Outraged over drunken driver
My heart breaks for teenager, Trevor Canaday, and his family and friends.
I am also outraged.
The teenager was killed in an auto accident caused by an adult with multiple DUIs who was still driving on city streets.
Why, after so many convictions, was this man not already incarcerated? Had he been in jail, this tragedy would have been avoided.
Who are the legislators that fail to pass laws with severe consequences for driving while impaired?
Who are the lawyers that get their clients “off”?
Who are the judges that allow the impaired driver to go free time after time?
How many more innocent people affected by impaired drivers does it take before Nebraska does something about it instead of merely bemoaning the aftermath of countless injuries and deaths?
Lynn Scott, Bellevue
Omar books for all schools
I was excited to read The World-Herald article Sept. 3 about the installation of the new Omaha attraction, Omar the Troll, at the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge, and a related book, ‘’Omar Finds a Home.’’
The article stated, “Books will be distributed to third-grade classrooms in several area school districts, including the Omaha Public Schools, the Ralston Public Schools and the Elkhorn Public Schools.”
I emailed Deborah Ward, vice president of marketing and communications for the Omaha Convention and Visitors Bureau, for clarification regarding local private schools.
Her Sept. 9 email response: ‘’We are not automatically donating to private schools. If they are interested … they can contact us.” Obviously, not proactively reaching out to these schools.
This project was funded by a $110,000 grant from funds collected from the Douglas County Visitor Improvement Fund.
But, sadly, not all of our children are going to be invited to share in the pride in reading a book about this fun attraction in their hometown, Omaha.
Christine Montez, Omaha
Do the right thing
I’ve written to Rep. Don Bacon, Sen. Deb Fischer and Sen. Ben Sasse many times over the last couple years.
Now that President Donald Trump is open about the fact that he used his office to put a hold on funds to Ukraine, funds that were approved by Congress and to help with not only the security for that region but also for the United States, I expect them to support impeachment.
If this isn’t the straw that breaks the camel’s back for my elected officials, on top of everything else, then they should openly admit that they do not represent their constituents and that they do not care about national security.
My fellow Nebraskans have suffered enough under the actions of Trump, Mike Pence, Mitch McConnell and the rest of those tied up in the policies and actions that are destroying our country. We know that Russia has financial connections and more tied to those in charge now.
I urge Bacon, Fischer and Sasse to do the right thing.
Jared Bentley, Omaha
No news here
Impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
No real news here. The Democrats’ major goal has been to oust a legally elected president. The country is not important, but hatred of Trump is.
Now we will have to endure one or two years of expensive investigations, which will lead to nothing, just like the $30 million wasted on the Mueller report. So on with the clown show.
Lou Totilas, Kimballton, Iowa
Here we go again
When President Richard Nixon announced that he was going to resign the next day, I was with my mom, shopping for school clothes at Brandeis at the old Southroads Mall.
I never thought I would see another president become the subject of an impeachment inquiry.
When President Bill Clinton was impeached for adultery, I thought this country couldn’t get any crazier. Remember when scholars have said that sometimes history repeats itself? It’s about time.
For a president who says he’s a super patriot and loves the rule of law, I am left flabbergasted by President Donald Trump.
Now is the time for all Americans to do their due diligence and see where this investigation takes us. This is not a Democrat or Republican issue. It’s an American issue for the rule of law and for democracy.
Robert Nunez Jr., Omaha
Impeachment charade
Down-ballot Republicans will be the biggest beneficiaries of this ridiculous impeachment charade when the November 2020 elections roll around.
Evan Trofholz, Columbus, Neb.
Emboldened
I find it troubling that Rep. Don Bacon, a retired brigadier general, seems to approve of high-ranking officials in our government asking foreign governments to look into the backgrounds of American citizens, for political purposes.
Donald Trump Jr. did this with the Russians and was basically told by the U.S. attorney general that it was acceptable, and now his father, President Donald Trump, is emboldened to do the same with leaders of Ukraine.
Rick Madej, Omaha
Democrats are ill
It’s come to the point that Democrats are about on the same level as 9/11 conspiracy people.
They are always telling us about all the evidence they have, and every time it’s like a grainy video of a UFO or Sasquatch filmed through a 1970s camera that’s had a potato skin wiped across the screen.
Scott Bray, La Vista
Turn off the hate
Hate is going to destroy the greatest nation on Earth. The people generating this hate should move to a country that they think is better or turn off the hate.
Roger Sievert, Papillion
