etc.
The answer may be that Obama was a part-time senator.
Rosie Goergen, Omaha
Pit bull concerns
Shane Palmer, an Omaha resident, allowed his two pit bulls to starve to death. He was sentenced to 15 months in prison. Mark Langan, a representative for the Nebraska Humane Society, requested a two-year sentence.
On Tuesday, a 9-year-old girl in Detroit, while riding her bike, was killed by three pit bulls or pit bull mixes.
I would ask Mark Langan how many years of prison time he would request for the man harboring these three vicious animals.
Also, when will the Humane Society discontinue advertising the adoption of pit bulls, especially those that come with warnings?
James J. Vihstadt Sr., Papillion
